Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/27/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/20/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,151 6,015 9,687

Feeder Cattle: 10,151(100.0%) 6,015(100.0%) 9,687(100.0%)

***ADD CLOSE Updating to Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-2.00 lower, except 800-900 lbs 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder market improved as the day progressed and cattle futures closed higher. Demand moderate to good for feeders. Steer calves 4.00-8.00 lower, but weights under 450 lbs lightly tested. Heifer calves sold 4.00-10.00 lower, except over 500 lbs steady to 3.00 lower. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;328;328;199.00;199.00

52;369-396;392;175.00-190.00;177.17

42;413-444;426;165.00-179.00;171.56

29;402-403;403;183.00-184.00;183.66;ThinFleshed

146;460-494;474;151.00-166.00;159.43

212;501-544;520;142.00-158.00;151.83

27;528;528;160.50;160.50;ThinFleshed

17;515-532;521;137.00-140.00;138.08;Unweaned

148;551-598;583;136.00-153.00;143.97

96;556-563;560;158.00-160.50;159.32;ThinFleshed

457;600-644;620;130.00-147.50;141.41

218;652-691;674;127.00-143.00;134.96

338;701-749;722;121.00-131.50;125.57

338;750-796;776;114.00-131.00;121.60

67;768;768;132.25;132.25;Gaunt

670;800-849;825;105.00-122.00;113.78

909;850-892;874;104.75-122.00;110.43

483;900-938;918;98.75-111.00;103.08

251;956-998;972;99.75-107.25;102.76

121;1000-1019;1010;98.25-103.00;100.05

10;1051;1051;98.00;98.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;276;276;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed

10;322-338;328;155.00;155.00

16;348;348;176.50;176.50;ThinFleshed

23;355-395;377;158.00-165.00;162.97

9;437;437;154.00;154.00

21;476-498;489;146.00-150.00;147.68

10;468;468;145.00;145.00;Fleshy

4;479;479;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed

77;513-546;536;134.00-145.00;139.08

75;550-591;565;130.00-141.00;135.95

39;611-643;621;127.00-132.00;129.59

91;651-699;673;124.50-133.00;129.69

11;664;664;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

110;703-741;728;112.25-121.00;114.01

119;755-796;774;112.50-122.50;115.12

109;825-835;831;108.00-110.00;108.61

152;872-888;884;99.75-104.50;103.35

4;923;923;98.00;98.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;345;345;145.00;145.00

14;474;474;126.00-130.00;127.14

34;500-544;534;122.00-123.00;122.22

13;579-591;585;125.00-129.00;126.83

10;567;567;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

19;613;613;121.00-123.50;122.84

14;623;623;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed

14;652-660;658;108.00-115.00;109.49

61;715-733;724;101.00-115.00;110.93

29;758-797;772;101.00-112.00;107.10

28;809-824;814;97.00-105.75;100.16

14;872;872;104.00;104.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;505;505;126.00;126.00

18;556-599;573;93.00-109.00;99.51

8;641;641;109.00;109.00

16;672;672;105.00;105.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

48;357-398;382;144.00-153.00;150.09

199;403-448;422;132.00-155.00;143.57

153;461-496;481;131.00-152.00;139.33

207;500-547;529;125.00-144.00;132.84

148;551-595;568;122.00-131.50;127.16

266;602-642;619;115.00-127.00;121.05

7;602;602;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

459;651-699;673;110.00-122.50;113.70

583;700-739;717;108.00-115.50;112.28

11;730;730;120.50;120.50;ThinFleshed

292;750-786;769;101.00-115.00;106.51

234;805-847;826;100.10-107.10;102.80

85;852-860;856;101.75-102.25;101.98

28;920-947;935;93.50-95.50;94.51

60;902;902;97.50;97.50;Spayed

3;1060;1060;94.00;94.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

31;365-378;372;137.00-146.00;141.40

5;432;432;138.00;138.00

6;418;418;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed

10;490;490;128.00;128.00

52;520-537;531;121.00-129.00;124.13

81;555-591;577;116.00-122.00;118.34

168;617-648;636;109.50-115.00;113.41

63;654-696;669;103.00-112.50;109.50

38;735-749;738;95.00-103.00;100.67

55;753-795;787;99.50-103.00;101.64

26;805-843;825;101.50;101.50

3;868;868;90.00;90.00

5;952;952;87.50;87.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;410;410;126.00;126.00

17;463-488;472;108.00-115.00;110.56

29;503-520;513;110.00-116.00;112.89

9;503;503;124.00;124.00;ThinFleshed

3;583;583;119.00;119.00

23;623-639;633;103.00-114.00;107.03

8;628;628;128.00;128.00;ThinFleshed

10;733;733;107.00;107.00

3;833;833;90.00;90.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;377-393;382;141.00-143.00;141.69

20;436-442;439;140.00-152.00;148.72

8;421;421;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

6;475;475;144.00;144.00

25;511-548;529;130.00-139.00;133.56

22;575-584;579;138.00-141.00;139.38

7;699;699;127.00;127.00

4;706;706;109.00;109.00

6;910;910;100.50;100.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;522;522;139.00;139.00

13;599;599;124.00;124.00

