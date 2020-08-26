Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/14/2020 - 8/20/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

8/10/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 25,191 26,899 13,500

Feeder Cattle: 22,889(90.9%) 24,493(91.1%) 11,534(85.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,442(5.7%) 1,687(6.3%) 1,174(8.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 860(3.4%) 719(2.7%) 792(5.9%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,302 cows and bulls sold with 63 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,385 and 71 percent; Last Year: 1,966 head sold with 60 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady. Steer calves sold mostly steady to 9.00 higher and heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00-4.00 lower. Slightly cooler temps were present across the trade region this week. Next week highs are expected into the low 90s during the day and dropping into the mid 60s at night. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 6% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (80% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;210-235;223;190.00-200.00;194.72

1;240;240;187.50;187.50;Unweaned

13;250-297;275;193.00-207.00;202.08

6;255-298;278;182.00-192.50;186.11;Unweaned

28;303-349;327;157.00-208.00;191.59

6;305-315;310;210.50;210.50;Fancy

3;340;340;185.00;185.00;Unweaned

88;350-395;371;166.00-207.50;187.22

1;390;390;207.50;207.50;ThinFleshed

4;361;361;172.00;172.00;Unweaned

158;401-443;425;160.00-192.00;175.42

19;408-427;416;173.00-176.00;174.20;ThinFleshed

47;415-438;423;151.00-181.00;171.57;Unweaned

242;450-498;474;158.00-181.00;169.41

2;450;450;186.50;186.50;Fancy

34;463-496;477;145.00-170.00;161.66;Unweaned

347;500-548;525;146.00-170.00;161.46

13;502-509;506;174.00-180.00;176.29;ThinFleshed

31;505-545;524;140.00-164.00;155.73;Unweaned

516;550-599;572;142.00-164.50;156.08

8;560;560;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

51;559-597;578;141.00-161.50;148.84;Unweaned

454;600-648;618;139.00-164.50;154.20

61;611-641;620;141.00-153.00;146.29;Unweaned

790;650-699;666;130.00-163.00;154.25

83;653-695;665;134.00-147.00;141.89;Unweaned

470;700-748;728;129.00-152.00;145.25

13;717;717;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

627;755-798;770;125.00-148.00;143.63

6;795;795;124.50;124.50;Unweaned

768;806-847;827;117.00-144.50;139.66

769;850-899;873;121.00-142.85;139.75

485;900-945;917;125.00-137.75;133.46

164;953-995;979;115.50-132.00;128.33

335;1002-1048;1027;119.50-131.00;126.56

87;1059-1091;1061;121.00-131.25;130.10

12;1107;1107;112.00;112.00

Tags

Recommended for you