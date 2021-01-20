Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/10/2021 - 1/16/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

1/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 42,801 37,238 36,873

Feeder Cattle: 40,052(93.6%) 34,732(93.3%) 34,942(94.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,628(3.8%) 1,711(4.6%) 1,189(3.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,121(2.6%) 795(2.1%) 742(2.0%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,749 cows and bulls sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,506 head sold with 68 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,931 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 6.00 lower. Steer calves at the beginning of the week sold steady to 4.00 higher and had instances of 6.00- 8.00 lower at the end of the week. Heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate. Unseasonably warm temperatures were present across the state this week and may continue into next week. Corn futures continued to rise this week and have limited demand for feeder cattle and made feedyards leery. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 6% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (19% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;278-295;283;200.00-210.00;203.23

5;295-298;297;220.00-222.50;221.51;ThinFleshed

96;300-348;328;190.00-216.00;203.41

13;305-340;318;215.00-220.00;215.78;ThinFleshed

263;350-398;374;171.00-204.00;192.12

8;350-366;358;194.00-207.50;198.04;ThinFleshed

314;400-449;428;167.00-192.00;181.90

36;409-432;419;194.00-200.00;196.44;ThinFleshed

515;450-499;476;163.00-190.00;173.99

73;451-492;475;184.00-195.00;188.06;ThinFleshed

785;500-548;525;156.00-180.25;168.90

91;507-519;517;179.00-180.00;179.17;Fancy

84;503-516;507;170.00-181.00;178.91;ThinFleshed

5;539;539;158.00;158.00;Unweaned

1240;550-599;575;145.00-175.00;158.57

8;583;583;145.00;145.00;Fleshy

58;556-592;580;166.00-175.00;169.42;ThinFleshed

1341;600-649;625;134.00-158.00;147.56

50;601-647;633;154.00-167.50;160.06;ThinFleshed

59;611-649;636;135.00-140.00;137.07;Unweaned

1021;650-699;675;126.00-150.00;138.60

75;653-657;656;155.50-158.50;157.78;ThinFleshed

27;650-676;666;132.00-134.00;133.11;Unweaned

1138;700-749;725;120.00-149.50;133.43

5;722;722;125.00;125.00;Full

27;726;726;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

1581;750-798;775;115.00-144.00;131.79

5;774;774;121.00;121.00;Fleshy

4;783;783;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

907;800-847;824;110.00-144.00;130.64

65;805;805;141.50;141.50;Fancy

5;801;801;125.00;125.00;Full

1196;850-892;874;110.00-131.25;126.21

10;854;854;134.00;134.00;Fancy

47;851-856;855;123.50-125.00;123.94;Fleshy

563;900-949;922;111.00-130.25;123.86

7;914;914;123.00;123.00;Full

173;953-984;968;108.00-127.00;122.44

12;981;981;118.50;118.50;Fleshy

21;1004;1004;118.00;118.00

14;1060-1094;1089;109.00-110.50;110.29

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

58;300-345;328;180.00-199.00;190.54

122;362-398;380;159.00-193.00;174.94

165;400-448;431;136.00-180.00;168.80

21;427-446;437;178.00-185.00;181.26;ThinFleshed

322;450-496;474;133.50-175.00;161.91

8;481;481;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed

262;500-549;529;145.00-170.00;159.73

45;530;530;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

251;550-596;575;137.00-164.00;149.40

412;612-648;633;125.00-151.00;138.37

19;619;619;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

4;606;606;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

391;652-698;679;115.00-139.00;132.53

22;675-698;685;124.00-129.00;126.31;Unweaned

315;702-748;728;110.00-133.00;127.62

421;757-798;775;110.00-134.00;126.51

352;800-846;831;116.00-130.00;125.51

143;850-894;878;98.00-130.25;123.74

69;902-940;909;100.00-124.00;121.03

24;978-997;988;115.00-118.50;116.77

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;249;249;160.00;160.00

79;300-345;326;170.00-195.00;179.77

46;350-396;373;150.00-176.00;164.84

99;400-444;429;110.00-172.00;163.79

105;455-498;479;125.00-164.00;156.30

12;453;453;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

154;500-548;524;139.00-158.00;152.19

144;550-598;570;115.00-153.50;142.95

49;605-645;633;118.00-138.00;126.88

37;650-699;687;120.00-131.00;126.64

2;720-740;730;116.00-124.00;119.95

19;839;839;121.00;121.00

14;854;854;118.50;118.50

6;938;938;109.00;109.00

6;974;974;113.50;113.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;306;306;150.00;150.00

33;426;426;146.00;146.00

15;524;524;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

8;595;595;111.50;111.50

STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;365;365;115.00;115.00

7;506;506;106.00;106.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;431;431;46.00;46.00

2;640;640;29.00;29.00

8;793;793;31.00;31.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;815;815;58.00;58.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

75;767;767;123.50;123.50

161;982;982;116.50;116.50

DAIRY STEERS - Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;246;246;102.50;102.50

6;323;323;137.50;137.50

23;535;535;82.50;82.50

16;596;596;122.50;122.50

51;694;694;87.00;87.00

79;833;833;84.00;84.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

156;242;242;127.50;127.50

125;301;301;150.00;150.00

63;445;445;105.00;105.00

14;522;522;70.00;70.00

127;588;588;101.00;101.00

270;772;772;75.00;75.00

11;852;852;50.00;50.00

262;910;910;73.50;73.50

DAIRY STEERS - Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

87;556-582;577;40.00-49.50;41.90

49;634;634;44.00;44.00

78;686;686;46.00;46.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;244;244;70.00;70.00

12;272;272;70.00;70.00

15;309;309;77.50;77.50

DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;213;213;62.50;62.50

20;441;441;30.00;30.00

34;569;569;30.00;30.00

44;744;744;56.50;56.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;243;243;172.50;172.50

9;262-298;282;133.00-140.00;138.65

133;300-346;329;147.00-171.00;156.57

28;339;339;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

3;341;341;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

359;350-399;376;143.00-167.50;155.66

15;379;379;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

2;367;367;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

405;400-448;425;138.00-160.00;149.47

13;408-421;418;136.00-146.00;139.45;Unweaned

872;450-498;475;128.00-156.00;141.56

76;483;483;146.00;146.00;Fancy

56;460-493;470;127.00-143.00;135.53;Unweaned

1282;500-549;522;126.00-148.00;136.57

51;503-543;522;124.00-132.00;127.08;Unweaned

984;550-599;572;120.00-143.00;131.28

9;597;597;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

12;579;579;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

66;581-596;589;117.00-126.50;125.61;Unweaned

1106;600-648;626;110.00-138.00;128.31

21;610-620;614;114.50-125.00;121.02;Unweaned

808;650-698;675;109.00-131.00;123.17

17;663-682;673;108.00-120.00;118.10;Unweaned

749;700-749;728;106.00-130.00;123.99

36;703;703;121.00;121.00;Fleshy

8;703;703;118.00;118.00;Full

943;751-799;777;106.00-126.75;120.77

150;782;782;131.50;131.50;Fancy

95;787;787;118.50;118.50;Fleshy

410;800-849;827;105.00-125.75;120.98

126;818;818;130.00;130.00;Fancy

17;827;827;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

76;852-899;875;107.00-119.50;117.10

9;886;886;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

113;902-929;923;108.00-124.00;114.17

27;951-993;987;95.00-116.50;113.43

24;1018-1048;1026;107.50-109.00;108.04

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;254-295;260;130.00-150.00;144.33

65;303-349;328;130.00-146.00;138.46

130;352-399;379;128.00-158.00;143.03

8;363;363;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

157;403-448;428;117.00-173.00;140.60

26;441-449;447;121.00-128.00;126.14;Unweaned

425;450-499;478;111.00-140.50;134.55

353;501-548;527;118.00-161.00;129.73

361;559-599;580;102.00-131.50;124.07

14;572;572;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

257;600-647;628;105.00-129.50;120.03

214;651-697;669;95.00-129.00;122.30

59;700-744;727;95.00-124.00;120.06

5;702;702;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

148;750-788;766;100.00-121.00;116.53

21;810-823;816;113.00-124.00;118.50

15;865-898;892;100.00-114.00;106.51

1;915;915;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;273;273;140.00;140.00

24;300-345;327;124.00-151.00;137.75

40;355-395;382;121.00-142.00;131.19

9;357;357;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

44;405-445;424;110.00-140.00;127.65

67;450-499;474;100.00-134.00;122.87

21;500-545;519;102.00-125.00;118.63

23;529;529;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed

14;555-590;585;100.00-117.00;103.46

18;597;597;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

15;605-630;610;110.00-116.00;112.61

40;660-685;668;102.00-121.00;119.84

31;701-731;715;101.00-106.00;104.92

23;775;775;112.50;112.50

14;815;815;102.00;102.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;514;514;110.00;110.00

21;605-645;618;106.50-111.50;108.24

HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;513;513;104.50;104.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;250-258;254;177.00-180.00;178.52

20;300-345;335;176.00-210.00;206.41

68;355-398;385;160.00-210.00;179.93

64;403-444;429;158.00-186.00;169.83

16;412-436;417;161.00-163.00;161.39;Unweaned

92;450-499;472;150.00-177.50;162.71

116;500-542;520;145.00-174.50;162.36

22;516;516;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

74;550-595;578;131.00-169.00;152.94

37;565-597;590;138.00-143.00;140.02;Unweaned

130;601-645;621;122.00-140.00;129.89

13;612-643;629;124.00-133.00;129.79;Unweaned

65;656-689;670;115.00-134.00;127.69

2;675;675;112.50;112.50;Unweaned

21;710-733;722;110.00-123.00;113.80

5;717;717;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

16;757-785;760;105.00-114.50;113.45

10;760-771;764;110.00-118.50;115.07;Unweaned

15;803-835;820;100.00-124.00;110.90

5;850-875;855;100.00-111.00;108.75

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;295;295;150.00;150.00

2;335;335;160.00;160.00

9;442-448;446;159.00-160.00;159.33

4;465-495;488;150.00-153.00;150.72

34;502-539;527;125.00-150.00;145.30

17;551-555;553;125.00-142.00;138.34

10;625-639;638;115.00-127.00;125.82

21;670-695;685;110.00-118.00;114.55

23;658-689;678;118.00-119.00;118.66;Unweaned

47;758-799;789;106.50-113.00;111.40

1;860;860;99.00;99.00

33;951-965;951;96.00-107.00;106.66

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;320;320;144.00-176.00;154.67

11;370-393;387;136.00-189.00;155.52

28;403-443;423;130.00-174.00;151.22

4;450-495;470;141.00-150.00;147.15

14;508-547;534;130.00-148.00;135.90

5;571-575;572;131.00-138.00;136.59

9;653-685;667;111.00-125.00;120.19

