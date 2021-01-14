Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/11/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,752 12,154 11,325
Feeder Cattle: 10,752(100.0%) 12,154(100.0%) 11,325(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 2.00 higher, except 600-700 lb steers 4.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher, most advance on 5 weights. Heifer calves closing steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. More seasonable like weather has arrived with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 50's by mid to late week. Cattle futures improved some late last week, however high corn prices continue to curb demand for feeder cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;348;348;194.00;194.00
79;359-398;388;185.00-199.00;191.32
76;400-448;422;179.00-186.00;182.99
21;414-432;427;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed
80;451-498;480;165.00-184.00;172.68
8;486;486;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
240;502-546;530;158.00-177.00;168.59
71;503-510;505;179.50-181.00;180.57;ThinFleshed
443;552-599;572;153.00-171.00;160.59
19;569;569;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
535;602-644;630;142.00-158.00;151.26
24;601-632;618;166.50-167.50;166.95;ThinFleshed
16;625;625;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
306;651-699;671;134.00-147.75;144.02
75;653-657;656;155.50-158.50;157.78;ThinFleshed
13;676;676;133.50;133.50;Unweaned
231;702-731;715;132.00-149.50;136.41
5;722;722;125.00;125.00;Full
27;726;726;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
407;755-794;776;129.00-144.00;134.94
4;783;783;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
209;809-847;830;130.50-144.00;136.54
5;801;801;125.00;125.00;Full
143;852-887;864;127.00-131.25;129.26
128;900-932;918;125.25-130.25;126.22
7;914;914;123.00;123.00;Full
12;981;981;118.50;118.50;Fleshy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;308;308;192.00;192.00
48;370-398;383;159.00-168.00;162.70
16;434-436;435;165.00-180.00;173.45
21;427-446;437;178.00-185.00;181.26;ThinFleshed
145;455-495;474;153.00-171.00;162.03
8;481;481;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed
160;513-547;530;156.00-170.00;158.81
84;561-589;574;145.00-155.00;149.32
139;616-647;629;133.50-151.00;141.41
19;619;619;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
135;659-693;678;130.00-139.00;134.09
113;719-748;740;127.00-130.00;128.52
100;760-779;776;127.00-130.00;129.50
127;800-843;824;123.00-130.00;126.62
44;850-893;875;124.00-130.25;127.27
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;315;315;179.00;179.00
16;427-439;433;167.00-168.00;167.49
16;511;511;150.00;150.00
22;562-598;578;132.00-140.00;135.76
11;645;645;135.00;135.00
17;685-699;692;130.00-131.00;130.48
14;854;854;118.50;118.50
6;974;974;113.50;113.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;306;306;150.00;150.00
33;426;426;146.00;146.00
15;524;524;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
8;595;595;111.50;111.50
STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;365;365;115.00;115.00
7;506;506;106.00;106.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;522;522;70.00;70.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;344;344;158.00;158.00
154;357-399;376;150.00-166.00;156.68
59;400-443;413;149.00-159.00;154.11
211;452-496;484;136.00-145.00;140.43
319;505-549;529;131.50-143.50;136.46
221;556-597;581;127.00-140.00;133.31
514;601-648;628;126.00-134.25;129.00
11;610;610;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
125;655-695;676;123.00-128.75;125.40
307;704-743;727;124.00-130.00;127.65
36;703;703;121.00;121.00;Fleshy
8;703;703;118.00;118.00;Full
187;765-799;779;122.00-126.75;125.28
150;782;782;131.50;131.50;Fancy
40;809-849;829;120.50-125.75;122.85
126;818;818;130.00;130.00;Fancy
17;827;827;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
22;896;896;118.25;118.25
9;886;886;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
7;917;917;108.00;108.00
6;1029;1029;107.50;107.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
74;352-399;377;134.50-158.00;145.34
8;363;363;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
34;408-429;418;143.00-149.00;145.68
244;451-499;479;132.00-140.00;135.48
113;509-528;522;129.00-136.00;131.59
113;559-599;577;125.00-131.50;128.24
101;613-646;627;120.00-129.50;124.37
181;651-697;669;120.00-129.00;124.71
16;715-744;730;123.50-124.00;123.75
43;758-764;763;117.50-121.00;118.15
13;810-812;812;115.00-124.00;121.93
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;273;273;140.00;140.00
8;386;386;141.00;141.00
9;357;357;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
8;468-490;482;124.00-125.00;124.64
23;529;529;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed
18;597;597;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
37;667;667;121.00;121.00
23;775;775;112.50;112.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;514;514;110.00;110.00
21;605-645;618;106.50-111.50;108.24
HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;513;513;104.50;104.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;499;499;150.00;150.00
10;542;542;145.00;145.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;571;571;138.00;138.00