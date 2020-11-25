Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/13/2020 - 11/19/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
11/9/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 52,841 45,715 54,497
Feeder Cattle: 48,126(91.1%) 41,165(90.0%) 49,162(90.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,698(5.1%) 2,884(6.3%) 3,044(5.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 2,017(3.8%) 1,666(3.6%) 2,291(4.2%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,165 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 4,550 head sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last Year: 5,335 head sold with 57 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder cattle sold mostly 1.00-4.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 6.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows sold unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls steady to 6.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. This report includes the Apache Replacement Cattle Special Sale from Nov. 14th. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 0% Cows, 6% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (9% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;268-291;282;180.00-203.00;193.75
152;300-349;333;180.00-216.00;201.58
1;305;305;212.50;212.50;ThinFleshed
234;350-398;374;180.00-210.00;193.55
35;371-374;373;213.00-215.00;213.34;ThinFleshed
3;395;395;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
440;400-449;427;159.00-195.00;180.58
27;414-425;419;200.00;200.00;Fancy
3;420;420;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
16;423-439;435;165.00-176.00;173.33;Unweaned
876;450-499;477;157.00-189.00;172.43
11;455;455;188.00;188.00;Fancy
14;470-486;477;175.00-176.00;175.71;ThinFleshed
91;452-497;478;139.00-172.00;154.46;Unweaned
1095;500-549;522;145.00-175.00;161.74
14;534;534;151.00;151.00;Fleshy
188;507-549;535;145.00-157.00;152.74;Unweaned
910;550-599;573;136.00-162.00;150.63
23;552-568;566;155.00-170.00;168.09;ThinFleshed
419;551-599;578;135.00-149.00;142.92;Unweaned
1041;600-648;622;128.00-151.50;140.71
8;634;634;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
579;600-648;624;129.50-145.00;137.56;Unweaned
1094;650-699;671;125.00-144.00;136.26
361;650-698;668;119.00-140.00;134.05;Unweaned
1079;700-749;725;122.00-142.50;136.67
82;730-747;736;140.50;140.50;Fancy
138;700-748;710;120.00-134.00;126.99;Unweaned
1178;750-799;766;119.00-142.00;135.62
7;793;793;144.00;144.00;Fancy
24;780-784;782;120.00-127.50;123.13;Fleshy
4;753;753;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
1074;800-849;823;115.00-143.50;133.55
4;818;818;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
740;850-899;878;107.00-142.50;134.59
150;903-939;931;124.00-134.50;128.69
9;911;911;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
94;951-992;970;116.00-125.00;120.88
102;1008-1030;1030;115.00-128.50;128.24
1;1060;1060;110.00;110.00
17;1255;1255;90.00;90.00