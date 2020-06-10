Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/8/2020 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/1/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,700 15,712 7,031
Feeder Cattle: 10,700(100.0%) 15,712(100.0%) 7,031(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher, except 800-900 lbs steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand good for steers; moderate for heavier weight steers and all heifers.. Quality plain thru attractive with several summertime feeding cattle available. More summer like weather in the forecast with temperatures in the mid 90's and heat indexes reaching 100 in parts of the state.. Drought conditions are slowly spreading from the west. This heat has quickly matured the wheat and harvest is well underway. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;372-398;396;174.00-176.00;175.84
7;412;412;170.00;170.00
87;460-488;475;154.00-168.00;161.09
9;484;484;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
94;508-543;529;152.00-162.00;156.78
12;535-548;542;135.00-144.00;139.55;Unweaned
171;553-597;578;148.50-158.00;152.16
50;554-574;566;145.00-146.00;145.86;Unweaned
146;608-626;616;146.00-150.50;148.89
70;626-639;628;128.00-141.00;138.92;Unweaned
119;653-693;677;138.00-149.00;144.37
15;663;663;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
464;701-749;724;129.00-143.00;136.92
19;745;745;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
337;752-796;778;126.00-138.50;129.82
15;782-785;783;120.00-125.00;121.67;Fleshy
37;757;757;140.75;140.75;ThinFleshed
11;750;750;123.50;123.50;Unweaned
354;804-849;831;121.00-130.75;125.72
425;850-889;871;118.00-126.25;122.08
23;895;895;116.00;116.00;Full
365;901-948;924;112.00-121.00;116.60
34;954-991;971;111.50-112.00;111.76
32;980;980;104.00;104.00;Fleshy
189;1019-1023;1021;107.50-111.00;109.40
7;1092;1092;99.00;99.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;329;329;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
36;355-395;366;170.00-176.00;174.20
15;412-426;420;152.00-160.00;155.14
17;442;442;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
4;444;444;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
13;463;463;148.00;148.00
32;482;482;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
91;502-549;519;150.00-158.00;154.67
97;554-598;588;140.00-147.00;142.52
38;576;576;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed
29;586-587;586;130.00-131.00;130.55;Unweaned
219;607-648;641;135.00-146.00;136.10
235;657-694;680;129.50-141.50;135.80
157;700-731;721;129.00-138.50;132.68
236;750-787;768;124.00-126.25;125.34
64;808;808;122.00;122.00
24;833-835;834;126.00-128.00;126.92;ThinFleshed
222;860-895;880;113.00-121.50;115.59
43;902-920;912;116.50-117.50;117.09
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;300;300;155.00;155.00
35;455-487;480;140.00-146.00;144.70
9;534;534;130.00;130.00
201;555-599;583;117.50-137.50;127.82
9;568;568;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
21;680;680;123.50;123.50
47;709-734;726;123.00-127.00;124.83
9;777;777;120.00;120.00
90;803-833;814;111.00-118.50;114.76
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;547;547;116.00;116.00
9;738;738;110.00;110.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;758;758;92.50;92.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;333;333;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
24;395;395;154.00;154.00
55;418-448;441;142.00-151.00;145.31
18;457-465;461;145.00-148.00;146.49
81;504-543;529;133.00-144.50;136.02
50;507-542;535;126.00-131.00;129.78;Unweaned
153;550-585;564;126.00-138.50;130.69
8;591;591;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
201;605-644;628;124.50-129.00;125.59
35;616;616;123.50;123.50;Fleshy
7;618;618;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
243;650-697;669;121.50-126.85;124.49
14;691;691;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
213;700-745;724;115.00-123.75;119.53
8;739;739;108.00;108.00;Fleshy
15;737;737;112.50;112.50;Unweaned
153;780-791;784;110.00-116.50;114.45
48;803-834;826;113.00-114.50;114.14
198;880-896;885;103.00-108.00;104.98
48;904-934;922;99.00-104.50;100.53
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;366-398;374;142.00;142.00
87;490-492;491;130.00-140.00;136.60
111;505-540;520;120.00-135.00;129.94
124;550-594;575;120.00-131.00;126.94
184;608-643;627;120.00-125.50;123.53
475;656-695;663;115.00-125.00;121.82
163;701-742;722;112.50-121.50;119.46
183;750-798;769;112.00-115.50;114.31
21;763;763;117.25;117.25;ThinFleshed
19;828;828;100.00;100.00;Fleshy
54;854-898;887;102.00-104.50;103.92
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;361-388;382;135.00-137.00;135.40
45;402-416;413;137.00-139.00;137.43
46;467-475;473;126.50-134.00;128.11
50;527;527;128.50;128.50
10;568;568;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed
24;663;663;119.00;119.00
33;720-746;736;104.00-108.00;105.54
15;779;779;109.50;109.50
37;834;834;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;595;595;109.00;109.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;536;536;137.00;137.00
4;589;589;130.00;130.00
8;841;841;104.00;104.00