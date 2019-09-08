Lawton’s history will never go out of style, if the Rangers have anything to say about it.

Case in point: the Lawton Rangers Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Lawton.

According to Lawton Rangers President Tom Phillips, attendees are in for quite a treat this year.

“We’ve got 25 longhorns coming down from the Woodward area for the parade and the rodeo,” he said.

Phillips said the Rangers are always looking for new ideas to keep the event fresh.

“It’s a piece of history,” he said of the parade. “We try to put on a good show and have a good parade for the community. ... It’s important to keep these traditions going.”

Participants will start lining up at 8 a.m. in the northwest corner of Central Mall. The parade will travel west down C Avenue, past City Hall to 9th Street, then head south to D Avenue. The parade will then turn east on D Avenue, pass the reviewing stand between 5th and 6th streets, and return to the mall’s parking lot.