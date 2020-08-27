Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/24/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/17/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,498 6,590 4,623
Feeder Cattle: 8,498(100.0%) 6,590(100.0%) 4,623(100.0%)
Special Note: ***Correction on feeder trend and updating receipts***
***Add Close *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers ***3.00-5.00 lower, instance up to 10.00 lower on a few 6 weight steers. Steer calves 4.00 -9.00 lower and heifer calves sold 6.00-8.00 lower. Demand light to moderate on average to plain quality, few attractive. CME Live and Feeder Cattle contracts closed lower Monday afternoon. Small chances of rain are expected in the trade area throughout the w
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;380;380;182.00-187.00;184.04
32;422-423;422;167.00-173.00;171.12
53;452-497;472;166.00-170.00;167.66
21;460;460;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
7;460;460;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
137;500-549;531;156.00-166.50;160.23
12;513-543;536;148.00-151.00;150.28;Unweaned
191;559-596;582;144.00-156.00;149.39
10;582;582;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
41;558-573;565;137.00-140.50;138.85;Unweaned
221;602-648;621;142.00-154.00;148.09
13;607;607;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
137;613-637;622;130.00-141.75;138.61;Unweaned
89;655-699;671;149.00-157.50;152.04
59;651-699;676;136.00-144.00;140.68;Unweaned
215;702-749;722;137.00-149.00;144.74
369;751-796;758;137.00-146.50;142.72
41;805-837;821;134.00-136.50;135.00
94;853-858;857;134.50-138.00;135.54
158;917-927;924;127.00-133.00;131.59
14;959;959;127.50;127.50
22;1058;1058;125.75;125.75
28;1114;1114;117.50;117.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;376;376;184.00;184.00
39;431;431;174.50;174.50
72;460-486;475;167.00-169.00;167.73
26;470-496;483;148.00-159.00;154.82;Unweaned
40;510-543;534;141.00-150.00;143.97
7;528;528;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
113;559-587;574;142.00-154.00;147.77
67;551-588;574;132.00-140.00;137.36;Unweaned
102;600-643;620;136.00-148.00;142.76
15;627;627;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
163;655-690;669;134.00-145.50;140.02
40;659-669;662;129.00-130.00;129.72;Unweaned
247;700-746;723;130.00-138.00;133.90
193;750-786;776;133.00-140.25;138.17
34;772-780;774;120.00-125.00;121.04;Unweaned
20;800-847;822;127.00-134.50;131.88
128;850-888;860;126.00-133.50;131.35
32;902-944;920;115.00-117.50;116.57
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;468-497;478;119.00-128.00;122.12
28;480-493;483;130.00-133.00;132.34;ThinFleshed
15;512-513;512;118.00-120.00;119.60
13;556-563;561;123.00-130.00;125.14
7;575;575;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
6;584;584;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
20;631-645;634;132.00-138.00;136.78
4;685;685;105.00;105.00
8;697;697;99.00;99.00;Fleshy
37;703-739;717;114.00-129.00;121.62
31;752-771;758;115.00-131.00;126.91
21;825-847;832;114.00-117.00;114.72
35;850-899;859;114.50-123.00;117.79
3;1030;1030;102.00;102.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;765;765;45.00;45.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;482;482;70.00;70.00
5;740;740;61.00;61.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
96;403-444;427;142.50-153.50;146.24
8;419;419;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
38;452;452;150.00;150.00
32;465-479;470;130.00-140.00;134.22;Unweaned
246;501-544;525;135.00-148.00;143.06
260;570-593;584;130.25-142.50;138.54
12;564;564;145.50;145.50;ThinFleshed
157;612-649;633;133.50-144.50;137.63
29;610-624;614;126.00-128.50;127.71;Unweaned
89;655-683;671;132.00-143.00;138.67
12;670;670;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
359;704-739;725;125.50-134.75;130.82
171;761-789;775;130.00-141.00;137.34
48;812-829;824;119.00-126.50;124.29
24;987;987;109.50;109.50
5;1162;1162;95.00;95.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;399;399;149.00;149.00
13;447-449;449;136.00-137.00;136.23
5;410;410;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
92;501-543;515;132.00-143.00;135.64
9;528-549;537;126.00-129.00;127.36;Unweaned
105;555-587;576;131.00-137.50;135.31
6;557;557;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
197;610-645;633;126.00-138.00;132.31
11;603;603;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
219;650-685;668;124.00-136.00;129.06
101;713-740;734;122.00-133.00;130.93
106;775-777;776;125.00-130.00;128.54
90;802-835;804;113.50-121.00;116.94
30;851-878;858;114.50-123.00;120.68
15;911;911;113.50;113.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;279;279;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
14;375;375;140.00;140.00
16;469-498;485;118.00-129.00;124.35
28;509-535;525;125.00-126.00;125.50
5;563;563;114.00;114.00
25;626;626;118.00;118.00
37;650-692;675;112.00-121.00;117.49
53;710-737;734;110.00-114.00;111.26
34;783;783;118.00;118.00
19;873-896;889;109.00-115.00;113.14
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;378;378;163.00;163.00
3;427;427;166.00;166.00
20;513-536;518;136.00-139.00;136.62
11;616;616;122.00;122.00
11;651;651;121.00;121.00
17;703;703;117.00;117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;425;425;149.00;149.00
14;499;499;135.00;135.00
4;493;493;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
5;542;542;129.00;129.00
19;600-643;632;124.00-125.00;124.75
3;687;687;126.00;126.00
3;848;848;112.50;112.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;584;584;114.00;114.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;404;404;110.00;110.00