Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/29/2020 - 6/4/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
5/25/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 45,128 14,889 33,238
Feeder Cattle: 42,161(93.4%) 14,175(95.2%) 29,855(89.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,158(4.8%) 478(3.2%) 1,805(5.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 809(1.8%) 236(1.6%) 1,578(4.7%)
For NASS: 3,048 cows and bulls sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last week: 714 with 67 percent going to packers; Last year: 3,019 with 50 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower on a light test and heifer calves steady on a light test. Larger cattle runs this week after the holiday last week. Temperatures are feeling more like summer and are expected to continue into next week. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (77% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 22% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;225;225;170.00;170.00
3;250-295;280;175.00;175.00
78;300-348;325;160.00-192.00;178.43
2;345;345;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
110;350-399;377;167.50-192.50;177.91
14;373-393;390;159.00-162.50;159.48;Unweaned
368;400-449;425;152.00-182.00;166.22
5;400-445;432;140.00-147.00;142.57;Unweaned
489;450-499;477;149.00-180.00;162.51
10;458;458;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed
9;451-468;459;145.00-150.00;146.70;Unweaned
542;500-549;531;138.00-165.00;151.84
14;505;505;155.00;155.00;Fleshy
24;536-546;543;139.00-150.00;146.38;Unweaned
649;550-599;575;129.00-161.00;148.16
7;559;559;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
5;584;584;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
790;600-649;622;130.00-153.00;143.61
17;629;629;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
47;601-620;608;128.00-146.00;139.64;Unweaned
780;650-698;668;125.00-152.50;140.15
21;650;650;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
32;682-694;687;130.00-143.00;137.26;Unweaned
1408;700-749;726;122.00-145.00;135.29
4;719;719;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
61;738;738;127.00;127.00;Full
24;701;701;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
1519;750-798;776;120.00-138.75;130.21
118;759;759;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
2077;801-848;823;113.00-132.00;125.55
27;832;832;121.50;121.50;Fleshy
1519;850-896;870;110.00-131.00;121.96
14;875;875;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
18;893;893;114.00;114.00;Full
1092;900-949;925;103.00-123.75;115.80
9;947;947;105.00;105.00;Full
1142;950-998;975;101.00-117.25;110.58
341;1015-1044;1028;102.00-111.25;108.71
57;1006-1044;1021;100.00-106.50;103.82;Fleshy
391;1050-1094;1061;103.50-109.25;107.75
34;1110-1139;1127;98.00-103.00;100.03
25;1151-1158;1153;97.00-100.00;97.72
24;1200-1225;1201;89.00-95.00;94.75
1;1355;1355;85.00;85.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;250-263;252;170.00-188.00;185.79
20;305-338;323;163.00-177.00;170.64
89;360-398;386;152.50-170.00;164.93
10;388;388;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
6;393-397;395;151.00-155.00;152.99;Unweaned
76;407-445;426;147.00-162.50;152.89
7;447;447;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
231;451-497;479;135.00-159.00;151.06
10;497;497;147.00;147.00;Fleshy
14;461;461;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
261;500-549;536;131.00-158.00;144.97
14;539;539;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
275;552-598;571;130.00-152.00;141.06
16;552-566;559;150.00-151.50;150.74;ThinFleshed
271;607-646;629;121.00-142.00;134.59
65;600-624;609;126.00-141.00;132.81;Unweaned
491;650-699;676;124.00-139.00;132.70
11;693;693;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
20;664-688;681;128.00-133.00;129.46;Unweaned
369;700-744;718;120.00-135.00;130.31
9;746;746;113.50;113.50;Fleshy
246;756-797;784;116.00-126.50;122.49
12;766;766;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed
518;802-849;824;112.00-127.00;120.56
297;858-898;876;113.50-119.00;116.01
19;873;873;105.00;105.00;Fleshy
409;900-948;935;102.00-117.50;111.12
17;919;919;115.50;115.50;ThinFleshed
114;950-994;969;101.00-113.75;106.93
20;1000;1000;107.50;107.50
50;1060-1065;1061;101.56-110.00;108.47
18;1182;1182;93.50;93.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;315-345;330;149.00-153.00;151.09
24;360-395;373;140.00-164.00;156.56
30;400-441;428;125.00-150.00;136.10
55;453-495;480;134.00-148.00;141.39
116;504-548;526;115.00-139.00;131.61
112;550-591;571;121.00-136.00;130.40
28;600-635;613;120.00-132.00;124.89
23;642;642;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed
32;650-690;671;110.00-126.00;117.40
61;700-737;728;110.00-125.00;118.89
106;766-796;778;115.00-118.50;116.49
93;809-844;825;115.00-119.50;115.75
15;887;887;113.25;113.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
39;791;791;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;729;729;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;457;457;60.00;60.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;357;357;60.00;60.00
2;465;465;61.00;61.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;200-240;218;150.00-156.00;151.59
9;255-295;272;146.00-158.00;150.42
2;295;295;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
132;300-345;329;142.00-161.00;152.07
180;350-398;375;144.00-160.00;152.40
3;355;355;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
408;400-445;423;135.00-153.00;144.31
19;442-449;447;130.00-134.00;132.96;Unweaned
436;450-497;475;121.00-150.00;138.77
740;500-549;526;115.00-149.00;133.93
6;533;533;133.00;133.00;Fleshy
13;541;541;123.00-125.00;124.08;Unweaned
958;550-599;570;110.00-145.00;130.92
26;555;555;136.00;136.00;ThinFleshed
18;567;567;118.50;118.50;Unweaned
1014;600-648;627;110.00-134.25;126.57
32;611-643;636;116.00-124.00;118.55;Unweaned
1478;650-699;675;100.00-128.75;124.40
1241;700-748;723;100.00-128.00;120.50
19;710-711;711;111.00-113.00;111.53;Fleshy
75;748;748;118.00;118.00;Spayed
35;723;723;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed
1255;751-799;776;98.00-122.50;115.84
19;753;753;123.00;123.00;ThinFleshed
1091;800-849;822;90.00-120.50;112.80
490;851-890;874;100.00-116.50;108.25
15;871;871;109.00;109.00;Full
664;900-947;926;95.00-111.00;103.57
43;908-940;919;102.50-103.50;103.14;Fleshy
133;952-984;964;95.00-103.00;101.99
25;963-994;975;95.00-97.00;96.18;Fleshy
14;1021;1021;102.00;102.00
50;1064-1097;1080;95.00-97.00;96.02
10;1105;1105;90.00;90.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;310-322;319;126.00-137.00;132.59
90;350-398;382;135.00-149.00;141.17
94;402-448;430;110.00-145.00;133.97
234;450-498;480;114.00-143.00;131.10
10;478;478;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
317;513-546;528;108.00-135.00;128.32
9;511;511;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
209;550-598;580;114.00-131.00;125.39
8;594;594;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
427;602-639;622;99.00-131.00;126.04
18;608-632;620;123.00-128.00;125.55;Unweaned
472;651-699;688;90.00-123.00;118.37
114;651-664;658;125.75-128.00;126.68;ThinFleshed
20;652-685;677;110.00-112.00;111.52;Unweaned
342;700-746;723;100.00-120.00;116.58
587;752-795;780;107.00-117.50;113.50
245;800-847;823;95.00-110.50;107.14
81;860-889;879;102.00-105.00;102.65
10;938;938;101.00;101.00
18;951-987;975;87.00-100.00;91.23
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;305-340;326;129.00-145.00;138.48
13;360-395;371;110.00-141.00;135.11
1;370;370;100.00;100.00;Unweaned
25;400-440;429;100.00-134.00;126.12
15;475-495;484;118.00-128.00;125.74
46;510-549;538;115.00-125.00;119.04
26;550-575;563;112.00-121.00;118.51
33;608-645;633;104.00-115.00;112.00
13;612;612;126.00;126.00;ThinFleshed
30;655-693;690;105.00-116.00;109.20
5;720-735;726;91.00-95.00;93.38
42;777-796;782;103.00-106.00;105.20
39;791;791;102.00;102.00;Fleshy
17;905-918;917;80.00-100.00;98.84