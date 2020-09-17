Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/14/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/31/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,737 9,416 5,139
Feeder Cattle: 8,737(100.0%) 9,416(100.0%) 5,139(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts ***
Compared to the last sale 2 weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand good but many conditions were in the buyers favor. Weaned calves sold mostly steady to firm, however most of the un-weaned calves selling at a sharp discount. Supply did include some reputation brand un-weaned calves and these sold to very good demand. It is only mid September but we are already seeing temperatures more typical of October with warm days and cool damp nights. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 46% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;388;388;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
42;408-427;423;156.00-170.00;164.61
9;428-441;434;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
41;451-488;468;153.50;153.50
6;498;498;147.00;147.00;Fleshy
34;456-494;468;141.50-144.00;142.38;Unweaned
135;511-548;521;150.00-163.50;157.57
97;507-547;523;122.00-154.00;141.61;Unweaned
72;568-598;582;142.00-156.00;149.34
164;550-596;577;136.00-146.00;140.73;Unweaned
85;604-642;623;144.50-155.00;147.89
60;636;636;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed
114;602-639;615;133.50-141.00;136.93;Unweaned
85;653-681;669;138.00-146.00;143.35
36;656;656;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed
34;658-684;663;125.00-136.00;132.22;Unweaned
107;703-736;723;140.00-151.00;147.26
55;703-707;704;129.50-130.00;129.88;Unweaned
98;762-788;781;138.00-144.00;143.61
107;763;763;148.85;148.85;ThinFleshed
48;808-827;819;137.00-141.00;139.01
155;850-890;878;125.00-138.00;135.12
93;929;929;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
49;998;998;128.75;128.75
11;1081;1081;112.00;112.00;Full