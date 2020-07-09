Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/26/2020 - 7/2/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/22/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 24,879 30,635 10,614

Feeder Cattle: 22,900(92.0%) 27,974(91.3%) 8,322(78.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,556(6.3%) 1,977(6.5%) 778(7.3%)

Replacement Cattle: 423(1.7%) 684(2.2%) 1,514(14.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: 1,526 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,690 with 73 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,292 head with 34 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 5 feeder auctions: Ada, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa. Apache and Woodward closed this week for the holiday weekend. Feeder steers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 8.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Hot dry weather has moved into the trade region this week causing some areas to experience drought conditions. Combined slaughter cow sales 6 auctions: Ada, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 37% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 66% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 24% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;260-299;292;152.00-189.00;183.40

17;272;272;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

38;300-338;319;152.00-187.50;171.83

1;305;305;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

54;350-395;373;149.00-184.00;169.70

37;353-398;361;145.00-162.00;158.63;Unweaned

129;400-445;423;144.00-175.00;160.22

7;442;442;157.50;157.50;Unweaned

167;452-495;472;139.00-163.00;154.29

4;486;486;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

31;473-486;477;140.00-151.00;148.87;Unweaned

357;505-548;527;139.00-155.00;148.30

284;550-597;570;130.00-152.50;145.87

65;571-598;584;134.00-142.00;140.08;Unweaned

390;600-646;621;125.00-150.00;143.48

7;622;622;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

42;606-640;624;128.50-138.50;134.04;Unweaned

375;650-696;679;120.00-147.50;139.04

57;675;675;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed

63;651-684;671;126.00-133.00;130.42;Unweaned

497;701-747;721;111.00-143.50;136.38

94;746-747;746;123.00-125.00;124.57;Fleshy

499;750-798;777;104.00-136.50;132.83

3;755;755;115.00;115.00;Full

56;754-761;759;139.00-142.50;141.63;ThinFleshed

13;756;756;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

977;800-848;823;90.00-194.00;128.51

914;853-898;876;111.00-127.50;122.91

817;900-943;924;113.00-124.00;119.34

454;950-999;983;100.00-117.00;113.21

412;1006-1048;1030;72.50-116.80;113.76

29;1068-1088;1083;103.50-104.00;103.88

50;1110;1110;100.50;100.50

1;1190;1190;80.00;80.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;333;333;165.00;165.00

31;365-398;379;159.00-169.00;165.44

7;370;370;179.50;179.50;Thin;Fleshed

74;400-445;426;134.00-154.00;145.60

80;450-497;476;120.00-157.50;145.99

120;503-549;527;130.00-147.50;139.68

48;512-526;519;120.00-130.00;124.42;Unweaned

250;550-595;581;125.00-144.25;140.30

11;573-581;578;130.00-133.00;131.92;Unweaned

304;600-648;626;120.00-146.00;137.87

156;650-695;670;121.00-140.00;133.79

51;666;666;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed

5;697;697;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

295;704-749;730;126.50-139.50;133.12

5;723;723;125.00;125.00;Full

18;739;739;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

328;752-799;780;109.00-131.00;126.78

18;783;783;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

244;800-849;820;120.00-128.00;124.22

58;825;825;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed

383;866-899;885;107.00-122.00;118.31

186;901-945;915;102.00-118.75;116.88

237;960-982;978;103.00-113.00;110.56

16;1019-1049;1027;90.00-95.00;93.72

6;1168;1168;85.00;85.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;310;310;140.00;140.00

7;355-390;374;131.00-145.00;136.58

49;416-445;437;128.00-141.00;135.78

84;450-495;476;126.00-148.00;132.14

72;500-545;532;122.00-138.00;128.28

30;560-595;585;119.00-129.00;126.97

63;600-644;618;110.00-139.00;133.93

15;628;628;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

6;638;638;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

38;660-697;674;110.00-130.00;123.21

39;706-742;719;104.00-126.00;120.10

15;764-790;773;112.00-115.00;113.02

16;806-828;816;96.00-116.00;107.12

38;865-867;866;109.00-115.50;112.94

10;874;874;99.00;99.00;Fleshy

17;925-931;929;112.00;112.00

58;950-966;952;94.00-115.25;112.28

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;492;492;141.00;141.00

21;621-640;633;115.00-117.00;115.75

6;731;731;116.00;116.00

12;752;752;110.00;110.00

10;806-837;825;85.00-109.00;94.38

7;898;898;90.00;90.00

4;981;981;85.00;85.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;752;752;41.00;41.00;MexicanOrigin

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;215-245;230;145.00-150.00;147.34;Unweaned

9;250-285;273;145.00-155.00;148.29

37;300-346;331;139.00-155.00;147.07

158;350-398;371;137.00-161.00;150.72

154;400-448;428;132.00-151.00;141.24

5;416;416;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

274;452-499;472;129.00-146.50;138.47

10;493;493;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

434;500-548;524;121.00-145.00;133.24

31;508-547;535;117.00-125.00;121.72;Unweaned

384;550-598;575;121.00-141.50;132.94

21;552;552;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

46;550-598;578;125.00-134.00;129.02;Unweaned

634;600-648;626;118.50-137.00;130.62

94;641-649;645;120.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned

499;650-697;678;107.00-133.00;125.72

3;658;658;100.00;100.00;Full

11;665-677;670;117.00-120.00;118.62;Unweaned

881;700-748;717;101.00-129.50;123.07

449;750-798;773;84.00-123.50;119.07

218;801-847;822;98.00-116.25;113.12

31;845;845;110.50;110.50;Fleshy

131;851-885;863;94.00-112.00;107.81

149;900-948;931;85.00-106.00;103.35

19;950-983;969;102.00;102.00

7;1126;1126;82.00;82.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;275-295;285;134.00-142.00;138.91

17;292;292;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

20;325-348;339;132.00-144.00;138.16

3;335;335;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

44;353-395;371;120.00-144.00;137.14

94;405-448;432;124.00-139.00;133.19

11;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

147;450-498;468;120.00-137.00;132.86

9;492;492;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

182;500-548;531;114.00-135.00;128.36

7;521;521;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

209;553-599;581;112.00-134.00;126.43

10;594-599;597;115.00-117.00;116.00;Unweaned

93;600-648;623;107.00-128.00;119.84

7;607;607;112.00;112.00;Fleshy

162;650-699;674;100.00-124.00;119.41

8;697;697;111.00;111.00;Fleshy

4;658;658;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

214;702-748;711;90.00-123.00;119.33

122;765-797;775;90.00-117.50;113.22

82;813-849;836;95.00-115.00;108.32

63;868-895;885;90.00-113.00;111.19

1;945;945;95.00;95.00

3;1012;1012;90.00;90.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;310-340;330;120.00-135.00;132.28

10;345;345;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

12;360-395;380;120.00-135.00;127.95

5;388;388;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed

22;405-445;426;110.00-130.00;125.13

28;450-495;476;112.00-127.00;121.32

14;498;498;155.00;155.00;Replacement

28;462-493;474;135.00-138.00;136.77;ThinFleshed

37;500-549;518;99.00-130.00;119.60

5;544;544;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed

56;550-595;577;95.00-125.00;115.07

48;600-645;626;106.00-123.00;115.98

25;601-602;602;131.00-131.50;131.38;ThinFleshed

41;653-695;681;95.00-118.00;109.08

21;700-735;722;95.00-119.00;113.55

21;737;737;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;764-774;770;105.00-105.50;105.31

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;253;253;160.00;160.00

41;300-348;326;148.00-174.50;161.93

46;355-395;379;146.00-170.00;158.95

76;400-446;423;139.00-160.00;145.20

110;450-499;471;127.00-149.50;139.14

104;502-548;520;123.00-144.50;135.23

9;503;503;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

90;550-598;572;117.00-143.00;130.47

14;570;570;136.50;136.50;Thin;Fleshed

53;600-646;621;115.00-132.50;123.22

5;625;625;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

55;650-698;671;98.00-121.00;112.03

3;663;663;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

21;700-745;718;93.00-126.00;114.27

7;750-783;778;107.00-108.50;107.78

3;825-830;828;104.00-195.00;134.21

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;368-373;371;135.00-141.00;137.38

1;445;445;137.00;137.00

2;450;450;124.00;124.00

7;510-542;533;121.00-129.50;125.26

24;580-589;587;125.00-130.00;126.24

1;620;620;110.00;110.00

6;682-685;683;100.00-123.00;119.15

1;775;775;92.00;92.00

11;805;805;108.00;108.00

2;948;948;87.00;87.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;310-343;334;127.00-141.00;136.73

2;380-390;385;130.00-132.00;131.01

15;400-445;428;127.00-139.00;133.21

7;460-495;481;115.00-126.00;120.93

7;520-545;539;109.00-120.00;118.48

6;550-595;571;110.00-117.00;112.98

5;600-640;614;91.00-111.00;104.41

1;690;690;90.00;90.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;557;557;109.00;109.00

