Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/29/2020 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/22/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,300 7,889 5,353
Feeder Cattle: 9,300(100.0%) 7,889(100.0%) 5,353(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00-7.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality mostly average. Several cattle off of summer pasture and several of these cattle weighing over 900 lbs. Weather has turned hot and high winds have caused drought areas to increase. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (66% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;289-299;295;186.00-189.00;187.18
18;380-385;382;171.00-184.00;176.82
41;403-436;416;170.00-175.00;172.06
65;452-479;462;154.00-163.00;159.86
25;473-486;475;140.00-151.00;149.20;Unweaned
82;506-546;532;144.00-154.50;150.30
129;563-583;572;144.50-152.00;148.89
43;571-582;578;141.00-142.00;141.84;Unweaned
213;606-646;626;140.00-150.00;144.44
7;622;622;128.50;128.50;Unweaned
145;654-694;682;136.00-147.50;141.29
57;675;675;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
34;684;684;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
314;702-745;722;130.50-143.50;136.33
20;747;747;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
203;755-785;769;127.50-136.50;133.38
14;754;754;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
13;756;756;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
337;801-848;826;124.00-133.50;127.72
428;853-898;875;118.50-126.00;122.77
137;901-927;911;113.00-121.00;119.14
157;958-999;995;115.00-117.00;115.20
115;1006-1048;1036;104.00-113.50;107.99
22;1088;1088;104.00;104.00
50;1110;1110;100.50;100.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;333;333;165.00;165.00
8;398;398;169.00;169.00
7;370;370;179.50;179.50;ThinFleshed
10;424;424;154.00;154.00
32;458-497;478;153.00-156.00;154.44
39;522-549;539;134.00-141.00;138.10
42;512-526;519;120.00-127.00;123.62;Unweaned
195;550-594;584;134.50-144.25;141.98
11;573-581;578;130.00-133.00;131.92;Unweaned
182;600-643;622;134.00-146.00;141.33
127;659-674;669;131.00-140.00;135.69
51;666;666;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed
5;697;697;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
195;704-746;726;130.00-139.50;133.54
5;723;723;125.00;125.00;Full
18;739;739;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
265;752-799;780;118.00-131.00;126.98
18;783;783;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
135;800-841;814;120.00-128.00;125.00
58;825;825;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed
237;866-892;878;113.00-122.00;120.03
182;901-931;914;114.00-118.75;117.22
35;960;960;113.00;113.00
16;1019-1049;1027;90.00-95.00;93.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;586;586;128.00;128.00
56;609-644;618;130.00-139.00;135.88
15;628;628;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
6;638;638;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
24;660-663;662;121.50-130.00;123.62
29;706-742;720;116.00-122.00;119.40
10;764;764;112.00;112.00
9;806;806;116.00;116.00
38;865-867;866;109.00-115.50;112.94
10;874;874;99.00;99.00;Fleshy
17;925-931;929;112.00;112.00
50;950;950;115.25;115.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;621-640;633;115.00-117.00;115.75
6;731;731;116.00;116.00
12;752;752;110.00;110.00
10;806-837;825;85.00-109.00;94.38
7;898;898;90.00;90.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;752;752;41.00;41.00;MexicanOrigin
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;373;373;161.00;161.00
5;416;416;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
68;458-499;480;136.00-144.00;140.80
10;493;493;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
90;505-546;532;134.00-145.00;138.32
16;534-543;540;120.00-125.00;123.14;Unweaned
130;551-596;573;127.00-138.00;134.53
21;552;552;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
294;604-648;632;127.00-137.00;132.45
94;641-649;645;120.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned
133;660-695;678;120.00-130.00;126.28
228;712-744;729;120.00-129.50;124.62
297;769-792;777;113.00-123.50;120.76
62;804-846;827;108.35-113.50;110.56
59;851-881;862;99.00-110.00;105.78
100;900-948;936;101.00-103.50;102.93
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;331-348;339;134.00-144.00;138.83
3;335;335;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
3;380;380;135.00;135.00
44;410-448;433;129.00-136.00;135.10
11;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
59;454-471;459;133.00-137.00;134.87
9;492;492;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
95;513-548;535;125.00-135.00;131.54
7;521;521;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
116;567-590;581;125.00-134.00;128.12
5;594;594;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
20;615-638;622;124.00-128.00;126.77
118;651-696;670;113.75-124.00;119.56
115;702-745;714;115.00-123.00;118.56
56;770-797;784;110.00-117.50;114.08
35;813-838;824;95.00-107.00;102.94
5;877;877;90.00;90.00
3;1012;1012;90.00;90.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;345;345;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
28;462-493;474;135.00-138.00;136.77;ThinFleshed
11;506-549;529;114.00-115.00;114.57
8;584;584;95.00;95.00
15;621-640;634;115.00-123.00;120.39
19;602;602;131.50;131.50;ThinFleshed
13;653-691;676;115.50-118.00;116.43
13;719;719;119.00;119.00
21;737;737;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;764-774;770;105.00-105.50;105.31
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;469;469;127.00;127.00
9;582;582;125.00;125.00
8;609;609;119.00;119.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;373;373;135.00;135.00
18;589;589;125.00;125.00
5;682;682;123.00;123.00
11;805;805;108.00;108.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;557;557;109.00;109.00