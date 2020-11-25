Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/13/2020 - 11/19/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

11/9/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 52,841 45,715 54,497

Feeder Cattle: 48,126(91.1%) 41,165(90.0%) 49,162(90.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,698(5.1%) 2,884(6.3%) 3,044(5.6%)

Replacement Cattle: 2,017(3.8%) 1,666(3.6%) 2,291(4.2%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,165 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 4,550 head sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last Year: 5,335 head sold with 57 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder cattle sold mostly 1.00-4.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 6.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows sold unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls steady to 6.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. This report includes the Apache Replacement Cattle Special Sale from Nov. 14th. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 0% Cows, 6% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (9% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;268-291;282;180.00-203.00;193.75

152;300-349;333;180.00-216.00;201.58

1;305;305;212.50;212.50;ThinFleshed

234;350-398;374;180.00-210.00;193.55

35;371-374;373;213.00-215.00;213.34;ThinFleshed

3;395;395;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

440;400-449;427;159.00-195.00;180.58

27;414-425;419;200.00;200.00;Fancy

3;420;420;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed

16;423-439;435;165.00-176.00;173.33;Unweaned

876;450-499;477;157.00-189.00;172.43

11;455;455;188.00;188.00;Fancy

14;470-486;477;175.00-176.00;175.71;ThinFleshed

91;452-497;478;139.00-172.00;154.46;Unweaned

1095;500-549;522;145.00-175.00;161.74

14;534;534;151.00;151.00;Fleshy

188;507-549;535;145.00-157.00;152.74;Unweaned

910;550-599;573;136.00-162.00;150.63

23;552-568;566;155.00-170.00;168.09;ThinFleshed

419;551-599;578;135.00-149.00;142.92;Unweaned

1041;600-648;622;128.00-151.50;140.71

8;634;634;135.00;135.00;Fleshy

579;600-648;624;129.50-145.00;137.56;Unweaned

1094;650-699;671;125.00-144.00;136.26

361;650-698;668;119.00-140.00;134.05;Unweaned

1079;700-749;725;122.00-142.50;136.67

82;730-747;736;140.50;140.50;Fancy

138;700-748;710;120.00-134.00;126.99;Unweaned

1178;750-799;766;119.00-142.00;135.62

7;793;793;144.00;144.00;Fancy

24;780-784;782;120.00-127.50;123.13;Fleshy

4;753;753;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

1074;800-849;823;115.00-143.50;133.55

4;818;818;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

740;850-899;878;107.00-142.50;134.59

150;903-939;931;124.00-134.50;128.69

9;911;911;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

94;951-992;970;116.00-125.00;120.88

102;1008-1030;1030;115.00-128.50;128.24

1;1060;1060;110.00;110.00

17;1255;1255;90.00;90.00

