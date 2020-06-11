Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/29/2020 - 6/4/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

5/25/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 45,128 14,889 33,238

Feeder Cattle: 42,161(93.4%) 14,175(95.2%) 29,855(89.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,158(4.8%) 478(3.2%) 1,805(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 809(1.8%) 236(1.6%) 1,578(4.7%)

For NASS: 3,048 cows and bulls sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last week: 714 with 67 percent going to packers; Last year: 3,019 with 50 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower on a light test and heifer calves steady on a light test. Larger cattle runs this week after the holiday last week. Temperatures are feeling more like summer and are expected to continue into next week. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (77% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 22% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;225;225;170.00;170.00

3;250-295;280;175.00;175.00

78;300-348;325;160.00-192.00;178.43

2;345;345;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

110;350-399;377;167.50-192.50;177.91

14;373-393;390;159.00-162.50;159.48;Unweaned

368;400-449;425;152.00-182.00;166.22

5;400-445;432;140.00-147.00;142.57;Unweaned

489;450-499;477;149.00-180.00;162.51

10;458;458;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed

9;451-468;459;145.00-150.00;146.70;Unweaned

542;500-549;531;138.00-165.00;151.84

14;505;505;155.00;155.00;Fleshy

24;536-546;543;139.00-150.00;146.38;Unweaned

649;550-599;575;129.00-161.00;148.16

7;559;559;135.00;135.00;Fleshy

5;584;584;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

790;600-649;622;130.00-153.00;143.61

17;629;629;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

47;601-620;608;128.00-146.00;139.64;Unweaned

780;650-698;668;125.00-152.50;140.15

21;650;650;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

32;682-694;687;130.00-143.00;137.26;Unweaned

1408;700-749;726;122.00-145.00;135.29

4;719;719;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

61;738;738;127.00;127.00;Full

24;701;701;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

1519;750-798;776;120.00-138.75;130.21

118;759;759;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed

2077;801-848;823;113.00-132.00;125.55

27;832;832;121.50;121.50;Fleshy

1519;850-896;870;110.00-131.00;121.96

14;875;875;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

18;893;893;114.00;114.00;Full

1092;900-949;925;103.00-123.75;115.80

9;947;947;105.00;105.00;Full

1142;950-998;975;101.00-117.25;110.58

341;1015-1044;1028;102.00-111.25;108.71

57;1006-1044;1021;100.00-106.50;103.82;Fleshy

391;1050-1094;1061;103.50-109.25;107.75

34;1110-1139;1127;98.00-103.00;100.03

25;1151-1158;1153;97.00-100.00;97.72

24;1200-1225;1201;89.00-95.00;94.75

1;1355;1355;85.00;85.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;250-263;252;170.00-188.00;185.79

20;305-338;323;163.00-177.00;170.64

89;360-398;386;152.50-170.00;164.93

10;388;388;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed

6;393-397;395;151.00-155.00;152.99;Unweaned

76;407-445;426;147.00-162.50;152.89

7;447;447;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

231;451-497;479;135.00-159.00;151.06

10;497;497;147.00;147.00;Fleshy

14;461;461;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

261;500-549;536;131.00-158.00;144.97

14;539;539;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

275;552-598;571;130.00-152.00;141.06

16;552-566;559;150.00-151.50;150.74;ThinFleshed

271;607-646;629;121.00-142.00;134.59

65;600-624;609;126.00-141.00;132.81;Unweaned

491;650-699;676;124.00-139.00;132.70

11;693;693;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

20;664-688;681;128.00-133.00;129.46;Unweaned

369;700-744;718;120.00-135.00;130.31

9;746;746;113.50;113.50;Fleshy

246;756-797;784;116.00-126.50;122.49

12;766;766;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed

518;802-849;824;112.00-127.00;120.56

297;858-898;876;113.50-119.00;116.01

19;873;873;105.00;105.00;Fleshy

409;900-948;935;102.00-117.50;111.12

17;919;919;115.50;115.50;ThinFleshed

114;950-994;969;101.00-113.75;106.93

20;1000;1000;107.50;107.50

50;1060-1065;1061;101.56-110.00;108.47

18;1182;1182;93.50;93.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;315-345;330;149.00-153.00;151.09

24;360-395;373;140.00-164.00;156.56

30;400-441;428;125.00-150.00;136.10

55;453-495;480;134.00-148.00;141.39

116;504-548;526;115.00-139.00;131.61

112;550-591;571;121.00-136.00;130.40

28;600-635;613;120.00-132.00;124.89

23;642;642;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed

32;650-690;671;110.00-126.00;117.40

61;700-737;728;110.00-125.00;118.89

106;766-796;778;115.00-118.50;116.49

93;809-844;825;115.00-119.50;115.75

15;887;887;113.25;113.25

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

39;791;791;110.00;110.00

STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;729;729;114.00;114.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;457;457;60.00;60.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;357;357;60.00;60.00

2;465;465;61.00;61.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;200-240;218;150.00-156.00;151.59

9;255-295;272;146.00-158.00;150.42

2;295;295;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

132;300-345;329;142.00-161.00;152.07

180;350-398;375;144.00-160.00;152.40

3;355;355;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

408;400-445;423;135.00-153.00;144.31

19;442-449;447;130.00-134.00;132.96;Unweaned

436;450-497;475;121.00-150.00;138.77

740;500-549;526;115.00-149.00;133.93

6;533;533;133.00;133.00;Fleshy

13;541;541;123.00-125.00;124.08;Unweaned

958;550-599;570;110.00-145.00;130.92

26;555;555;136.00;136.00;ThinFleshed

18;567;567;118.50;118.50;Unweaned

1014;600-648;627;110.00-134.25;126.57

32;611-643;636;116.00-124.00;118.55;Unweaned

1478;650-699;675;100.00-128.75;124.40

1241;700-748;723;100.00-128.00;120.50

19;710-711;711;111.00-113.00;111.53;Fleshy

75;748;748;118.00;118.00;Spayed

35;723;723;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed

1255;751-799;776;98.00-122.50;115.84

19;753;753;123.00;123.00;ThinFleshed

1091;800-849;822;90.00-120.50;112.80

490;851-890;874;100.00-116.50;108.25

15;871;871;109.00;109.00;Full

664;900-947;926;95.00-111.00;103.57

43;908-940;919;102.50-103.50;103.14;Fleshy

133;952-984;964;95.00-103.00;101.99

25;963-994;975;95.00-97.00;96.18;Fleshy

14;1021;1021;102.00;102.00

50;1064-1097;1080;95.00-97.00;96.02

10;1105;1105;90.00;90.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;310-322;319;126.00-137.00;132.59

90;350-398;382;135.00-149.00;141.17

94;402-448;430;110.00-145.00;133.97

234;450-498;480;114.00-143.00;131.10

10;478;478;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

317;513-546;528;108.00-135.00;128.32

9;511;511;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

209;550-598;580;114.00-131.00;125.39

8;594;594;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

427;602-639;622;99.00-131.00;126.04

18;608-632;620;123.00-128.00;125.55;Unweaned

472;651-699;688;90.00-123.00;118.37

114;651-664;658;125.75-128.00;126.68;ThinFleshed

20;652-685;677;110.00-112.00;111.52;Unweaned

342;700-746;723;100.00-120.00;116.58

587;752-795;780;107.00-117.50;113.50

245;800-847;823;95.00-110.50;107.14

81;860-889;879;102.00-105.00;102.65

10;938;938;101.00;101.00

18;951-987;975;87.00-100.00;91.23

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;305-340;326;129.00-145.00;138.48

13;360-395;371;110.00-141.00;135.11

1;370;370;100.00;100.00;Unweaned

25;400-440;429;100.00-134.00;126.12

15;475-495;484;118.00-128.00;125.74

46;510-549;538;115.00-125.00;119.04

26;550-575;563;112.00-121.00;118.51

33;608-645;633;104.00-115.00;112.00

13;612;612;126.00;126.00;ThinFleshed

30;655-693;690;105.00-116.00;109.20

5;720-735;726;91.00-95.00;93.38

42;777-796;782;103.00-106.00;105.20

39;791;791;102.00;102.00;Fleshy

17;905-918;917;80.00-100.00;98.84

