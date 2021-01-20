Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/10/2021 - 1/16/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
1/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 42,801 37,238 36,873
Feeder Cattle: 40,052(93.6%) 34,732(93.3%) 34,942(94.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,628(3.8%) 1,711(4.6%) 1,189(3.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,121(2.6%) 795(2.1%) 742(2.0%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,749 cows and bulls sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,506 head sold with 68 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,931 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 6.00 lower. Steer calves at the beginning of the week sold steady to 4.00 higher and had instances of 6.00- 8.00 lower at the end of the week. Heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate. Unseasonably warm temperatures were present across the state this week and may continue into next week. Corn futures continued to rise this week and have limited demand for feeder cattle and made feedyards leery. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 6% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (19% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;278-295;283;200.00-210.00;203.23
5;295-298;297;220.00-222.50;221.51;ThinFleshed
96;300-348;328;190.00-216.00;203.41
13;305-340;318;215.00-220.00;215.78;ThinFleshed
263;350-398;374;171.00-204.00;192.12
8;350-366;358;194.00-207.50;198.04;ThinFleshed
314;400-449;428;167.00-192.00;181.90
36;409-432;419;194.00-200.00;196.44;ThinFleshed
515;450-499;476;163.00-190.00;173.99
73;451-492;475;184.00-195.00;188.06;ThinFleshed
785;500-548;525;156.00-180.25;168.90
91;507-519;517;179.00-180.00;179.17;Fancy
84;503-516;507;170.00-181.00;178.91;ThinFleshed
5;539;539;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
1240;550-599;575;145.00-175.00;158.57
8;583;583;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
58;556-592;580;166.00-175.00;169.42;ThinFleshed
1341;600-649;625;134.00-158.00;147.56
50;601-647;633;154.00-167.50;160.06;ThinFleshed
59;611-649;636;135.00-140.00;137.07;Unweaned
1021;650-699;675;126.00-150.00;138.60
75;653-657;656;155.50-158.50;157.78;ThinFleshed
27;650-676;666;132.00-134.00;133.11;Unweaned
1138;700-749;725;120.00-149.50;133.43
5;722;722;125.00;125.00;Full
27;726;726;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
1581;750-798;775;115.00-144.00;131.79
5;774;774;121.00;121.00;Fleshy
4;783;783;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
907;800-847;824;110.00-144.00;130.64
65;805;805;141.50;141.50;Fancy
5;801;801;125.00;125.00;Full
1196;850-892;874;110.00-131.25;126.21
10;854;854;134.00;134.00;Fancy
47;851-856;855;123.50-125.00;123.94;Fleshy
563;900-949;922;111.00-130.25;123.86
7;914;914;123.00;123.00;Full
173;953-984;968;108.00-127.00;122.44
12;981;981;118.50;118.50;Fleshy
21;1004;1004;118.00;118.00
14;1060-1094;1089;109.00-110.50;110.29
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
58;300-345;328;180.00-199.00;190.54
122;362-398;380;159.00-193.00;174.94
165;400-448;431;136.00-180.00;168.80
21;427-446;437;178.00-185.00;181.26;ThinFleshed
322;450-496;474;133.50-175.00;161.91
8;481;481;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed
262;500-549;529;145.00-170.00;159.73
45;530;530;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
251;550-596;575;137.00-164.00;149.40
412;612-648;633;125.00-151.00;138.37
19;619;619;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
4;606;606;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
391;652-698;679;115.00-139.00;132.53
22;675-698;685;124.00-129.00;126.31;Unweaned
315;702-748;728;110.00-133.00;127.62
421;757-798;775;110.00-134.00;126.51
352;800-846;831;116.00-130.00;125.51
143;850-894;878;98.00-130.25;123.74
69;902-940;909;100.00-124.00;121.03
24;978-997;988;115.00-118.50;116.77
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;249;249;160.00;160.00
79;300-345;326;170.00-195.00;179.77
46;350-396;373;150.00-176.00;164.84
99;400-444;429;110.00-172.00;163.79
105;455-498;479;125.00-164.00;156.30
12;453;453;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
154;500-548;524;139.00-158.00;152.19
144;550-598;570;115.00-153.50;142.95
49;605-645;633;118.00-138.00;126.88
37;650-699;687;120.00-131.00;126.64
2;720-740;730;116.00-124.00;119.95
19;839;839;121.00;121.00
14;854;854;118.50;118.50
6;938;938;109.00;109.00
6;974;974;113.50;113.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;306;306;150.00;150.00
33;426;426;146.00;146.00
15;524;524;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
8;595;595;111.50;111.50
STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;365;365;115.00;115.00
7;506;506;106.00;106.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;431;431;46.00;46.00
2;640;640;29.00;29.00
8;793;793;31.00;31.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;815;815;58.00;58.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
75;767;767;123.50;123.50
161;982;982;116.50;116.50
DAIRY STEERS - Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;246;246;102.50;102.50
6;323;323;137.50;137.50
23;535;535;82.50;82.50
16;596;596;122.50;122.50
51;694;694;87.00;87.00
79;833;833;84.00;84.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
156;242;242;127.50;127.50
125;301;301;150.00;150.00
63;445;445;105.00;105.00
14;522;522;70.00;70.00
127;588;588;101.00;101.00
270;772;772;75.00;75.00
11;852;852;50.00;50.00
262;910;910;73.50;73.50
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
87;556-582;577;40.00-49.50;41.90
49;634;634;44.00;44.00
78;686;686;46.00;46.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;244;244;70.00;70.00
12;272;272;70.00;70.00
15;309;309;77.50;77.50
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;213;213;62.50;62.50
20;441;441;30.00;30.00
34;569;569;30.00;30.00
44;744;744;56.50;56.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;243;243;172.50;172.50
9;262-298;282;133.00-140.00;138.65
133;300-346;329;147.00-171.00;156.57
28;339;339;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
3;341;341;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
359;350-399;376;143.00-167.50;155.66
15;379;379;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
2;367;367;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
405;400-448;425;138.00-160.00;149.47
13;408-421;418;136.00-146.00;139.45;Unweaned
872;450-498;475;128.00-156.00;141.56
76;483;483;146.00;146.00;Fancy
56;460-493;470;127.00-143.00;135.53;Unweaned
1282;500-549;522;126.00-148.00;136.57
51;503-543;522;124.00-132.00;127.08;Unweaned
984;550-599;572;120.00-143.00;131.28
9;597;597;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
12;579;579;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
66;581-596;589;117.00-126.50;125.61;Unweaned
1106;600-648;626;110.00-138.00;128.31
21;610-620;614;114.50-125.00;121.02;Unweaned
808;650-698;675;109.00-131.00;123.17
17;663-682;673;108.00-120.00;118.10;Unweaned
749;700-749;728;106.00-130.00;123.99
36;703;703;121.00;121.00;Fleshy
8;703;703;118.00;118.00;Full
943;751-799;777;106.00-126.75;120.77
150;782;782;131.50;131.50;Fancy
95;787;787;118.50;118.50;Fleshy
410;800-849;827;105.00-125.75;120.98
126;818;818;130.00;130.00;Fancy
17;827;827;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
76;852-899;875;107.00-119.50;117.10
9;886;886;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
113;902-929;923;108.00-124.00;114.17
27;951-993;987;95.00-116.50;113.43
24;1018-1048;1026;107.50-109.00;108.04
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;254-295;260;130.00-150.00;144.33
65;303-349;328;130.00-146.00;138.46
130;352-399;379;128.00-158.00;143.03
8;363;363;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
157;403-448;428;117.00-173.00;140.60
26;441-449;447;121.00-128.00;126.14;Unweaned
425;450-499;478;111.00-140.50;134.55
353;501-548;527;118.00-161.00;129.73
361;559-599;580;102.00-131.50;124.07
14;572;572;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
257;600-647;628;105.00-129.50;120.03
214;651-697;669;95.00-129.00;122.30
59;700-744;727;95.00-124.00;120.06
5;702;702;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
148;750-788;766;100.00-121.00;116.53
21;810-823;816;113.00-124.00;118.50
15;865-898;892;100.00-114.00;106.51
1;915;915;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;273;273;140.00;140.00
24;300-345;327;124.00-151.00;137.75
40;355-395;382;121.00-142.00;131.19
9;357;357;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
44;405-445;424;110.00-140.00;127.65
67;450-499;474;100.00-134.00;122.87
21;500-545;519;102.00-125.00;118.63
23;529;529;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed
14;555-590;585;100.00-117.00;103.46
18;597;597;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
15;605-630;610;110.00-116.00;112.61
40;660-685;668;102.00-121.00;119.84
31;701-731;715;101.00-106.00;104.92
23;775;775;112.50;112.50
14;815;815;102.00;102.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;514;514;110.00;110.00
21;605-645;618;106.50-111.50;108.24
HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;513;513;104.50;104.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;250-258;254;177.00-180.00;178.52
20;300-345;335;176.00-210.00;206.41
68;355-398;385;160.00-210.00;179.93
64;403-444;429;158.00-186.00;169.83
16;412-436;417;161.00-163.00;161.39;Unweaned
92;450-499;472;150.00-177.50;162.71
116;500-542;520;145.00-174.50;162.36
22;516;516;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
74;550-595;578;131.00-169.00;152.94
37;565-597;590;138.00-143.00;140.02;Unweaned
130;601-645;621;122.00-140.00;129.89
13;612-643;629;124.00-133.00;129.79;Unweaned
65;656-689;670;115.00-134.00;127.69
2;675;675;112.50;112.50;Unweaned
21;710-733;722;110.00-123.00;113.80
5;717;717;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
16;757-785;760;105.00-114.50;113.45
10;760-771;764;110.00-118.50;115.07;Unweaned
15;803-835;820;100.00-124.00;110.90
5;850-875;855;100.00-111.00;108.75
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;295;295;150.00;150.00
2;335;335;160.00;160.00
9;442-448;446;159.00-160.00;159.33
4;465-495;488;150.00-153.00;150.72
34;502-539;527;125.00-150.00;145.30
17;551-555;553;125.00-142.00;138.34
10;625-639;638;115.00-127.00;125.82
21;670-695;685;110.00-118.00;114.55
23;658-689;678;118.00-119.00;118.66;Unweaned
47;758-799;789;106.50-113.00;111.40
1;860;860;99.00;99.00
33;951-965;951;96.00-107.00;106.66
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;320;320;144.00-176.00;154.67
11;370-393;387;136.00-189.00;155.52
28;403-443;423;130.00-174.00;151.22
4;450-495;470;141.00-150.00;147.15
14;508-547;534;130.00-148.00;135.90
5;571-575;572;131.00-138.00;136.59
9;653-685;667;111.00-125.00;120.19