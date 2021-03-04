Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/1/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/22/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 12,280 2,723 5,879
Feeder Cattle: 12,280(100.0%) 2,723(100.0%) 5,879(100.0%)
Compared to last week's light test: Feeder steers traded 3.00-4.00 lower, feeder heifers lightly tested but sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Stocker cattle
and calves steady to firm. Demand moderate to good as cattle futures closed in the red. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100%
Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 39% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;282;282;179.00;179.00
18;318;318;209.00;209.00
85;373-399;384;186.00-209.00;195.25
81;414-443;429;179.00-197.00;186.74
128;453-483;473;175.00-188.00;178.63
276;503-548;520;157.00-177.00;169.31
334;550-599;575;151.00-166.50;160.22
22;572-588;581;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
342;600-646;615;140.00-157.50;151.52
119;601-643;619;159.00-163.00;160.96;ThinFleshed
594;650-698;679;135.00-155.00;141.21
509;700-749;724;133.50-140.00;137.06
542;753-796;769;127.00-137.00;134.79
30;764-791;778;124.00-127.00;125.47;Fleshy
514;803-846;822;126.00-134.00;129.08
19;822-843;826;123.00-125.00;123.48;Fleshy
218;854-893;871;123.50-128.50;124.65
318;901-945;922;122.25-127.35;123.66
98;954-996;968;119.50-123.50;121.28
11;984;984;119.50;119.50;Fleshy
105;1015-1043;1024;110.00-121.00;118.25