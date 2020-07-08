Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/6/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/29/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 4,446 9,182 7,254

Feeder Cattle: 4,446(100.0%) 9,182(100.0%) 7,254(100.0%)

*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-5.00 higher, feeder heifers are selling 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves mostly

steady on limited comparable offerings. Demand good to very good especially for feeder cattle. Quality plain to average, few attractive.

Much more summer like weather is expected for the foreseeable forecast, with temps in the triple digits and no rain. Supply included: 100%

Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;356;356;174.00;174.00

17;434;434;169.00;169.00

51;474-496;478;153.00-171.00;162.54

92;513-548;526;152.50-158.00;154.61

6;515;515;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

33;556-569;564;147.00-156.00;152.54

127;624-649;638;140.00-151.25;148.13

26;670-678;674;139.00-148.50;144.09

207;701-742;731;130.00-145.50;137.05

187;753-795;778;132.50-137.50;135.11

133;803-837;824;131.00-139.00;132.70

51;857-883;864;124.00-132.00;129.85

210;928-942;936;119.00-128.50;122.43

24;956-996;974;115.50-118.00;116.83

20;974;974;112.00;112.00;Fleshy

47;1047;1047;110.50;110.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;356;356;150.50;150.50

28;400-445;418;150.00-152.00;151.16

6;538;538;140.00;140.00

109;552-592;581;136.00-155.00;143.42

98;608-643;628;136.00-149.00;140.36

40;657-699;670;134.00-144.50;138.10

22;651;651;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed

169;700-749;716;125.50-142.50;136.84

32;759;759;122.00;122.00

22;791;791;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed

28;864-898;874;118.00-126.75;124.18

9;914;914;119.00;119.00

49;989;989;113.50;113.50

11;1025;1025;109.00;109.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;563;563;125.00;125.00

10;595;595;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

27;650-695;677;122.00-128.00;124.35

28;718-740;728;120.00-137.00;127.33

11;758;758;123.00;123.00

11;809;809;115.00;115.00

7;872;872;115.00;115.00

5;1055;1055;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;481;481;133.00;133.00

67;501-531;514;132.00-148.00;137.12

136;552-595;573;133.50-136.00;134.52

159;616-640;629;124.00-136.00;131.42

31;612;612;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed

131;650-692;669;124.00-132.75;128.87

102;701-743;731;124.00-128.00;126.48

84;761-776;769;123.00-124.10;123.66

22;804;804;119.50;119.50

79;867-899;885;110.00-113.50;111.52

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;370;370;135.00;135.00

29;441-445;444;120.00-140.00;135.21

6;473;473;135.00;135.00

58;515-541;534;120.00-133.00;129.86

41;550-594;579;119.00-137.00;128.13

52;600-631;613;117.00-135.00;128.55

73;662-693;689;112.00-125.50;122.38

94;723-737;730;125.00-127.00;126.06

83;700-709;702;122.00-126.75;123.27;ThinFleshed

12;763;763;118.50;118.50

24;800-804;802;116.50-118.50;117.50

47;839;839;117.50;117.50;ThinFleshed

6;888;888;112.50;112.50

9;941;941;104.00;104.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;520;520;114.00;114.00

7;577;577;116.00;116.00

12;708;708;108.50;108.50

31;765-775;772;100.00-110.00;106.15

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;314;314;158.00;158.00

11;599;599;125.00;125.00

7;889;889;101.50;101.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;433;433;141.00;141.00

6;618;618;123.00;123.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;568;568;114.00;114.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;434;434;127.00;127.00

