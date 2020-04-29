Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/27/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/20/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,151 6,015 9,687
Feeder Cattle: 10,151(100.0%) 6,015(100.0%) 9,687(100.0%)
***ADD CLOSE Updating to Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-2.00 lower, except 800-900 lbs 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder market improved as the day progressed and cattle futures closed higher. Demand moderate to good for feeders. Steer calves 4.00-8.00 lower, but weights under 450 lbs lightly tested. Heifer calves sold 4.00-10.00 lower, except over 500 lbs steady to 3.00 lower. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;328;328;199.00;199.00
52;369-396;392;175.00-190.00;177.17
42;413-444;426;165.00-179.00;171.56
29;402-403;403;183.00-184.00;183.66;ThinFleshed
146;460-494;474;151.00-166.00;159.43
212;501-544;520;142.00-158.00;151.83
27;528;528;160.50;160.50;ThinFleshed
17;515-532;521;137.00-140.00;138.08;Unweaned
148;551-598;583;136.00-153.00;143.97
96;556-563;560;158.00-160.50;159.32;ThinFleshed
457;600-644;620;130.00-147.50;141.41
218;652-691;674;127.00-143.00;134.96
338;701-749;722;121.00-131.50;125.57
338;750-796;776;114.00-131.00;121.60
67;768;768;132.25;132.25;Gaunt
670;800-849;825;105.00-122.00;113.78
909;850-892;874;104.75-122.00;110.43
483;900-938;918;98.75-111.00;103.08
251;956-998;972;99.75-107.25;102.76
121;1000-1019;1010;98.25-103.00;100.05
10;1051;1051;98.00;98.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;276;276;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
10;322-338;328;155.00;155.00
16;348;348;176.50;176.50;ThinFleshed
23;355-395;377;158.00-165.00;162.97
9;437;437;154.00;154.00
21;476-498;489;146.00-150.00;147.68
10;468;468;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
4;479;479;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
77;513-546;536;134.00-145.00;139.08
75;550-591;565;130.00-141.00;135.95
39;611-643;621;127.00-132.00;129.59
91;651-699;673;124.50-133.00;129.69
11;664;664;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
110;703-741;728;112.25-121.00;114.01
119;755-796;774;112.50-122.50;115.12
109;825-835;831;108.00-110.00;108.61
152;872-888;884;99.75-104.50;103.35
4;923;923;98.00;98.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;345;345;145.00;145.00
14;474;474;126.00-130.00;127.14
34;500-544;534;122.00-123.00;122.22
13;579-591;585;125.00-129.00;126.83
10;567;567;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
19;613;613;121.00-123.50;122.84
14;623;623;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed
14;652-660;658;108.00-115.00;109.49
61;715-733;724;101.00-115.00;110.93
29;758-797;772;101.00-112.00;107.10
28;809-824;814;97.00-105.75;100.16
14;872;872;104.00;104.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;505;505;126.00;126.00
18;556-599;573;93.00-109.00;99.51
8;641;641;109.00;109.00
16;672;672;105.00;105.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;357-398;382;144.00-153.00;150.09
199;403-448;422;132.00-155.00;143.57
153;461-496;481;131.00-152.00;139.33
207;500-547;529;125.00-144.00;132.84
148;551-595;568;122.00-131.50;127.16
266;602-642;619;115.00-127.00;121.05
7;602;602;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
459;651-699;673;110.00-122.50;113.70
583;700-739;717;108.00-115.50;112.28
11;730;730;120.50;120.50;ThinFleshed
292;750-786;769;101.00-115.00;106.51
234;805-847;826;100.10-107.10;102.80
85;852-860;856;101.75-102.25;101.98
28;920-947;935;93.50-95.50;94.51
60;902;902;97.50;97.50;Spayed
3;1060;1060;94.00;94.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;365-378;372;137.00-146.00;141.40
5;432;432;138.00;138.00
6;418;418;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
10;490;490;128.00;128.00
52;520-537;531;121.00-129.00;124.13
81;555-591;577;116.00-122.00;118.34
168;617-648;636;109.50-115.00;113.41
63;654-696;669;103.00-112.50;109.50
38;735-749;738;95.00-103.00;100.67
55;753-795;787;99.50-103.00;101.64
26;805-843;825;101.50;101.50
3;868;868;90.00;90.00
5;952;952;87.50;87.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;410;410;126.00;126.00
17;463-488;472;108.00-115.00;110.56
29;503-520;513;110.00-116.00;112.89
9;503;503;124.00;124.00;ThinFleshed
3;583;583;119.00;119.00
23;623-639;633;103.00-114.00;107.03
8;628;628;128.00;128.00;ThinFleshed
10;733;733;107.00;107.00
3;833;833;90.00;90.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;377-393;382;141.00-143.00;141.69
20;436-442;439;140.00-152.00;148.72
8;421;421;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
6;475;475;144.00;144.00
25;511-548;529;130.00-139.00;133.56
22;575-584;579;138.00-141.00;139.38
7;699;699;127.00;127.00
4;706;706;109.00;109.00
6;910;910;100.50;100.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;522;522;139.00;139.00
13;599;599;124.00;124.00