Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/7/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/30/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 16,925 10,159 14,809
Feeder Cattle: 16,925(100.0%) 10,159(100.0%) 14,809(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers closing mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Monday's sale includes about 3,000 head for the Oklahoma Angus influenced Special. These cattle are all at least 60 days weaned and have been documented herd health with at least 2 rounds of vaccinations. Angus type predominately black with no dairy influence. These cattle are identified in the report as Value Added. Quality average to attractive. Cattle futures closed last week lower and this trend continued to Monday. Beef prices also on the decline with the Holidays approaching. Calf demand good as wheat pasture conditions are good across much of the state. Warmer than average temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Just a special note. Next week's sale will be the last of the the year before the holidays. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 39% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;294;294;220.00;220.00;ValueAdded
20;345-348;347;199.00-206.00;204.61
12;333-349;344;206.00-208.00;206.65;ValueAdded
6;360;360;205.00;205.00
162;350-382;371;199.00-212.00;206.08;ValueAdded
114;404-439;431;184.50-190.00;187.21
98;404-442;438;190.00-202.00;195.69;ValueAdded
438;450-499;473;163.00-186.00;174.34
14;497;497;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
193;451-498;489;154.00-196.00;172.22;ValueAdded
514;502-549;524;150.00-175.00;163.93
437;502-546;523;165.00-182.50;173.14;ValueAdded
464;550-593;570;145.00-166.00;155.23
60;564-593;586;137.50-140.00;138.06;Unweaned
337;550-597;576;143.00-168.50;163.87;ValueAdded
394;602-648;624;138.00-150.50;143.68
85;612-635;626;134.00-135.00;134.70;Unweaned
187;619-648;638;137.25-151.00;143.47;ValueAdded
507;650-699;668;133.50-144.25;139.96
27;681-696;692;132.00-133.00;132.29;Fleshy
530;654-698;665;136.00-152.00;144.81;ValueAdded
306;701-747;716;136.50-145.00;139.59
14;745;745;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
248;700-744;726;139.50-147.50;143.23;ValueAdded
494;757-796;777;134.25-143.75;137.18
56;761;761;132.00;132.00;Full
95;759-797;781;132.00-138.50;136.79;ValueAdded
235;802-843;818;128.50-142.85;138.62
261;803-834;811;135.00-141.75;140.36;ValueAdded
93;852-881;868;127.00-137.50;133.66
29;869-879;872;128.00-129.00;128.28;ValueAdded
23;914;914;129.50;129.50
29;903;903;126.00;126.00;Full
24;962;962;130.25;130.25
23;1020-1028;1021;119.00-121.85;121.48
3;1070;1070;117.50;117.50