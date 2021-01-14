Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/11/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,752 12,154 11,325

Feeder Cattle: 10,752(100.0%) 12,154(100.0%) 11,325(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 2.00 higher, except 600-700 lb steers 4.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher, most advance on 5 weights. Heifer calves closing steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. More seasonable like weather has arrived with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 50's by mid to late week. Cattle futures improved some late last week, however high corn prices continue to curb demand for feeder cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;348;348;194.00;194.00

79;359-398;388;185.00-199.00;191.32

76;400-448;422;179.00-186.00;182.99

21;414-432;427;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed

80;451-498;480;165.00-184.00;172.68

8;486;486;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed

240;502-546;530;158.00-177.00;168.59

71;503-510;505;179.50-181.00;180.57;ThinFleshed

443;552-599;572;153.00-171.00;160.59

19;569;569;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

535;602-644;630;142.00-158.00;151.26

24;601-632;618;166.50-167.50;166.95;ThinFleshed

16;625;625;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

306;651-699;671;134.00-147.75;144.02

75;653-657;656;155.50-158.50;157.78;ThinFleshed

13;676;676;133.50;133.50;Unweaned

231;702-731;715;132.00-149.50;136.41

5;722;722;125.00;125.00;Full

27;726;726;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

407;755-794;776;129.00-144.00;134.94

4;783;783;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

209;809-847;830;130.50-144.00;136.54

5;801;801;125.00;125.00;Full

143;852-887;864;127.00-131.25;129.26

128;900-932;918;125.25-130.25;126.22

7;914;914;123.00;123.00;Full

12;981;981;118.50;118.50;Fleshy

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;308;308;192.00;192.00

48;370-398;383;159.00-168.00;162.70

16;434-436;435;165.00-180.00;173.45

21;427-446;437;178.00-185.00;181.26;ThinFleshed

145;455-495;474;153.00-171.00;162.03

8;481;481;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed

160;513-547;530;156.00-170.00;158.81

84;561-589;574;145.00-155.00;149.32

139;616-647;629;133.50-151.00;141.41

19;619;619;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

135;659-693;678;130.00-139.00;134.09

113;719-748;740;127.00-130.00;128.52

100;760-779;776;127.00-130.00;129.50

127;800-843;824;123.00-130.00;126.62

44;850-893;875;124.00-130.25;127.27

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;315;315;179.00;179.00

16;427-439;433;167.00-168.00;167.49

16;511;511;150.00;150.00

22;562-598;578;132.00-140.00;135.76

11;645;645;135.00;135.00

17;685-699;692;130.00-131.00;130.48

14;854;854;118.50;118.50

6;974;974;113.50;113.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;306;306;150.00;150.00

33;426;426;146.00;146.00

15;524;524;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

8;595;595;111.50;111.50

STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;365;365;115.00;115.00

7;506;506;106.00;106.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;522;522;70.00;70.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;344;344;158.00;158.00

154;357-399;376;150.00-166.00;156.68

59;400-443;413;149.00-159.00;154.11

211;452-496;484;136.00-145.00;140.43

319;505-549;529;131.50-143.50;136.46

221;556-597;581;127.00-140.00;133.31

514;601-648;628;126.00-134.25;129.00

11;610;610;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

125;655-695;676;123.00-128.75;125.40

307;704-743;727;124.00-130.00;127.65

36;703;703;121.00;121.00;Fleshy

8;703;703;118.00;118.00;Full

187;765-799;779;122.00-126.75;125.28

150;782;782;131.50;131.50;Fancy

40;809-849;829;120.50-125.75;122.85

126;818;818;130.00;130.00;Fancy

17;827;827;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

22;896;896;118.25;118.25

9;886;886;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

7;917;917;108.00;108.00

6;1029;1029;107.50;107.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

74;352-399;377;134.50-158.00;145.34

8;363;363;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

34;408-429;418;143.00-149.00;145.68

244;451-499;479;132.00-140.00;135.48

113;509-528;522;129.00-136.00;131.59

113;559-599;577;125.00-131.50;128.24

101;613-646;627;120.00-129.50;124.37

181;651-697;669;120.00-129.00;124.71

16;715-744;730;123.50-124.00;123.75

43;758-764;763;117.50-121.00;118.15

13;810-812;812;115.00-124.00;121.93

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;273;273;140.00;140.00

8;386;386;141.00;141.00

9;357;357;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

8;468-490;482;124.00-125.00;124.64

23;529;529;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed

18;597;597;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

37;667;667;121.00;121.00

23;775;775;112.50;112.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;514;514;110.00;110.00

21;605-645;618;106.50-111.50;108.24

HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;513;513;104.50;104.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;499;499;150.00;150.00

10;542;542;145.00;145.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;571;571;138.00;138.00

