Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/29/2020 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/22/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 9,300 7,889 5,353

Feeder Cattle: 9,300(100.0%) 7,889(100.0%) 5,353(100.0%)

*** Close ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00-7.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality mostly average. Several cattle off of summer pasture and several of these cattle weighing over 900 lbs. Weather has turned hot and high winds have caused drought areas to increase. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (66% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;289-299;295;186.00-189.00;187.18

18;380-385;382;171.00-184.00;176.82

41;403-436;416;170.00-175.00;172.06

65;452-479;462;154.00-163.00;159.86

25;473-486;475;140.00-151.00;149.20;Unweaned

82;506-546;532;144.00-154.50;150.30

129;563-583;572;144.50-152.00;148.89

43;571-582;578;141.00-142.00;141.84;Unweaned

213;606-646;626;140.00-150.00;144.44

7;622;622;128.50;128.50;Unweaned

145;654-694;682;136.00-147.50;141.29

57;675;675;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed

34;684;684;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

314;702-745;722;130.50-143.50;136.33

20;747;747;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

203;755-785;769;127.50-136.50;133.38

14;754;754;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

13;756;756;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

337;801-848;826;124.00-133.50;127.72

428;853-898;875;118.50-126.00;122.77

137;901-927;911;113.00-121.00;119.14

157;958-999;995;115.00-117.00;115.20

115;1006-1048;1036;104.00-113.50;107.99

22;1088;1088;104.00;104.00

50;1110;1110;100.50;100.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;333;333;165.00;165.00

8;398;398;169.00;169.00

7;370;370;179.50;179.50;ThinFleshed

10;424;424;154.00;154.00

32;458-497;478;153.00-156.00;154.44

39;522-549;539;134.00-141.00;138.10

42;512-526;519;120.00-127.00;123.62;Unweaned

195;550-594;584;134.50-144.25;141.98

11;573-581;578;130.00-133.00;131.92;Unweaned

182;600-643;622;134.00-146.00;141.33

127;659-674;669;131.00-140.00;135.69

51;666;666;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed

5;697;697;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

195;704-746;726;130.00-139.50;133.54

5;723;723;125.00;125.00;Full

18;739;739;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

265;752-799;780;118.00-131.00;126.98

18;783;783;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

135;800-841;814;120.00-128.00;125.00

58;825;825;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed

237;866-892;878;113.00-122.00;120.03

182;901-931;914;114.00-118.75;117.22

35;960;960;113.00;113.00

16;1019-1049;1027;90.00-95.00;93.72

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;586;586;128.00;128.00

56;609-644;618;130.00-139.00;135.88

15;628;628;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

6;638;638;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

24;660-663;662;121.50-130.00;123.62

29;706-742;720;116.00-122.00;119.40

10;764;764;112.00;112.00

9;806;806;116.00;116.00

38;865-867;866;109.00-115.50;112.94

10;874;874;99.00;99.00;Fleshy

17;925-931;929;112.00;112.00

50;950;950;115.25;115.25

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;621-640;633;115.00-117.00;115.75

6;731;731;116.00;116.00

12;752;752;110.00;110.00

10;806-837;825;85.00-109.00;94.38

7;898;898;90.00;90.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;752;752;41.00;41.00;MexicanOrigin

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

38;373;373;161.00;161.00

5;416;416;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

68;458-499;480;136.00-144.00;140.80

10;493;493;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

90;505-546;532;134.00-145.00;138.32

16;534-543;540;120.00-125.00;123.14;Unweaned

130;551-596;573;127.00-138.00;134.53

21;552;552;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

294;604-648;632;127.00-137.00;132.45

94;641-649;645;120.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned

133;660-695;678;120.00-130.00;126.28

228;712-744;729;120.00-129.50;124.62

297;769-792;777;113.00-123.50;120.76

62;804-846;827;108.35-113.50;110.56

59;851-881;862;99.00-110.00;105.78

100;900-948;936;101.00-103.50;102.93

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;331-348;339;134.00-144.00;138.83

3;335;335;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

3;380;380;135.00;135.00

44;410-448;433;129.00-136.00;135.10

11;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

59;454-471;459;133.00-137.00;134.87

9;492;492;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

95;513-548;535;125.00-135.00;131.54

7;521;521;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

116;567-590;581;125.00-134.00;128.12

5;594;594;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

20;615-638;622;124.00-128.00;126.77

118;651-696;670;113.75-124.00;119.56

115;702-745;714;115.00-123.00;118.56

56;770-797;784;110.00-117.50;114.08

35;813-838;824;95.00-107.00;102.94

5;877;877;90.00;90.00

3;1012;1012;90.00;90.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;345;345;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

28;462-493;474;135.00-138.00;136.77;ThinFleshed

11;506-549;529;114.00-115.00;114.57

8;584;584;95.00;95.00

15;621-640;634;115.00-123.00;120.39

19;602;602;131.50;131.50;ThinFleshed

13;653-691;676;115.50-118.00;116.43

13;719;719;119.00;119.00

21;737;737;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;764-774;770;105.00-105.50;105.31

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;469;469;127.00;127.00

9;582;582;125.00;125.00

8;609;609;119.00;119.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;373;373;135.00;135.00

18;589;589;125.00;125.00

5;682;682;123.00;123.00

11;805;805;108.00;108.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;557;557;109.00;109.00

