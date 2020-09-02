Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/21/2020 - 8/27/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

8/17/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 28,873 25,191 24,844

Feeder Cattle: 26,542(91.9%) 22,889(90.9%) 22,381(90.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,641(5.7%) 1,442(5.7%) 1,483(6.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 690(2.4%) 860(3.4%) 980(3.9%

Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,331 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,302 and 63 percent; Last Year: 1,486 head sold with 63 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-6.00 lower. Steer calves sold mostly steady to 9.00 lower and heifer calves sold steady to 8.00 lower on a light test. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 4.00 higher. Chances of rain will be present across the trade region throughout the weekend and into next weekend along with cooler temperatures. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (86% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;rice Range;Avg Price

2;238;238;235.00;235.00

15;253-292;279;205.00-224.00;211.55

12;279;279;220.00;220.00;ThinFleshed

30;305-345;323;170.00-218.00;195.18

12;305-342;324;177.50-192.00;181.60;Unweaned

118;352-399;376;165.00-210.00;183.22

24;358-398;376;152.00-172.50;165.34;Unweaned

224;400-449;424;160.00-184.00;172.62

26;405-442;419;157.00-173.00;161.76;Unweaned

310;450-498;473;152.00-179.00;166.27

21;460;460;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed

24;458-477;463;148.00-169.00;158.02;Unweaned

455;500-549;530;145.00-166.50;155.67

83;501-549;525;146.00-154.00;151.14;Unweaned

475;550-598;578;141.50-165.00;150.26

10;582;582;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

153;552-598;571;130.00-145.00;139.63;Unweaned

551;600-648;624;132.00-156.50;147.63

33;605-607;606;160.00-161.00;160.39;ThinFleshed

235;601-645;623;130.00-154.00;139.73;Unweaned

406;650-699;670;134.00-157.50;143.85

18;663;663;149.00-149.50;149.44;ThinFleshed

190;651-699;671;130.00-146.00;138.59;Unweaned

862;702-749;724;127.00-149.00;141.37

31;707-738;733;129.00-136.50;130.51;Unweaned

1065;750-798;764;129.00-146.50;139.87

781;800-849;821;121.00-139.00;134.21

323;850-898;871;121.00-138.00;130.08

591;900-947;918;120.00-133.00;129.71

58;919;919;133.00;133.00;Fancy

105;954-999;983;118.00-127.50;122.48

37;1000-1034;1018;109.00-121.50;118.56

40;1058-1064;1061;120.00-125.75;123.15

28;1114;1114;117.50;117.50

