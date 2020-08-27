Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/24/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/17/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,498 6,590 4,623

Feeder Cattle: 8,498(100.0%) 6,590(100.0%) 4,623(100.0%)

Special Note: ***Correction on feeder trend and updating receipts***

***Add Close *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers ***3.00-5.00 lower, instance up to 10.00 lower on a few 6 weight steers. Steer calves 4.00 -9.00 lower and heifer calves sold 6.00-8.00 lower. Demand light to moderate on average to plain quality, few attractive. CME Live and Feeder Cattle contracts closed lower Monday afternoon. Small chances of rain are expected in the trade area throughout the w

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

27;380;380;182.00-187.00;184.04

32;422-423;422;167.00-173.00;171.12

53;452-497;472;166.00-170.00;167.66

21;460;460;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed

7;460;460;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

137;500-549;531;156.00-166.50;160.23

12;513-543;536;148.00-151.00;150.28;Unweaned

191;559-596;582;144.00-156.00;149.39

10;582;582;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

41;558-573;565;137.00-140.50;138.85;Unweaned

221;602-648;621;142.00-154.00;148.09

13;607;607;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

137;613-637;622;130.00-141.75;138.61;Unweaned

89;655-699;671;149.00-157.50;152.04

59;651-699;676;136.00-144.00;140.68;Unweaned

215;702-749;722;137.00-149.00;144.74

369;751-796;758;137.00-146.50;142.72

41;805-837;821;134.00-136.50;135.00

94;853-858;857;134.50-138.00;135.54

158;917-927;924;127.00-133.00;131.59

14;959;959;127.50;127.50

22;1058;1058;125.75;125.75

28;1114;1114;117.50;117.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;376;376;184.00;184.00

39;431;431;174.50;174.50

72;460-486;475;167.00-169.00;167.73

26;470-496;483;148.00-159.00;154.82;Unweaned

40;510-543;534;141.00-150.00;143.97

7;528;528;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

113;559-587;574;142.00-154.00;147.77

67;551-588;574;132.00-140.00;137.36;Unweaned

102;600-643;620;136.00-148.00;142.76

15;627;627;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

163;655-690;669;134.00-145.50;140.02

40;659-669;662;129.00-130.00;129.72;Unweaned

247;700-746;723;130.00-138.00;133.90

193;750-786;776;133.00-140.25;138.17

34;772-780;774;120.00-125.00;121.04;Unweaned

20;800-847;822;127.00-134.50;131.88

128;850-888;860;126.00-133.50;131.35

32;902-944;920;115.00-117.50;116.57

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;468-497;478;119.00-128.00;122.12

28;480-493;483;130.00-133.00;132.34;ThinFleshed

15;512-513;512;118.00-120.00;119.60

13;556-563;561;123.00-130.00;125.14

7;575;575;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed

6;584;584;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

20;631-645;634;132.00-138.00;136.78

4;685;685;105.00;105.00

8;697;697;99.00;99.00;Fleshy

37;703-739;717;114.00-129.00;121.62

31;752-771;758;115.00-131.00;126.91

21;825-847;832;114.00-117.00;114.72

35;850-899;859;114.50-123.00;117.79

3;1030;1030;102.00;102.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;765;765;45.00;45.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;482;482;70.00;70.00

5;740;740;61.00;61.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

96;403-444;427;142.50-153.50;146.24

8;419;419;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

38;452;452;150.00;150.00

32;465-479;470;130.00-140.00;134.22;Unweaned

246;501-544;525;135.00-148.00;143.06

260;570-593;584;130.25-142.50;138.54

12;564;564;145.50;145.50;ThinFleshed

157;612-649;633;133.50-144.50;137.63

29;610-624;614;126.00-128.50;127.71;Unweaned

89;655-683;671;132.00-143.00;138.67

12;670;670;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

359;704-739;725;125.50-134.75;130.82

171;761-789;775;130.00-141.00;137.34

48;812-829;824;119.00-126.50;124.29

24;987;987;109.50;109.50

5;1162;1162;95.00;95.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;399;399;149.00;149.00

13;447-449;449;136.00-137.00;136.23

5;410;410;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

92;501-543;515;132.00-143.00;135.64

9;528-549;537;126.00-129.00;127.36;Unweaned

105;555-587;576;131.00-137.50;135.31

6;557;557;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

197;610-645;633;126.00-138.00;132.31

11;603;603;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

219;650-685;668;124.00-136.00;129.06

101;713-740;734;122.00-133.00;130.93

106;775-777;776;125.00-130.00;128.54

90;802-835;804;113.50-121.00;116.94

30;851-878;858;114.50-123.00;120.68

15;911;911;113.50;113.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;279;279;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

14;375;375;140.00;140.00

16;469-498;485;118.00-129.00;124.35

28;509-535;525;125.00-126.00;125.50

5;563;563;114.00;114.00

25;626;626;118.00;118.00

37;650-692;675;112.00-121.00;117.49

53;710-737;734;110.00-114.00;111.26

34;783;783;118.00;118.00

19;873-896;889;109.00-115.00;113.14

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;378;378;163.00;163.00

3;427;427;166.00;166.00

20;513-536;518;136.00-139.00;136.62

11;616;616;122.00;122.00

11;651;651;121.00;121.00

17;703;703;117.00;117.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;425;425;149.00;149.00

14;499;499;135.00;135.00

4;493;493;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

5;542;542;129.00;129.00

19;600-643;632;124.00-125.00;124.75

3;687;687;126.00;126.00

3;848;848;112.50;112.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;584;584;114.00;114.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;404;404;110.00;110.00

