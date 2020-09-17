Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/14/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/31/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,737 9,416 5,139

Feeder Cattle: 8,737(100.0%) 9,416(100.0%) 5,139(100.0%)

*** Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts ***

Compared to the last sale 2 weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand good but many conditions were in the buyers favor. Weaned calves sold mostly steady to firm, however most of the un-weaned calves selling at a sharp discount. Supply did include some reputation brand un-weaned calves and these sold to very good demand. It is only mid September but we are already seeing temperatures more typical of October with warm days and cool damp nights. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 46% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;388;388;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

42;408-427;423;156.00-170.00;164.61

9;428-441;434;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

41;451-488;468;153.50;153.50

6;498;498;147.00;147.00;Fleshy

34;456-494;468;141.50-144.00;142.38;Unweaned

135;511-548;521;150.00-163.50;157.57

97;507-547;523;122.00-154.00;141.61;Unweaned

72;568-598;582;142.00-156.00;149.34

164;550-596;577;136.00-146.00;140.73;Unweaned

85;604-642;623;144.50-155.00;147.89

60;636;636;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed

114;602-639;615;133.50-141.00;136.93;Unweaned

85;653-681;669;138.00-146.00;143.35

36;656;656;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed

34;658-684;663;125.00-136.00;132.22;Unweaned

107;703-736;723;140.00-151.00;147.26

55;703-707;704;129.50-130.00;129.88;Unweaned

98;762-788;781;138.00-144.00;143.61

107;763;763;148.85;148.85;ThinFleshed

48;808-827;819;137.00-141.00;139.01

155;850-890;878;125.00-138.00;135.12

93;929;929;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

49;998;998;128.75;128.75

11;1081;1081;112.00;112.00;Full

