Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/28/2020 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/21/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,700 5,559 6,664

Feeder Cattle: 5,700(100.0%) 5,559(100.0%) 6,664(100.0%)

*** Close ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers are selling 2.00-3.00 higher, feeder heifers steady to 1.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves were to light on comparable offerings for a trend but a lower undertone was noted. Demand moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;335;335;138.00;138.00;Fleshy

11;344;344;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed

5;354;354;174.00;174.00

86;405-441;434;166.00-170.00;169.27

9;489;489;158.00;158.00

40;525-536;531;151.00-159.00;155.98

52;501-511;505;135.00-141.00;139.34;Unweaned

61;569-585;578;142.00-154.50;148.41

21;567-582;574;135.50-136.00;135.76;Unweaned

26;614;614;133.50;133.50;Unweaned

192;653-690;662;141.00-155.00;145.20

56;740-748;746;141.00-143.50;142.75

133;774-794;785;139.00-149.00;142.40

138;802-834;823;139.50-145.50;144.09

41;862-868;863;131.50-138.00;136.41

71;902-937;916;124.50-131.50;128.14

47;965-971;966;123.00-129.25;128.37

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

39;340;340;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

13;387;387;165.00;165.00

26;376;376;143.50;143.50;Unweaned

13;425;425;161.25;161.25

6;448;448;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

36;463-492;481;154.00-157.00;155.18

33;456-478;473;144.50-146.00;144.85;Unweaned

114;524-540;532;138.00-148.00;144.24

25;531-547;535;126.00-135.00;128.82;Unweaned

46;550-572;558;135.00-144.00;141.66

43;553-561;555;124.50-141.00;128.13;Unweaned

160;601-647;637;135.00-142.50;140.10

123;605-645;624;124.00-133.00;128.87;Unweaned

27;653-682;667;138.00-142.00;139.97

71;656-698;682;115.00-129.50;124.79;Unweaned

23;702-743;720;133.50-137.00;135.43

54;710-731;716;114.00-131.00;124.84;Unweaned

127;760-797;777;132.00-140.00;134.36

37;813-827;822;124.50-134.50;130.76

10;865;865;126.00;126.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

40;468-494;478;133.00-135.00;133.78

14;610-636;617;114.00-131.00;126.00

23;669-678;674;130.00-133.00;131.16

11;675;675;105.00;105.00;Fleshy

10;721;721;117.00;117.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;370-376;374;149.00-156.00;151.67

95;421-446;435;133.00-151.00;140.59

5;429;429;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

15;499;499;137.00;137.00

6;455;455;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

44;537;537;130.00;130.00

36;520-545;535;123.00-126.00;124.13;Unweaned

39;568-595;587;138.00-142.00;140.91

49;594;594;120.00-121.50;120.98;Unweaned

96;626-638;630;133.00-140.00;135.06

144;656-698;686;128.50-136.25;134.36

235;706-743;721;126.00-134.50;132.28

77;762-781;769;124.00-130.00;126.62

19;853;853;121.00;121.00

10;936;936;108.00;108.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;361-381;367;129.00-140.00;136.57

19;377;377;127.50;127.50;Unweaned

23;443;443;133.00;133.00

9;407;407;134.00;134.00;Fleshy

18;434;434;129.50;129.50;Unweaned

90;450-487;467;120.00-138.50;134.70

6;495;495;123.50;123.50;Fleshy

5;499;499;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

36;500-506;502;127.00;127.00

29;508-520;515;121.00-132.50;127.11;Unweaned

43;573-591;583;124.00-135.00;127.03

7;564;564;123.50;123.50;Fleshy

45;554-591;576;118.00-122.00;119.71;Unweaned

34;610-625;621;133.00-138.50;136.91

23;607-611;609;120.00-124.00;121.57;Unweaned

19;659-688;673;133.50-134.50;133.98

72;703-733;717;126.00-133.75;127.32

17;724;724;123.50;123.50;Unweaned

23;782-792;789;123.00-129.00;126.93

132;814;814;125.50;125.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;350;350;125.00;125.00

11;418;418;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

29;478;478;127.50;127.50

10;551;551;115.00;115.00

38;679;679;118.00;118.00

13;728;728;118.50;118.50

41;701;701;114.00;114.00;Fleshy

16;803;803;111.00;111.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;506-513;511;131.50-136.00;132.99

7;561;561;129.00;129.00

5;615;615;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;425;425;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

Tags

Recommended for you