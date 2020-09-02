Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/21/2020 - 8/27/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
8/17/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,873 25,191 24,844
Feeder Cattle: 26,542(91.9%) 22,889(90.9%) 22,381(90.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,641(5.7%) 1,442(5.7%) 1,483(6.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 690(2.4%) 860(3.4%) 980(3.9%
Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,331 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,302 and 63 percent; Last Year: 1,486 head sold with 63 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-6.00 lower. Steer calves sold mostly steady to 9.00 lower and heifer calves sold steady to 8.00 lower on a light test. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 4.00 higher. Chances of rain will be present across the trade region throughout the weekend and into next weekend along with cooler temperatures. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (86% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;rice Range;Avg Price
2;238;238;235.00;235.00
15;253-292;279;205.00-224.00;211.55
12;279;279;220.00;220.00;ThinFleshed
30;305-345;323;170.00-218.00;195.18
12;305-342;324;177.50-192.00;181.60;Unweaned
118;352-399;376;165.00-210.00;183.22
24;358-398;376;152.00-172.50;165.34;Unweaned
224;400-449;424;160.00-184.00;172.62
26;405-442;419;157.00-173.00;161.76;Unweaned
310;450-498;473;152.00-179.00;166.27
21;460;460;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
24;458-477;463;148.00-169.00;158.02;Unweaned
455;500-549;530;145.00-166.50;155.67
83;501-549;525;146.00-154.00;151.14;Unweaned
475;550-598;578;141.50-165.00;150.26
10;582;582;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
153;552-598;571;130.00-145.00;139.63;Unweaned
551;600-648;624;132.00-156.50;147.63
33;605-607;606;160.00-161.00;160.39;ThinFleshed
235;601-645;623;130.00-154.00;139.73;Unweaned
406;650-699;670;134.00-157.50;143.85
18;663;663;149.00-149.50;149.44;ThinFleshed
190;651-699;671;130.00-146.00;138.59;Unweaned
862;702-749;724;127.00-149.00;141.37
31;707-738;733;129.00-136.50;130.51;Unweaned
1065;750-798;764;129.00-146.50;139.87
781;800-849;821;121.00-139.00;134.21
323;850-898;871;121.00-138.00;130.08
591;900-947;918;120.00-133.00;129.71
58;919;919;133.00;133.00;Fancy
105;954-999;983;118.00-127.50;122.48
37;1000-1034;1018;109.00-121.50;118.56
40;1058-1064;1061;120.00-125.75;123.15
28;1114;1114;117.50;117.50