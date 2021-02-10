Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/31/2021 - 2/6/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

1/25/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 34,616 26,528 19,122

Feeder Cattle: 32,406(93.6%) 24,883(93.8%) 18,053(94.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,308(3.8%) 991(3.7%) 702(3.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 902(2.6%) 654(2.5%) 367(1.9%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,210 cows and bulls sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Week: 1,645 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,221 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Steer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher, with instances of 10.00-12.00 higher. Demand good. Spring like weather was present across the trade region this week, but a cold front is expected to move in next week bringing evening temperatures into the teens. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 72% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;1119;1119;118.00;118.00

13;232;232;225.00;225.00

16;270-297;286;200.00-209.00;203.82

53;300-342;329;192.00-219.00;203.08

8;345;345;224.00;224.00;Fancy

138;350-398;381;178.00-210.00;190.71

3;350-363;359;201.00-203.00;202.35;ThinFleshed

415;400-447;422;175.00-197.50;186.45

18;448;448;201.00;201.00;Fancy

1;400;400;197.50;197.50;ThinFleshed

9;402-412;404;178.00-182.50;181.48;Unweaned

278;450-498;475;170.00-195.00;179.44

10;450;450;193.00;193.00;Fancy

1;450;450;192.00;192.00;ThinFleshed

16;479-480;479;151.50-154.00;151.81;Unweaned

585;500-547;522;164.00-186.50;171.86

3;515;515;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed

19;529-546;539;153.50-168.00;159.49;Unweaned

939;550-596;576;146.00-184.00;157.01

63;553-583;570;166.75-176.00;169.32;ThinFleshed

36;575-595;588;140.00-145.00;142.53;Unweaned

1168;600-648;621;138.00-158.50;149.45

66;607-615;608;151.00-166.00;163.41;ThinFleshed

14;622-640;632;138.00-142.00;139.91;Unweaned

1112;650-699;676;130.00-153.00;141.34

34;652-653;653;147.00-149.00;148.71;Fancy

85;696-698;697;129.75-130.00;129.83;Fleshy

21;665-685;667;144.50-145.00;144.55;ThinFleshed

14;671-695;681;129.00-131.00;130.13;Unweaned

1298;700-748;724;122.50-146.00;135.67

63;703-744;726;123.00-129.00;127.45;Fleshy

12;708-728;715;125.00-130.00;126.70;Unweaned

1023;750-798;773;119.50-141.00;134.05

155;750-798;784;125.50-128.00;125.96;Fleshy

5;777;777;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

1051;800-849;827;118.00-138.50;130.83

108;802-839;810;124.00-126.00;125.15;Fleshy

8;831;831;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

594;850-898;875;115.00-134.50;128.71

12;880;880;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

609;900-947;920;114.00-132.00;127.12

27;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

277;950-988;966;110.00-129.00;125.70

179;1001-1019;1011;121.00-126.00;123.20

111;1055;1055;126.00;126.00

