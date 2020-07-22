Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/20/2020 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/13/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,584 8,234 6,039
Feeder Cattle: 7,584(100.0%) 8,234(100.0%) 6,039(100.0%) *** ADD CLOSE with Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly 1.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves traded unevenly steady on very limited comparable receipts. Heifer calves sold 2.00-8.00 higher on a very light test. Demand good to very good. Dry and unseasonably cool weather is in the forecast for the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 36% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;442;442;162.00;162.00
8;419;419;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
17;452-474;462;168.00;168.00
11;498;498;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
50;504-541;516;157.00-166.00;162.01
5;530;530;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
150;568-598;585;150.00-158.50;154.73
24;576-577;577;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed
103;615-649;632;145.00-152.50;149.36
22;620;620;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
111;651-692;678;143.00-157.50;148.35
11;692;692;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
284;709-742;726;140.00-147.00;142.93
56;707-710;708;152.00-153.75;153.03;ThinFleshed
584;751-781;766;136.00-145.75;140.99
355;801-849;808;134.50-143.50;138.89
115;862-889;874;124.50-132.00;127.16
404;900-944;914;125.50-131.85;129.99
74;960-984;963;115.00-126.10;124.39
36;1037-1046;1044;115.00-119.75;118.44
8;1061;1061;114.00;114.00
STEERS;-;Medium;and;Large;1-2;(Per;Cwt;/;Actual;Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;393;393;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed
16;467-499;492;155.00-160.00;156.40
34;519-547;528;157.00-161.00;158.92
9;531;531;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
115;558-598;572;143.50-155.00;146.53
74;626-638;631;132.00-144.00;138.09
33;620;620;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
203;655-697;679;135.00-146.00;139.27
111;710-746;727;127.00-139.00;134.15
20;703;703;123.25;123.25;Fleshy
67;759-795;782;125.00-135.00;131.69
155;803-842;825;128.50-132.00;129.09
19;801;801;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
89;865-897;877;123.00-129.50;127.61
9;912;912;122.00;122.00
25;998;998;119.75;119.75
47;1002-1010;1003;106.00-112.00;106.39
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;403;403;137.00;137.00
3;483;483;134.00;134.00
10;537;537;125.50;125.50
4;580;580;110.00;110.00
3;575;575;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
4;628;628;110.00;110.00
3;638;638;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed
18;667-692;676;119.00-129.00;124.11
28;669;669;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
18;805-847;812;116.50-120.00;117.11
9;899;899;118.00;118.00
10;855;855;139.50;139.50;ThinFleshed
11;903;903;112.50;112.50
5;1077;1077;94.00;94.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;468;468;105.00;105.00
7;584;584;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;395;395;140.00;140.00
9;408-434;422;142.00-143.00;142.57
8;407;407;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
20;486-487;486;141.50-146.00;142.18
9;477;477;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
122;501-541;522;138.00-148.50;144.24
268;551-596;574;137.00-148.75;143.88
392;600-648;625;131.75-142.50;138.95
267;650-697;679;130.00-137.00;133.21
178;701-719;709;128.00-134.50;132.19
206;762-797;786;125.00-129.00;128.18
12;775;775;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
73;821-830;827;122.50-130.00;126.23
57;876-891;888;114.75-121.50;116.96
9;977;977;104.00;104.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;437;437;136.00;136.00
4;499;499;143.50;143.50
70;518-528;524;139.00-145.00;143.52
87;572-598;578;125.00-137.00;132.33
10;591;591;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
6;592-595;594;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
20;612-639;629;115.00-125.00;120.28
59;674-696;686;124.00-133.00;131.22
19;704-743;729;113.00-127.00;119.40
6;758;758;126.00;126.00
4;819;819;120.00;120.00
10;823;823;104.00;104.00;Fleshy
24;886-898;891;112.00-113.50;112.87
8;963;963;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;507-523;516;119.00-121.00;120.16
5;524;524;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
7;580-593;587;106.00-109.00;107.27
7;598;598;122.00;122.00;ThinFleshed
4;669;669;121.00;121.00
3;728;728;110.00;110.00
26;795;795;110.00;110.00
7;850;850;95.00;95.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;378;378;174.00;174.00
4;356;356;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
5;446;446;162.00;162.00
5;510;510;146.00;146.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;591-593;592;130.00-132.00;131.20
4;633;633;130.00;130.00
5;1046;1046;75.00;75.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;957;957;87.00;87.00