Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/28/2020 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/21/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,700 5,559 6,664
Feeder Cattle: 5,700(100.0%) 5,559(100.0%) 6,664(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers are selling 2.00-3.00 higher, feeder heifers steady to 1.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves were to light on comparable offerings for a trend but a lower undertone was noted. Demand moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;335;335;138.00;138.00;Fleshy
11;344;344;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed
5;354;354;174.00;174.00
86;405-441;434;166.00-170.00;169.27
9;489;489;158.00;158.00
40;525-536;531;151.00-159.00;155.98
52;501-511;505;135.00-141.00;139.34;Unweaned
61;569-585;578;142.00-154.50;148.41
21;567-582;574;135.50-136.00;135.76;Unweaned
26;614;614;133.50;133.50;Unweaned
192;653-690;662;141.00-155.00;145.20
56;740-748;746;141.00-143.50;142.75
133;774-794;785;139.00-149.00;142.40
138;802-834;823;139.50-145.50;144.09
41;862-868;863;131.50-138.00;136.41
71;902-937;916;124.50-131.50;128.14
47;965-971;966;123.00-129.25;128.37
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
39;340;340;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
13;387;387;165.00;165.00
26;376;376;143.50;143.50;Unweaned
13;425;425;161.25;161.25
6;448;448;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
36;463-492;481;154.00-157.00;155.18
33;456-478;473;144.50-146.00;144.85;Unweaned
114;524-540;532;138.00-148.00;144.24
25;531-547;535;126.00-135.00;128.82;Unweaned
46;550-572;558;135.00-144.00;141.66
43;553-561;555;124.50-141.00;128.13;Unweaned
160;601-647;637;135.00-142.50;140.10
123;605-645;624;124.00-133.00;128.87;Unweaned
27;653-682;667;138.00-142.00;139.97
71;656-698;682;115.00-129.50;124.79;Unweaned
23;702-743;720;133.50-137.00;135.43
54;710-731;716;114.00-131.00;124.84;Unweaned
127;760-797;777;132.00-140.00;134.36
37;813-827;822;124.50-134.50;130.76
10;865;865;126.00;126.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;468-494;478;133.00-135.00;133.78
14;610-636;617;114.00-131.00;126.00
23;669-678;674;130.00-133.00;131.16
11;675;675;105.00;105.00;Fleshy
10;721;721;117.00;117.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;370-376;374;149.00-156.00;151.67
95;421-446;435;133.00-151.00;140.59
5;429;429;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
15;499;499;137.00;137.00
6;455;455;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
44;537;537;130.00;130.00
36;520-545;535;123.00-126.00;124.13;Unweaned
39;568-595;587;138.00-142.00;140.91
49;594;594;120.00-121.50;120.98;Unweaned
96;626-638;630;133.00-140.00;135.06
144;656-698;686;128.50-136.25;134.36
235;706-743;721;126.00-134.50;132.28
77;762-781;769;124.00-130.00;126.62
19;853;853;121.00;121.00
10;936;936;108.00;108.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;361-381;367;129.00-140.00;136.57
19;377;377;127.50;127.50;Unweaned
23;443;443;133.00;133.00
9;407;407;134.00;134.00;Fleshy
18;434;434;129.50;129.50;Unweaned
90;450-487;467;120.00-138.50;134.70
6;495;495;123.50;123.50;Fleshy
5;499;499;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
36;500-506;502;127.00;127.00
29;508-520;515;121.00-132.50;127.11;Unweaned
43;573-591;583;124.00-135.00;127.03
7;564;564;123.50;123.50;Fleshy
45;554-591;576;118.00-122.00;119.71;Unweaned
34;610-625;621;133.00-138.50;136.91
23;607-611;609;120.00-124.00;121.57;Unweaned
19;659-688;673;133.50-134.50;133.98
72;703-733;717;126.00-133.75;127.32
17;724;724;123.50;123.50;Unweaned
23;782-792;789;123.00-129.00;126.93
132;814;814;125.50;125.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;350;350;125.00;125.00
11;418;418;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
29;478;478;127.50;127.50
10;551;551;115.00;115.00
38;679;679;118.00;118.00
13;728;728;118.50;118.50
41;701;701;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
16;803;803;111.00;111.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;506-513;511;131.50-136.00;132.99
7;561;561;129.00;129.00
5;615;615;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;425;425;117.00;117.00;Unweaned