Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/8/2020 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/1/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,700 15,712 7,031

Feeder Cattle: 10,700(100.0%) 15,712(100.0%) 7,031(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher, except 800-900 lbs steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand good for steers; moderate for heavier weight steers and all heifers.. Quality plain thru attractive with several summertime feeding cattle available. More summer like weather in the forecast with temperatures in the mid 90's and heat indexes reaching 100 in parts of the state.. Drought conditions are slowly spreading from the west. This heat has quickly matured the wheat and harvest is well underway. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

35;372-398;396;174.00-176.00;175.84

7;412;412;170.00;170.00

87;460-488;475;154.00-168.00;161.09

9;484;484;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

94;508-543;529;152.00-162.00;156.78

12;535-548;542;135.00-144.00;139.55;Unweaned

171;553-597;578;148.50-158.00;152.16

50;554-574;566;145.00-146.00;145.86;Unweaned

146;608-626;616;146.00-150.50;148.89

70;626-639;628;128.00-141.00;138.92;Unweaned

119;653-693;677;138.00-149.00;144.37

15;663;663;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

464;701-749;724;129.00-143.00;136.92

19;745;745;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

337;752-796;778;126.00-138.50;129.82

15;782-785;783;120.00-125.00;121.67;Fleshy

37;757;757;140.75;140.75;ThinFleshed

11;750;750;123.50;123.50;Unweaned

354;804-849;831;121.00-130.75;125.72

425;850-889;871;118.00-126.25;122.08

23;895;895;116.00;116.00;Full

365;901-948;924;112.00-121.00;116.60

34;954-991;971;111.50-112.00;111.76

32;980;980;104.00;104.00;Fleshy

189;1019-1023;1021;107.50-111.00;109.40

7;1092;1092;99.00;99.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;329;329;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

36;355-395;366;170.00-176.00;174.20

15;412-426;420;152.00-160.00;155.14

17;442;442;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

4;444;444;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

13;463;463;148.00;148.00

32;482;482;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

91;502-549;519;150.00-158.00;154.67

97;554-598;588;140.00-147.00;142.52

38;576;576;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed

29;586-587;586;130.00-131.00;130.55;Unweaned

219;607-648;641;135.00-146.00;136.10

235;657-694;680;129.50-141.50;135.80

157;700-731;721;129.00-138.50;132.68

236;750-787;768;124.00-126.25;125.34

64;808;808;122.00;122.00

24;833-835;834;126.00-128.00;126.92;ThinFleshed

222;860-895;880;113.00-121.50;115.59

43;902-920;912;116.50-117.50;117.09

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;300;300;155.00;155.00

35;455-487;480;140.00-146.00;144.70

9;534;534;130.00;130.00

201;555-599;583;117.50-137.50;127.82

9;568;568;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

21;680;680;123.50;123.50

47;709-734;726;123.00-127.00;124.83

9;777;777;120.00;120.00

90;803-833;814;111.00-118.50;114.76

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;547;547;116.00;116.00

9;738;738;110.00;110.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;758;758;92.50;92.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;333;333;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

24;395;395;154.00;154.00

55;418-448;441;142.00-151.00;145.31

18;457-465;461;145.00-148.00;146.49

81;504-543;529;133.00-144.50;136.02

50;507-542;535;126.00-131.00;129.78;Unweaned

153;550-585;564;126.00-138.50;130.69

8;591;591;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

201;605-644;628;124.50-129.00;125.59

35;616;616;123.50;123.50;Fleshy

7;618;618;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

243;650-697;669;121.50-126.85;124.49

14;691;691;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

213;700-745;724;115.00-123.75;119.53

8;739;739;108.00;108.00;Fleshy

15;737;737;112.50;112.50;Unweaned

153;780-791;784;110.00-116.50;114.45

48;803-834;826;113.00-114.50;114.14

198;880-896;885;103.00-108.00;104.98

48;904-934;922;99.00-104.50;100.53

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;366-398;374;142.00;142.00

87;490-492;491;130.00-140.00;136.60

111;505-540;520;120.00-135.00;129.94

124;550-594;575;120.00-131.00;126.94

184;608-643;627;120.00-125.50;123.53

475;656-695;663;115.00-125.00;121.82

163;701-742;722;112.50-121.50;119.46

183;750-798;769;112.00-115.50;114.31

21;763;763;117.25;117.25;ThinFleshed

19;828;828;100.00;100.00;Fleshy

54;854-898;887;102.00-104.50;103.92

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;361-388;382;135.00-137.00;135.40

45;402-416;413;137.00-139.00;137.43

46;467-475;473;126.50-134.00;128.11

50;527;527;128.50;128.50

10;568;568;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed

24;663;663;119.00;119.00

33;720-746;736;104.00-108.00;105.54

15;779;779;109.50;109.50

37;834;834;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;595;595;109.00;109.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;536;536;137.00;137.00

4;589;589;130.00;130.00

8;841;841;104.00;104.00

