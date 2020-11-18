Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/6/2020 - 11/12/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

11/2/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 45,715 21,534 35,821

Feeder Cattle: 41,165(90.0%) 18,624(86.5%) 31,430(87.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,884(6.3%) 1,883(8.7%) 1,749(4.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,666(3.6%) 1,027(4.8%) 2,642(7.4%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,550 cows and bulls sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,910 head sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,685 head sold with 52 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder cattle and calves sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle futures started the week sharply higher and then traded mixed the remainder of the week. Demand was very good for heavier weight feeders. Higher feed prices has buyers preferring to buy the weight than the feed. Moisture from the ice storm a few weeks ago, followed by warm temps helped wheat pastures. Thus farmers ready to turn calves out on wheat. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 5.00 lower on increased numbers. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (76% Bred Cows, 13% Bred Heifers, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;205-248;214;185.00-187.50;186.92

27;253-295;276;175.00-192.50;182.41

4;290;290;192.50;192.50;ThinFleshed

5;251;251;202.00;202.00;Unweaned

91;300-346;322;176.00-229.00;196.12

47;313-345;336;197.50-210.00;205.43;ThinFleshed

14;300-345;321;170.00-195.00;176.52;Unweaned

245;350-395;376;174.00-225.00;190.02

4;388;388;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

12;369-395;378;166.00-178.00;174.90;Unweaned

7;374;374;194.00;194.00;ValueAdded

620;400-448;425;165.00-195.00;177.23

8;434;434;193.00;193.00;Fancy

114;402-422;414;187.00-195.00;192.26;ThinFleshed

63;409-449;428;160.00-175.00;169.93;Unweaned

6;449;449;178.00;178.00;ValueAdded

735;450-497;471;155.00-190.00;167.88

15;489;489;164.00;164.00;Fleshy

23;462;462;182.00;182.00;ThinFleshed

123;450-498;476;151.00-174.00;162.01;Unweaned

1276;500-549;526;147.00-170.00;158.88

30;503;503;174.00;174.00;Fancy

43;501-515;507;162.50-175.00;168.43;ThinFleshed

147;500-547;531;145.00-166.00;160.49;Unweaned

56;507-538;513;163.00-171.00;168.80;ValueAdded

953;550-598;570;137.00-165.00;151.76

14;573-597;581;125.00-142.00;137.18;Fleshy

240;559-596;581;134.00-158.00;145.81;Unweaned

72;550-581;566;151.00-161.00;156.53;ValueAdded

817;600-648;624;130.00-151.75;140.72

294;602-649;625;124.00-143.00;136.12;Unweaned

60;601-638;618;142.00-150.00;147.44;ValueAdded

1036;650-699;675;127.00-146.00;138.33

26;658-693;670;120.00-135.00;130.69;Fleshy

233;650-699;675;116.00-137.50;132.16;Unweaned

34;678-691;682;133.00-138.00;136.51;ValueAdded

707;700-747;723;126.00-146.50;137.91

71;703-734;712;120.00-134.50;129.97;Fleshy

87;703-742;719;122.00-132.50;127.58;Unweaned

153;702-746;730;133.00-144.00;139.03;ValueAdded

574;750-799;768;123.00-146.75;138.74

45;755-797;778;123.50-128.50;125.62;Unweaned

9;764;764;135.50;135.50;ValueAdded

843;800-845;831;118.00-148.85;136.25

43;820-832;824;130.00-135.00;131.88;Fleshy

81;806-812;810;133.50-140.00;137.44;ValueAdded

458;856-896;872;114.00-148.00;135.64

6;870;870;137.50;137.50;ValueAdded

226;916-930;920;125.00-139.50;136.67

5;900;900;137.00;137.00;ValueAdded

115;950-995;974;112.00-134.00;127.68

59;1006-1049;1020;115.00-133.50;126.17

5;1061;1061;116.50;116.50

19;1100-1115;1101;110.00-118.00;117.57

100;1143;1143;126.00;126.00;Fancy

Tags

Recommended for you