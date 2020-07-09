Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/26/2020 - 7/2/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/22/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 24,879 30,635 10,614
Feeder Cattle: 22,900(92.0%) 27,974(91.3%) 8,322(78.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,556(6.3%) 1,977(6.5%) 778(7.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 423(1.7%) 684(2.2%) 1,514(14.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: 1,526 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,690 with 73 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,292 head with 34 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 5 feeder auctions: Ada, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa. Apache and Woodward closed this week for the holiday weekend. Feeder steers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 8.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Hot dry weather has moved into the trade region this week causing some areas to experience drought conditions. Combined slaughter cow sales 6 auctions: Ada, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 37% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 66% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 24% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;260-299;292;152.00-189.00;183.40
17;272;272;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
38;300-338;319;152.00-187.50;171.83
1;305;305;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
54;350-395;373;149.00-184.00;169.70
37;353-398;361;145.00-162.00;158.63;Unweaned
129;400-445;423;144.00-175.00;160.22
7;442;442;157.50;157.50;Unweaned
167;452-495;472;139.00-163.00;154.29
4;486;486;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
31;473-486;477;140.00-151.00;148.87;Unweaned
357;505-548;527;139.00-155.00;148.30
284;550-597;570;130.00-152.50;145.87
65;571-598;584;134.00-142.00;140.08;Unweaned
390;600-646;621;125.00-150.00;143.48
7;622;622;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
42;606-640;624;128.50-138.50;134.04;Unweaned
375;650-696;679;120.00-147.50;139.04
57;675;675;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
63;651-684;671;126.00-133.00;130.42;Unweaned
497;701-747;721;111.00-143.50;136.38
94;746-747;746;123.00-125.00;124.57;Fleshy
499;750-798;777;104.00-136.50;132.83
3;755;755;115.00;115.00;Full
56;754-761;759;139.00-142.50;141.63;ThinFleshed
13;756;756;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
977;800-848;823;90.00-194.00;128.51
914;853-898;876;111.00-127.50;122.91
817;900-943;924;113.00-124.00;119.34
454;950-999;983;100.00-117.00;113.21
412;1006-1048;1030;72.50-116.80;113.76
29;1068-1088;1083;103.50-104.00;103.88
50;1110;1110;100.50;100.50
1;1190;1190;80.00;80.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;333;333;165.00;165.00
31;365-398;379;159.00-169.00;165.44
7;370;370;179.50;179.50;Thin;Fleshed
74;400-445;426;134.00-154.00;145.60
80;450-497;476;120.00-157.50;145.99
120;503-549;527;130.00-147.50;139.68
48;512-526;519;120.00-130.00;124.42;Unweaned
250;550-595;581;125.00-144.25;140.30
11;573-581;578;130.00-133.00;131.92;Unweaned
304;600-648;626;120.00-146.00;137.87
156;650-695;670;121.00-140.00;133.79
51;666;666;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed
5;697;697;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
295;704-749;730;126.50-139.50;133.12
5;723;723;125.00;125.00;Full
18;739;739;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
328;752-799;780;109.00-131.00;126.78
18;783;783;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
244;800-849;820;120.00-128.00;124.22
58;825;825;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed
383;866-899;885;107.00-122.00;118.31
186;901-945;915;102.00-118.75;116.88
237;960-982;978;103.00-113.00;110.56
16;1019-1049;1027;90.00-95.00;93.72
6;1168;1168;85.00;85.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;310;310;140.00;140.00
7;355-390;374;131.00-145.00;136.58
49;416-445;437;128.00-141.00;135.78
84;450-495;476;126.00-148.00;132.14
72;500-545;532;122.00-138.00;128.28
30;560-595;585;119.00-129.00;126.97
63;600-644;618;110.00-139.00;133.93
15;628;628;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
6;638;638;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
38;660-697;674;110.00-130.00;123.21
39;706-742;719;104.00-126.00;120.10
15;764-790;773;112.00-115.00;113.02
16;806-828;816;96.00-116.00;107.12
38;865-867;866;109.00-115.50;112.94
10;874;874;99.00;99.00;Fleshy
17;925-931;929;112.00;112.00
58;950-966;952;94.00-115.25;112.28
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;492;492;141.00;141.00
21;621-640;633;115.00-117.00;115.75
6;731;731;116.00;116.00
12;752;752;110.00;110.00
10;806-837;825;85.00-109.00;94.38
7;898;898;90.00;90.00
4;981;981;85.00;85.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;752;752;41.00;41.00;MexicanOrigin
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;215-245;230;145.00-150.00;147.34;Unweaned
9;250-285;273;145.00-155.00;148.29
37;300-346;331;139.00-155.00;147.07
158;350-398;371;137.00-161.00;150.72
154;400-448;428;132.00-151.00;141.24
5;416;416;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
274;452-499;472;129.00-146.50;138.47
10;493;493;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
434;500-548;524;121.00-145.00;133.24
31;508-547;535;117.00-125.00;121.72;Unweaned
384;550-598;575;121.00-141.50;132.94
21;552;552;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
46;550-598;578;125.00-134.00;129.02;Unweaned
634;600-648;626;118.50-137.00;130.62
94;641-649;645;120.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned
499;650-697;678;107.00-133.00;125.72
3;658;658;100.00;100.00;Full
11;665-677;670;117.00-120.00;118.62;Unweaned
881;700-748;717;101.00-129.50;123.07
449;750-798;773;84.00-123.50;119.07
218;801-847;822;98.00-116.25;113.12
31;845;845;110.50;110.50;Fleshy
131;851-885;863;94.00-112.00;107.81
149;900-948;931;85.00-106.00;103.35
19;950-983;969;102.00;102.00
7;1126;1126;82.00;82.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;275-295;285;134.00-142.00;138.91
17;292;292;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
20;325-348;339;132.00-144.00;138.16
3;335;335;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
44;353-395;371;120.00-144.00;137.14
94;405-448;432;124.00-139.00;133.19
11;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
147;450-498;468;120.00-137.00;132.86
9;492;492;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
182;500-548;531;114.00-135.00;128.36
7;521;521;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
209;553-599;581;112.00-134.00;126.43
10;594-599;597;115.00-117.00;116.00;Unweaned
93;600-648;623;107.00-128.00;119.84
7;607;607;112.00;112.00;Fleshy
162;650-699;674;100.00-124.00;119.41
8;697;697;111.00;111.00;Fleshy
4;658;658;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
214;702-748;711;90.00-123.00;119.33
122;765-797;775;90.00-117.50;113.22
82;813-849;836;95.00-115.00;108.32
63;868-895;885;90.00-113.00;111.19
1;945;945;95.00;95.00
3;1012;1012;90.00;90.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;310-340;330;120.00-135.00;132.28
10;345;345;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
12;360-395;380;120.00-135.00;127.95
5;388;388;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed
22;405-445;426;110.00-130.00;125.13
28;450-495;476;112.00-127.00;121.32
14;498;498;155.00;155.00;Replacement
28;462-493;474;135.00-138.00;136.77;ThinFleshed
37;500-549;518;99.00-130.00;119.60
5;544;544;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed
56;550-595;577;95.00-125.00;115.07
48;600-645;626;106.00-123.00;115.98
25;601-602;602;131.00-131.50;131.38;ThinFleshed
41;653-695;681;95.00-118.00;109.08
21;700-735;722;95.00-119.00;113.55
21;737;737;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;764-774;770;105.00-105.50;105.31
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;253;253;160.00;160.00
41;300-348;326;148.00-174.50;161.93
46;355-395;379;146.00-170.00;158.95
76;400-446;423;139.00-160.00;145.20
110;450-499;471;127.00-149.50;139.14
104;502-548;520;123.00-144.50;135.23
9;503;503;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
90;550-598;572;117.00-143.00;130.47
14;570;570;136.50;136.50;Thin;Fleshed
53;600-646;621;115.00-132.50;123.22
5;625;625;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
55;650-698;671;98.00-121.00;112.03
3;663;663;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
21;700-745;718;93.00-126.00;114.27
7;750-783;778;107.00-108.50;107.78
3;825-830;828;104.00-195.00;134.21
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;368-373;371;135.00-141.00;137.38
1;445;445;137.00;137.00
2;450;450;124.00;124.00
7;510-542;533;121.00-129.50;125.26
24;580-589;587;125.00-130.00;126.24
1;620;620;110.00;110.00
6;682-685;683;100.00-123.00;119.15
1;775;775;92.00;92.00
11;805;805;108.00;108.00
2;948;948;87.00;87.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;310-343;334;127.00-141.00;136.73
2;380-390;385;130.00-132.00;131.01
15;400-445;428;127.00-139.00;133.21
7;460-495;481;115.00-126.00;120.93
7;520-545;539;109.00-120.00;118.48
6;550-595;571;110.00-117.00;112.98
5;600-640;614;91.00-111.00;104.41
1;690;690;90.00;90.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;557;557;109.00;109.00