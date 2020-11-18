Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/6/2020 - 11/12/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
11/2/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 45,715 21,534 35,821
Feeder Cattle: 41,165(90.0%) 18,624(86.5%) 31,430(87.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,884(6.3%) 1,883(8.7%) 1,749(4.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,666(3.6%) 1,027(4.8%) 2,642(7.4%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,550 cows and bulls sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,910 head sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,685 head sold with 52 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder cattle and calves sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Cattle futures started the week sharply higher and then traded mixed the remainder of the week. Demand was very good for heavier weight feeders. Higher feed prices has buyers preferring to buy the weight than the feed. Moisture from the ice storm a few weeks ago, followed by warm temps helped wheat pastures. Thus farmers ready to turn calves out on wheat. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 5.00 lower on increased numbers. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (76% Bred Cows, 13% Bred Heifers, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;205-248;214;185.00-187.50;186.92
27;253-295;276;175.00-192.50;182.41
4;290;290;192.50;192.50;ThinFleshed
5;251;251;202.00;202.00;Unweaned
91;300-346;322;176.00-229.00;196.12
47;313-345;336;197.50-210.00;205.43;ThinFleshed
14;300-345;321;170.00-195.00;176.52;Unweaned
245;350-395;376;174.00-225.00;190.02
4;388;388;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
12;369-395;378;166.00-178.00;174.90;Unweaned
7;374;374;194.00;194.00;ValueAdded
620;400-448;425;165.00-195.00;177.23
8;434;434;193.00;193.00;Fancy
114;402-422;414;187.00-195.00;192.26;ThinFleshed
63;409-449;428;160.00-175.00;169.93;Unweaned
6;449;449;178.00;178.00;ValueAdded
735;450-497;471;155.00-190.00;167.88
15;489;489;164.00;164.00;Fleshy
23;462;462;182.00;182.00;ThinFleshed
123;450-498;476;151.00-174.00;162.01;Unweaned
1276;500-549;526;147.00-170.00;158.88
30;503;503;174.00;174.00;Fancy
43;501-515;507;162.50-175.00;168.43;ThinFleshed
147;500-547;531;145.00-166.00;160.49;Unweaned
56;507-538;513;163.00-171.00;168.80;ValueAdded
953;550-598;570;137.00-165.00;151.76
14;573-597;581;125.00-142.00;137.18;Fleshy
240;559-596;581;134.00-158.00;145.81;Unweaned
72;550-581;566;151.00-161.00;156.53;ValueAdded
817;600-648;624;130.00-151.75;140.72
294;602-649;625;124.00-143.00;136.12;Unweaned
60;601-638;618;142.00-150.00;147.44;ValueAdded
1036;650-699;675;127.00-146.00;138.33
26;658-693;670;120.00-135.00;130.69;Fleshy
233;650-699;675;116.00-137.50;132.16;Unweaned
34;678-691;682;133.00-138.00;136.51;ValueAdded
707;700-747;723;126.00-146.50;137.91
71;703-734;712;120.00-134.50;129.97;Fleshy
87;703-742;719;122.00-132.50;127.58;Unweaned
153;702-746;730;133.00-144.00;139.03;ValueAdded
574;750-799;768;123.00-146.75;138.74
45;755-797;778;123.50-128.50;125.62;Unweaned
9;764;764;135.50;135.50;ValueAdded
843;800-845;831;118.00-148.85;136.25
43;820-832;824;130.00-135.00;131.88;Fleshy
81;806-812;810;133.50-140.00;137.44;ValueAdded
458;856-896;872;114.00-148.00;135.64
6;870;870;137.50;137.50;ValueAdded
226;916-930;920;125.00-139.50;136.67
5;900;900;137.00;137.00;ValueAdded
115;950-995;974;112.00-134.00;127.68
59;1006-1049;1020;115.00-133.50;126.17
5;1061;1061;116.50;116.50
19;1100-1115;1101;110.00-118.00;117.57
100;1143;1143;126.00;126.00;Fancy