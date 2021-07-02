McAlester Union Livestock Auction - McAlester, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/29/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/22/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,805 1,565 1,950
Feeder Cattle: 1,450(80.3%) 1,200(76.7%) 1,700(87.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 295(16.3%) 265(16.9%) 201(10.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 60(3.3%) 100(6.4%) 49(2.5%)
Compared to last week; Steer calves 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Demand was good for all classes. Quality was average through attractive. McAlester market continue to have large number of attractive calves. Slaughter cows , breakers and boners 1.00 lower, leans 7.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. A total of 365 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 44% Heifers, 14% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (83% Bred Cows, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 20%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;305-345;330;184.00-200.00;191.46
19;350-385;368;177.00-192.00;184.48
28;422-446;432;176.00-191.00;181.02
40;454-495;472;172.00-187.00;177.49
31;501-540;517;163.00-176.00;170.13
49;550-595;563;162.00-176.00;169.02
31;600-645;625;150.00-164.00;158.73
21;653-685;672;140.00-147.00;144.07
23;700-741;737;140.00-144.00;142.27
2;775;775;129.00;129.00
4;810-825;819;125.00-134.00;131.73
1;875;875;111.00;111.00
3;962;962;116.00;116.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;300-335;306;160.00-165.00;161.00
7;350-395;371;155.00-170.00;160.13
17;400-445;425;155.00-171.00;160.30
24;465-495;479;152.00-169.00;158.81
37;500-545;522;150.00-165.00;157.55
23;550-598;574;147.00-160.00;153.38
10;605-645;621;130.00-145.00;140.51
3;650-690;670;125.00-130.00;127.36
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;300-325;309;147.00-161.00;153.68
30;358-397;372;156.00-170.00;163.35
27;403-430;412;154.00-167.00;159.68
49;450-493;470;142.00-156.00;147.67
53;500-548;523;141.00-155.00;144.73
47;550-595;568;135.00-149.00;142.05
41;600-645;620;129.00-143.00;136.72
11;650-675;664;127.00-135.00;130.44
12;700-730;720;120.00-131.00;125.86
5;758;758;127.00;127.00
2;800-820;810;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;325-330;327;130.00-143.00;134.02
11;350-395;366;135.00-150.00;140.17
25;400-445;428;134.00-147.00;141.17
22;450-498;474;130.00-141.00;133.38
39;503-545;519;125.00-137.00;131.76
12;550-595;578;121.00-135.00;129.51
8;600-645;627;121.00-130.00;125.00
1;655;655;120.00;120.00
2;715-720;718;115.00-116.00;115.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;300-345;317;180.00-205.00;196.27
4;360-395;373;170.00-185.00;177.69
12;400-440;421;166.00-180.00;172.74
9;463-495;472;158.00-174.00;163.26
23;500-545;512;147.00-160.00;155.88
25;550-592;571;145.00-160.00;153.71
5;600-635;619;143.00-154.00;147.18
2;665-675;670;122.00-126.00;123.99
2;700-740;720;115.00-125.00;119.86
1;770;770;119.00;119.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;370-385;378;141.00-151.00;145.90
8;400-440;419;140.00-155.00;147.27
8;463-495;481;132.00-145.00;139.17
13;500-540;523;132.00-154.00;140.53
11;550-595;570;126.00-142.00;134.95
2;600-640;620;120.00-122.00;121.03