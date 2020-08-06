Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/24/2020 - 7/30/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
7/20/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 24,110 24,262 29,332
Feeder Cattle: 22,334(92.6%) 21,963(90.5%) 26,523(90.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,183(4.9%) 1,390(5.7%) 1,623(5.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 593(2.5%) 909(3.7%) 1,186(4.0%)
Special Note: For NASS: 1,776 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,886 with 74 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,521 head with 55 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower and heifer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate. Rain and thunderstorms were present across the trade region again this week along with cooler temperatures. Slaughter cows sold steady to 12.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-10.00 higher. Demand good to very good. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (74% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;235;235;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
4;274;274;200.00;200.00
2;295;295;159.00-166.00;162.50;Unweaned
33;300-349;322;182.00-199.00;190.08
5;300-345;330;167.50-190.00;177.87;Unweaned
81;350-393;366;159.00-198.00;178.77
6;355-390;373;140.00-149.00;142.43;Unweaned
136;400-447;429;155.00-180.00;167.78
4;424;424;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
2;442;442;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
284;450-499;479;153.00-173.00;164.40
3;468;468;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
38;456-475;471;157.50-179.00;169.10;Unweaned
275;500-545;525;143.00-171.00;156.84
30;516;516;173.50;173.50;ThinFleshed
13;500-546;528;144.00-159.00;151.69;Unweaned
418;550-598;567;137.00-164.00;152.58
58;557-584;569;143.00-157.00;145.68;Unweaned
479;600-648;622;130.00-160.50;150.33
119;603-648;624;143.00-153.50;147.48;Unweaned
746;650-699;668;127.00-153.00;146.93
29;661-686;672;139.00-147.00;143.07;Unweaned
638;700-748;720;120.00-149.00;143.21
10;722;722;137.50;137.50;Fleshy
10;729;729;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
827;750-798;779;125.00-143.25;138.34
14;756-761;758;128.00-130.00;128.86;Unweaned
563;801-849;825;119.00-142.50;135.92
346;851-898;860;111.00-137.35;130.12
52;881;881;140.00;140.00;Fancy
222;900-947;920;112.00-130.00;125.86
340;950-995;971;112.00-129.00;124.46
87;1005-1040;1017;94.00-122.00;116.76
34;1050-1073;1070;86.00-104.50;103.55
1;1120;1120;98.00;98.00
22;1266;1266;99.50;99.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;330-348;341;145.00-156.00;149.10
22;360-395;387;153.00-170.00;161.88
12;362;362;182.50;182.50;ThinFleshed
60;401-446;425;144.00-160.00;152.12
169;451-498;474;138.00-160.00;150.95
31;472-493;483;161.00-165.00;163.11;ThinFleshed
25;478-489;482;153.00-155.00;153.81;Unweaned
145;501-547;525;135.00-155.00;145.56
19;531;531;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
19;524;524;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
203;551-593;568;128.00-151.00;145.38
265;600-649;623;125.00-158.50;145.85
34;603-617;614;151.00-154.00;152.06;ThinFleshed
8;629;629;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
325;650-699;677;120.00-145.00;139.14
22;667-693;676;128.50-138.00;134.46;Unweaned
261;700-740;720;113.50-142.00;136.40
29;702;702;132.50;132.50;Unweaned
305;751-797;769;113.00-139.00;135.29
235;802-848;827;122.00-140.00;129.74
186;850-895;875;107.00-130.00;127.84
65;924;924;125.00;125.00
88;971;971;124.25;124.25
12;1085;1085;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;300-340;318;160.00-180.00;172.40
11;355-395;379;152.00-170.00;164.77
18;403-445;429;125.00-156.00;141.08
50;455-499;484;115.00-151.00;141.84
62;502-545;514;118.00-150.00;139.06
12;504;504;131.00;131.00;Fleshy
100;550-599;573;121.00-145.00;138.98
15;608-640;612;133.00-140.00;133.99
34;650-678;674;122.50-136.00;126.40
28;700-748;745;115.00-128.00;123.01
35;761-797;772;115.00-125.00;121.76
29;800-849;834;100.00-125.00;120.24
60;859-874;863;116.00-120.50;119.47
17;961;961;108.00;108.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;645;645;112.00;112.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;500;500;70.00;70.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;237;237;209.00;209.00
11;253-275;256;150.00-158.00;156.41
39;300-345;329;140.00-157.00;150.96
77;350-395;382;141.00-166.00;150.38
8;393-397;395;145.00-152.00;148.52;Unweaned
250;400-448;424;140.00-160.00;150.03
9;439;439;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
382;450-498;475;135.00-155.00;143.99
2;455;455;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
18;451-494;471;136.00-148.00;143.15;Unweaned
524;500-549;523;129.00-154.00;141.92
16;524;524;139.50;139.50;Fleshy
22;525-540;535;141.00-144.00;143.14;Unweaned
650;550-598;574;124.00-153.25;139.62
44;562-591;577;127.50-137.00;135.09;Unweaned
974;600-648;625;120.00-145.25;139.36
8;602-632;621;124.50-130.00;128.00;Unweaned
508;650-697;674;118.00-140.00;133.12
10;658-684;668;115.00-120.50;118.25;Fleshy
50;669-698;684;124.00-133.00;128.12;Unweaned
433;700-748;723;111.00-137.00;132.15
15;727;727;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
14;740;740;127.00;127.00;Full
11;713-723;718;115.00-117.00;115.90;Unweaned
469;752-790;771;112.00-130.35;127.84
274;800-845;828;105.00-128.00;123.30
20;802;802;120.25;120.25;Fleshy
5;806;806;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
110;851-893;865;112.00-124.75;119.81
123;908-945;923;91.00-119.25;114.35
24;914;914;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
33;950-975;960;90.00-107.00;103.09
9;1053;1053;106.00;106.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;297;297;150.00;150.00
29;305-343;316;130.00-146.00;143.09
16;350-385;367;133.00-142.00;137.25
44;405-442;428;130.00-139.00;136.39
145;454-498;473;125.00-150.00;141.73
14;493;493;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
3;471;471;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
113;505-548;527;124.00-147.00;133.83
24;516-521;519;122.00-125.00;123.76;Unweaned
166;551-599;582;113.00-140.50;134.83
11;562;562;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
248;602-645;617;115.00-141.75;131.92
4;638;638;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
216;650-696;674;106.00-136.00;129.26
42;673-686;677;119.50-129.00;124.43;Unweaned
271;700-735;718;110.00-131.00;127.72
59;739;739;130.75;130.75;ThinFleshed
279;755-798;774;104.00-128.85;125.20
7;764;764;116.50;116.50;Unweaned
57;820-843;833;115.00-122.50;120.41
40;851-875;860;104.00-119.00;112.69
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;305-345;327;122.00-140.00;135.31
15;360-395;378;126.00-147.50;135.32
23;400-444;425;120.00-140.50;135.54
41;450-495;484;118.00-142.00;132.77
7;454-480;461;139.50-140.00;139.85;ThinFleshed
44;505-545;530;112.00-139.00;125.76
26;550-598;576;110.00-127.00;119.62
16;605-640;614;110.00-116.50;115.58
27;650-685;676;102.00-116.00;110.81
19;726-730;726;116.50-122.00;121.71
18;751;751;119.00;119.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;300-335;310;180.00-196.00;189.39
44;355-394;375;152.00-185.00;172.88
66;400-449;422;145.00-170.00;160.30
85;450-495;471;136.00-162.00;151.40
9;450-490;477;154.00-156.00;155.37;Unweaned
50;500-548;529;131.00-147.00;138.01
6;546;546;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
66;550-595;572;125.00-147.00;137.11
9;550-571;562;140.00-145.00;142.18;Unweaned
62;600-645;619;125.00-146.00;137.45
7;635;635;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
20;605-623;619;130.00-139.00;132.52;Unweaned
16;655-690;675;113.00-136.00;126.96
6;660;660;128.00-141.00;136.67;Unweaned
10;705-735;717;116.00-127.00;121.71
9;700-727;715;130.00-138.00;133.48;Unweaned
12;750-788;773;115.00-125.00;118.75
3;772;772;103.00;103.00;Fleshy
8;802-820;805;103.00-122.00;117.32
6;855-895;888;111.00-113.00;111.32
5;961;961;99.50;99.50
1;1045;1045;90.00;90.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;396;396;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
8;415-442;437;125.00-156.00;141.97
7;488-494;492;124.00-130.00;128.30
8;510-516;515;125.00-140.00;138.14
3;575-590;580;126.00-127.00;126.66
9;572;572;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
14;608-635;626;115.00-136.00;131.49
32;684-698;691;120.00-132.00;123.65
1;730;730;110.00;110.00
2;970;970;80.00;80.00
26;1072;1072;95.00;95.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;300-345;321;153.00-174.00;164.66
12;350-395;379;149.00-161.00;155.70
21;400-448;433;132.00-154.00;143.87
13;455-493;485;130.00-145.00;139.59
9;508-533;521;120.00-135.00;129.64
7;550-598;579;122.00-140.50;130.73
4;600-615;609;120.00-134.00;128.71
1;680;680;121.00;121.00
2;793;793;114.00;114.00
1;1140;1140;81.00;81.00