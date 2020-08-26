Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/14/2020 - 8/20/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
8/10/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 25,191 26,899 13,500
Feeder Cattle: 22,889(90.9%) 24,493(91.1%) 11,534(85.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,442(5.7%) 1,687(6.3%) 1,174(8.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 860(3.4%) 719(2.7%) 792(5.9%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,302 cows and bulls sold with 63 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,385 and 71 percent; Last Year: 1,966 head sold with 60 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady. Steer calves sold mostly steady to 9.00 higher and heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00-4.00 lower. Slightly cooler temps were present across the trade region this week. Next week highs are expected into the low 90s during the day and dropping into the mid 60s at night. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 6% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (80% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;210-235;223;190.00-200.00;194.72
1;240;240;187.50;187.50;Unweaned
13;250-297;275;193.00-207.00;202.08
6;255-298;278;182.00-192.50;186.11;Unweaned
28;303-349;327;157.00-208.00;191.59
6;305-315;310;210.50;210.50;Fancy
3;340;340;185.00;185.00;Unweaned
88;350-395;371;166.00-207.50;187.22
1;390;390;207.50;207.50;ThinFleshed
4;361;361;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
158;401-443;425;160.00-192.00;175.42
19;408-427;416;173.00-176.00;174.20;ThinFleshed
47;415-438;423;151.00-181.00;171.57;Unweaned
242;450-498;474;158.00-181.00;169.41
2;450;450;186.50;186.50;Fancy
34;463-496;477;145.00-170.00;161.66;Unweaned
347;500-548;525;146.00-170.00;161.46
13;502-509;506;174.00-180.00;176.29;ThinFleshed
31;505-545;524;140.00-164.00;155.73;Unweaned
516;550-599;572;142.00-164.50;156.08
8;560;560;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
51;559-597;578;141.00-161.50;148.84;Unweaned
454;600-648;618;139.00-164.50;154.20
61;611-641;620;141.00-153.00;146.29;Unweaned
790;650-699;666;130.00-163.00;154.25
83;653-695;665;134.00-147.00;141.89;Unweaned
470;700-748;728;129.00-152.00;145.25
13;717;717;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
627;755-798;770;125.00-148.00;143.63
6;795;795;124.50;124.50;Unweaned
768;806-847;827;117.00-144.50;139.66
769;850-899;873;121.00-142.85;139.75
485;900-945;917;125.00-137.75;133.46
164;953-995;979;115.50-132.00;128.33
335;1002-1048;1027;119.50-131.00;126.56
87;1059-1091;1061;121.00-131.25;130.10
12;1107;1107;112.00;112.00