Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/24/2020 - 7/30/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

7/20/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 24,110 24,262 29,332

Feeder Cattle: 22,334(92.6%) 21,963(90.5%) 26,523(90.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,183(4.9%) 1,390(5.7%) 1,623(5.5%)

Replacement Cattle: 593(2.5%) 909(3.7%) 1,186(4.0%)

Special Note: For NASS: 1,776 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,886 with 74 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,521 head with 55 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower and heifer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate. Rain and thunderstorms were present across the trade region again this week along with cooler temperatures. Slaughter cows sold steady to 12.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-10.00 higher. Demand good to very good. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (74% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;235;235;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

4;274;274;200.00;200.00

2;295;295;159.00-166.00;162.50;Unweaned

33;300-349;322;182.00-199.00;190.08

5;300-345;330;167.50-190.00;177.87;Unweaned

81;350-393;366;159.00-198.00;178.77

6;355-390;373;140.00-149.00;142.43;Unweaned

136;400-447;429;155.00-180.00;167.78

4;424;424;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed

2;442;442;169.00;169.00;Unweaned

284;450-499;479;153.00-173.00;164.40

3;468;468;150.00;150.00;Fleshy

38;456-475;471;157.50-179.00;169.10;Unweaned

275;500-545;525;143.00-171.00;156.84

30;516;516;173.50;173.50;ThinFleshed

13;500-546;528;144.00-159.00;151.69;Unweaned

418;550-598;567;137.00-164.00;152.58

58;557-584;569;143.00-157.00;145.68;Unweaned

479;600-648;622;130.00-160.50;150.33

119;603-648;624;143.00-153.50;147.48;Unweaned

746;650-699;668;127.00-153.00;146.93

29;661-686;672;139.00-147.00;143.07;Unweaned

638;700-748;720;120.00-149.00;143.21

10;722;722;137.50;137.50;Fleshy

10;729;729;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

827;750-798;779;125.00-143.25;138.34

14;756-761;758;128.00-130.00;128.86;Unweaned

563;801-849;825;119.00-142.50;135.92

346;851-898;860;111.00-137.35;130.12

52;881;881;140.00;140.00;Fancy

222;900-947;920;112.00-130.00;125.86

340;950-995;971;112.00-129.00;124.46

87;1005-1040;1017;94.00-122.00;116.76

34;1050-1073;1070;86.00-104.50;103.55

1;1120;1120;98.00;98.00

22;1266;1266;99.50;99.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;330-348;341;145.00-156.00;149.10

22;360-395;387;153.00-170.00;161.88

12;362;362;182.50;182.50;ThinFleshed

60;401-446;425;144.00-160.00;152.12

169;451-498;474;138.00-160.00;150.95

31;472-493;483;161.00-165.00;163.11;ThinFleshed

25;478-489;482;153.00-155.00;153.81;Unweaned

145;501-547;525;135.00-155.00;145.56

19;531;531;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed

19;524;524;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

203;551-593;568;128.00-151.00;145.38

265;600-649;623;125.00-158.50;145.85

34;603-617;614;151.00-154.00;152.06;ThinFleshed

8;629;629;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

325;650-699;677;120.00-145.00;139.14

22;667-693;676;128.50-138.00;134.46;Unweaned

261;700-740;720;113.50-142.00;136.40

29;702;702;132.50;132.50;Unweaned

305;751-797;769;113.00-139.00;135.29

235;802-848;827;122.00-140.00;129.74

186;850-895;875;107.00-130.00;127.84

65;924;924;125.00;125.00

88;971;971;124.25;124.25

12;1085;1085;110.00;110.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;300-340;318;160.00-180.00;172.40

11;355-395;379;152.00-170.00;164.77

18;403-445;429;125.00-156.00;141.08

50;455-499;484;115.00-151.00;141.84

62;502-545;514;118.00-150.00;139.06

12;504;504;131.00;131.00;Fleshy

100;550-599;573;121.00-145.00;138.98

15;608-640;612;133.00-140.00;133.99

34;650-678;674;122.50-136.00;126.40

28;700-748;745;115.00-128.00;123.01

35;761-797;772;115.00-125.00;121.76

29;800-849;834;100.00-125.00;120.24

60;859-874;863;116.00-120.50;119.47

17;961;961;108.00;108.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;645;645;112.00;112.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;500;500;70.00;70.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;237;237;209.00;209.00

11;253-275;256;150.00-158.00;156.41

39;300-345;329;140.00-157.00;150.96

77;350-395;382;141.00-166.00;150.38

8;393-397;395;145.00-152.00;148.52;Unweaned

250;400-448;424;140.00-160.00;150.03

9;439;439;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

382;450-498;475;135.00-155.00;143.99

2;455;455;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

18;451-494;471;136.00-148.00;143.15;Unweaned

524;500-549;523;129.00-154.00;141.92

16;524;524;139.50;139.50;Fleshy

22;525-540;535;141.00-144.00;143.14;Unweaned

650;550-598;574;124.00-153.25;139.62

44;562-591;577;127.50-137.00;135.09;Unweaned

974;600-648;625;120.00-145.25;139.36

8;602-632;621;124.50-130.00;128.00;Unweaned

508;650-697;674;118.00-140.00;133.12

10;658-684;668;115.00-120.50;118.25;Fleshy

50;669-698;684;124.00-133.00;128.12;Unweaned

433;700-748;723;111.00-137.00;132.15

15;727;727;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

14;740;740;127.00;127.00;Full

11;713-723;718;115.00-117.00;115.90;Unweaned

469;752-790;771;112.00-130.35;127.84

274;800-845;828;105.00-128.00;123.30

20;802;802;120.25;120.25;Fleshy

5;806;806;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

110;851-893;865;112.00-124.75;119.81

123;908-945;923;91.00-119.25;114.35

24;914;914;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

33;950-975;960;90.00-107.00;103.09

9;1053;1053;106.00;106.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;297;297;150.00;150.00

29;305-343;316;130.00-146.00;143.09

16;350-385;367;133.00-142.00;137.25

44;405-442;428;130.00-139.00;136.39

145;454-498;473;125.00-150.00;141.73

14;493;493;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed

3;471;471;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

113;505-548;527;124.00-147.00;133.83

24;516-521;519;122.00-125.00;123.76;Unweaned

166;551-599;582;113.00-140.50;134.83

11;562;562;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

248;602-645;617;115.00-141.75;131.92

4;638;638;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

216;650-696;674;106.00-136.00;129.26

42;673-686;677;119.50-129.00;124.43;Unweaned

271;700-735;718;110.00-131.00;127.72

59;739;739;130.75;130.75;ThinFleshed

279;755-798;774;104.00-128.85;125.20

7;764;764;116.50;116.50;Unweaned

57;820-843;833;115.00-122.50;120.41

40;851-875;860;104.00-119.00;112.69

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;305-345;327;122.00-140.00;135.31

15;360-395;378;126.00-147.50;135.32

23;400-444;425;120.00-140.50;135.54

41;450-495;484;118.00-142.00;132.77

7;454-480;461;139.50-140.00;139.85;ThinFleshed

44;505-545;530;112.00-139.00;125.76

26;550-598;576;110.00-127.00;119.62

16;605-640;614;110.00-116.50;115.58

27;650-685;676;102.00-116.00;110.81

19;726-730;726;116.50-122.00;121.71

18;751;751;119.00;119.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;300-335;310;180.00-196.00;189.39

44;355-394;375;152.00-185.00;172.88

66;400-449;422;145.00-170.00;160.30

85;450-495;471;136.00-162.00;151.40

9;450-490;477;154.00-156.00;155.37;Unweaned

50;500-548;529;131.00-147.00;138.01

6;546;546;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

66;550-595;572;125.00-147.00;137.11

9;550-571;562;140.00-145.00;142.18;Unweaned

62;600-645;619;125.00-146.00;137.45

7;635;635;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

20;605-623;619;130.00-139.00;132.52;Unweaned

16;655-690;675;113.00-136.00;126.96

6;660;660;128.00-141.00;136.67;Unweaned

10;705-735;717;116.00-127.00;121.71

9;700-727;715;130.00-138.00;133.48;Unweaned

12;750-788;773;115.00-125.00;118.75

3;772;772;103.00;103.00;Fleshy

8;802-820;805;103.00-122.00;117.32

6;855-895;888;111.00-113.00;111.32

5;961;961;99.50;99.50

1;1045;1045;90.00;90.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;396;396;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

8;415-442;437;125.00-156.00;141.97

7;488-494;492;124.00-130.00;128.30

8;510-516;515;125.00-140.00;138.14

3;575-590;580;126.00-127.00;126.66

9;572;572;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

14;608-635;626;115.00-136.00;131.49

32;684-698;691;120.00-132.00;123.65

1;730;730;110.00;110.00

2;970;970;80.00;80.00

26;1072;1072;95.00;95.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;300-345;321;153.00-174.00;164.66

12;350-395;379;149.00-161.00;155.70

21;400-448;433;132.00-154.00;143.87

13;455-493;485;130.00-145.00;139.59

9;508-533;521;120.00-135.00;129.64

7;550-598;579;122.00-140.50;130.73

4;600-615;609;120.00-134.00;128.71

1;680;680;121.00;121.00

2;793;793;114.00;114.00

1;1140;1140;81.00;81.00

