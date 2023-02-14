Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/13/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/6/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,750 7,663 13,154
Feeder Cattle: 9,750(100.0%) 7,663(100.0%) 13,154(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Steer calves steady to 5.00 lower than last week's sharply higher market. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher, most advance on 5 weights. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Much of the state did see some moisture last week with most of the rain in the south and southeast. Temperatures have warmed into the mid sixties and this will help improve winter pastures. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;277;277;239.00;239.00
5;322;322;259.00;259.00
11;376-386;380;245.00-255.00;251.30
44;353;353;287.00;287.00;ThinFleshed
228;400-448;431;230.00-250.00;240.22
21;417;417;251.00;251.00;ThinFleshed
135;452-498;478;227.00-249.00;237.83
17;492;492;258.00;258.00;Fancy
102;456-468;461;253.00-270.00;264.02;ThinFleshed
132;503-549;531;213.00-247.00;224.63
181;512-541;522;240.00-250.00;243.02;ThinFleshed
354;555-596;575;206.00-229.00;217.98
106;551-588;569;234.00-243.00;239.59;ThinFleshed
424;600-646;625;190.00-217.00;199.94
135;603-637;619;212.00-226.00;221.55;ThinFleshed
180;655-699;686;182.00-191.00;184.01
35;657-680;671;197.00-208.00;201.00;ThinFleshed
466;704-749;724;177.00-187.00;182.49
16;702;702;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
313;755-798;777;175.00-180.00;178.64
265;810-839;825;173.00-183.50;176.44
129;859-898;882;170.50-179.00;176.72
102;911-919;915;169.00-175.50;172.92
79;969;969;165.50;165.50
20;1009;1009;163.00;163.00
24;1073;1073;162.00;162.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
103;411-440;423;209.00-221.00;214.40
83;453-484;475;207.00-225.00;217.58
60;500-545;531;195.00-209.00;198.39
98;556-597;585;196.00-204.00;200.60
87;617-648;634;180.00-199.00;185.66
90;604;604;203.00;203.00;ThinFleshed
131;656-694;681;166.00-189.00;182.07
111;702-742;717;170.00-184.50;179.97
53;788;788;172.00;172.00
37;805-849;826;172.00-173.00;172.21
9;891;891;169.00;169.00
8;990;990;166.00;166.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;399;399;176.00;176.00
7;464;464;181.00;181.00
27;620-647;636;163.00-165.00;164.21
10;677;677;170.00;170.00
9;737;737;164.50;164.50
21;829;829;164.00;164.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
54;309-337;322;217.00-239.00;228.20
81;386-398;394;205.00-223.00;218.28
109;408-448;426;192.00-216.00;198.52
81;413-431;424;215.00-225.00;220.81;ThinFleshed
102;455-496;476;191.00-210.00;199.65
7;484;484;218.00;218.00;Fancy
62;457-492;480;212.00-217.00;214.74;ThinFleshed
153;500-542;521;193.00-207.00;203.19
96;501-536;513;208.00-212.00;209.96;ThinFleshed
468;550-591;572;183.00-206.50;189.58
9;552-555;554;204.00-205.00;204.67;ThinFleshed
166;603-645;625;175.00-190.00;182.25
20;625;625;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed
378;652-695;677;167.00-181.00;173.35
164;704-745;729;165.00-171.00;169.04
396;751-793;768;160.00-173.25;168.21
20;838;838;159.00;159.00
99;876-882;881;157.00-163.00;161.28
20;929;929;155.00;155.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;329;329;205.00;205.00
31;369-399;382;178.00-190.00;187.14
57;405-449;427;181.00-191.00;186.58
90;454-499;478;180.00-188.00;183.75
131;514-547;527;175.00-189.00;184.39
115;551-599;585;170.00-183.00;177.42
216;601-646;618;166.00-183.00;175.20
170;661-697;681;161.00-170.50;167.47
43;700-747;723;165.00-168.00;166.11
31;760-791;768;160.00-165.00;164.12
11;931;931;155.00;155.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;362-385;383;160.00-175.00;173.63
10;415-435;425;150.00-175.00;162.79
10;475-485;481;167.00-179.00;173.77
17;523;523;157.00;157.00
9;611;611;162.00;162.00
19;758-785;765;150.00-155.00;153.65
9;922;922;137.00;137.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;348;348;235.00;235.00
43;354-394;383;217.00-249.00;235.38
13;405;405;221.00;221.00
8;558;558;185.00;185.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;256;256;215.00;215.00
4;545;545;199.00;199.00
3;620;620;164.00;164.00
8;689;689;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;548;548;175.00;175.00