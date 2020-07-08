Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/6/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/29/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,446 9,182 7,254
Feeder Cattle: 4,446(100.0%) 9,182(100.0%) 7,254(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-5.00 higher, feeder heifers are selling 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves mostly
steady on limited comparable offerings. Demand good to very good especially for feeder cattle. Quality plain to average, few attractive.
Much more summer like weather is expected for the foreseeable forecast, with temps in the triple digits and no rain. Supply included: 100%
Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;356;356;174.00;174.00
17;434;434;169.00;169.00
51;474-496;478;153.00-171.00;162.54
92;513-548;526;152.50-158.00;154.61
6;515;515;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
33;556-569;564;147.00-156.00;152.54
127;624-649;638;140.00-151.25;148.13
26;670-678;674;139.00-148.50;144.09
207;701-742;731;130.00-145.50;137.05
187;753-795;778;132.50-137.50;135.11
133;803-837;824;131.00-139.00;132.70
51;857-883;864;124.00-132.00;129.85
210;928-942;936;119.00-128.50;122.43
24;956-996;974;115.50-118.00;116.83
20;974;974;112.00;112.00;Fleshy
47;1047;1047;110.50;110.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;356;356;150.50;150.50
28;400-445;418;150.00-152.00;151.16
6;538;538;140.00;140.00
109;552-592;581;136.00-155.00;143.42
98;608-643;628;136.00-149.00;140.36
40;657-699;670;134.00-144.50;138.10
22;651;651;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
169;700-749;716;125.50-142.50;136.84
32;759;759;122.00;122.00
22;791;791;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed
28;864-898;874;118.00-126.75;124.18
9;914;914;119.00;119.00
49;989;989;113.50;113.50
11;1025;1025;109.00;109.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;563;563;125.00;125.00
10;595;595;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
27;650-695;677;122.00-128.00;124.35
28;718-740;728;120.00-137.00;127.33
11;758;758;123.00;123.00
11;809;809;115.00;115.00
7;872;872;115.00;115.00
5;1055;1055;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;481;481;133.00;133.00
67;501-531;514;132.00-148.00;137.12
136;552-595;573;133.50-136.00;134.52
159;616-640;629;124.00-136.00;131.42
31;612;612;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
131;650-692;669;124.00-132.75;128.87
102;701-743;731;124.00-128.00;126.48
84;761-776;769;123.00-124.10;123.66
22;804;804;119.50;119.50
79;867-899;885;110.00-113.50;111.52
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;370;370;135.00;135.00
29;441-445;444;120.00-140.00;135.21
6;473;473;135.00;135.00
58;515-541;534;120.00-133.00;129.86
41;550-594;579;119.00-137.00;128.13
52;600-631;613;117.00-135.00;128.55
73;662-693;689;112.00-125.50;122.38
94;723-737;730;125.00-127.00;126.06
83;700-709;702;122.00-126.75;123.27;ThinFleshed
12;763;763;118.50;118.50
24;800-804;802;116.50-118.50;117.50
47;839;839;117.50;117.50;ThinFleshed
6;888;888;112.50;112.50
9;941;941;104.00;104.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;520;520;114.00;114.00
7;577;577;116.00;116.00
12;708;708;108.50;108.50
31;765-775;772;100.00-110.00;106.15
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;314;314;158.00;158.00
11;599;599;125.00;125.00
7;889;889;101.50;101.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;433;433;141.00;141.00
6;618;618;123.00;123.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;568;568;114.00;114.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;434;434;127.00;127.00