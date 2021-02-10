Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/31/2021 - 2/6/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
1/25/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 34,616 26,528 19,122
Feeder Cattle: 32,406(93.6%) 24,883(93.8%) 18,053(94.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,308(3.8%) 991(3.7%) 702(3.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 902(2.6%) 654(2.5%) 367(1.9%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,210 cows and bulls sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Week: 1,645 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,221 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Steer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher, with instances of 10.00-12.00 higher. Demand good. Spring like weather was present across the trade region this week, but a cold front is expected to move in next week bringing evening temperatures into the teens. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 72% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;1119;1119;118.00;118.00
13;232;232;225.00;225.00
16;270-297;286;200.00-209.00;203.82
53;300-342;329;192.00-219.00;203.08
8;345;345;224.00;224.00;Fancy
138;350-398;381;178.00-210.00;190.71
3;350-363;359;201.00-203.00;202.35;ThinFleshed
415;400-447;422;175.00-197.50;186.45
18;448;448;201.00;201.00;Fancy
1;400;400;197.50;197.50;ThinFleshed
9;402-412;404;178.00-182.50;181.48;Unweaned
278;450-498;475;170.00-195.00;179.44
10;450;450;193.00;193.00;Fancy
1;450;450;192.00;192.00;ThinFleshed
16;479-480;479;151.50-154.00;151.81;Unweaned
585;500-547;522;164.00-186.50;171.86
3;515;515;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
19;529-546;539;153.50-168.00;159.49;Unweaned
939;550-596;576;146.00-184.00;157.01
63;553-583;570;166.75-176.00;169.32;ThinFleshed
36;575-595;588;140.00-145.00;142.53;Unweaned
1168;600-648;621;138.00-158.50;149.45
66;607-615;608;151.00-166.00;163.41;ThinFleshed
14;622-640;632;138.00-142.00;139.91;Unweaned
1112;650-699;676;130.00-153.00;141.34
34;652-653;653;147.00-149.00;148.71;Fancy
85;696-698;697;129.75-130.00;129.83;Fleshy
21;665-685;667;144.50-145.00;144.55;ThinFleshed
14;671-695;681;129.00-131.00;130.13;Unweaned
1298;700-748;724;122.50-146.00;135.67
63;703-744;726;123.00-129.00;127.45;Fleshy
12;708-728;715;125.00-130.00;126.70;Unweaned
1023;750-798;773;119.50-141.00;134.05
155;750-798;784;125.50-128.00;125.96;Fleshy
5;777;777;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
1051;800-849;827;118.00-138.50;130.83
108;802-839;810;124.00-126.00;125.15;Fleshy
8;831;831;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
594;850-898;875;115.00-134.50;128.71
12;880;880;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
609;900-947;920;114.00-132.00;127.12
27;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
277;950-988;966;110.00-129.00;125.70
179;1001-1019;1011;121.00-126.00;123.20
111;1055;1055;126.00;126.00