Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/7/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/30/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 16,925 10,159 14,809

Feeder Cattle: 16,925(100.0%) 10,159(100.0%) 14,809(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers closing mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Monday's sale includes about 3,000 head for the Oklahoma Angus influenced Special. These cattle are all at least 60 days weaned and have been documented herd health with at least 2 rounds of vaccinations. Angus type predominately black with no dairy influence. These cattle are identified in the report as Value Added. Quality average to attractive. Cattle futures closed last week lower and this trend continued to Monday. Beef prices also on the decline with the Holidays approaching. Calf demand good as wheat pasture conditions are good across much of the state. Warmer than average temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Just a special note. Next week's sale will be the last of the the year before the holidays. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 39% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;294;294;220.00;220.00;ValueAdded

20;345-348;347;199.00-206.00;204.61

12;333-349;344;206.00-208.00;206.65;ValueAdded

6;360;360;205.00;205.00

162;350-382;371;199.00-212.00;206.08;ValueAdded

114;404-439;431;184.50-190.00;187.21

98;404-442;438;190.00-202.00;195.69;ValueAdded

438;450-499;473;163.00-186.00;174.34

14;497;497;158.00;158.00;Unweaned

193;451-498;489;154.00-196.00;172.22;ValueAdded

514;502-549;524;150.00-175.00;163.93

437;502-546;523;165.00-182.50;173.14;ValueAdded

464;550-593;570;145.00-166.00;155.23

60;564-593;586;137.50-140.00;138.06;Unweaned

337;550-597;576;143.00-168.50;163.87;ValueAdded

394;602-648;624;138.00-150.50;143.68

85;612-635;626;134.00-135.00;134.70;Unweaned

187;619-648;638;137.25-151.00;143.47;ValueAdded

507;650-699;668;133.50-144.25;139.96

27;681-696;692;132.00-133.00;132.29;Fleshy

530;654-698;665;136.00-152.00;144.81;ValueAdded

306;701-747;716;136.50-145.00;139.59

14;745;745;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

248;700-744;726;139.50-147.50;143.23;ValueAdded

494;757-796;777;134.25-143.75;137.18

56;761;761;132.00;132.00;Full

95;759-797;781;132.00-138.50;136.79;ValueAdded

235;802-843;818;128.50-142.85;138.62

261;803-834;811;135.00-141.75;140.36;ValueAdded

93;852-881;868;127.00-137.50;133.66

29;869-879;872;128.00-129.00;128.28;ValueAdded

23;914;914;129.50;129.50

29;903;903;126.00;126.00;Full

24;962;962;130.25;130.25

23;1020-1028;1021;119.00-121.85;121.48

3;1070;1070;117.50;117.50

