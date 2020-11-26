Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/23/2020 - Final

This Week Last Reported

11/16/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,094 13,829 5,483

Feeder Cattle: 10,094(100.0%) 13,829(100.0%) 5,483(100.0%)

*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00-5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves are trading 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate, good for long weaned calves ready to be grazing immediately. Wheat pastures across the trade area are in good condition and have producers eager to turn out calves. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt;Range Avg;Wt Price Range;Avg Price

6;338;338;202.00;202.00

29;379-393;387;190.00-203.00;197.92

46;355-373;364;205.00-212.00;208.26;Fancy

16;363;363;211.00;211.00;ThinFleshed

96;402-437;410;186.00-196.00;190.71

15;436;436;166.00;166.00;Fleshy

183;457-473;467;173.00-186.00;178.58

101;500-535;515;162.00-172.50;166.93

8;536;536;146.00;146.00;Fleshy

44;546-547;546;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

218;550-588;575;149.00-158.50;153.73

60;583;583;141.50;141.50;Fleshy

24;552;552;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

9;562;562;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

76;611-634;619;137.00-147.00;142.23

81;612-648;639;130.00-140.00;137.39;Unweaned

51;668-698;685;139.00;139.00

26;689;689;133.50;133.50;Fleshy

186;657-696;673;130.50-144.00;134.22;Unweaned

301;710-742;730;134.00-145.00;139.42

25;747;747;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

149;700-741;722;131.25-142.00;136.71;Unweaned

251;755-796;773;137.00-143.75;140.81

19;807;807;142.00;142.00

35;823;823;145.00;145.00;Thin;Fleshed

13;863;863;132.00;132.00;Fleshy

8;914;914;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

5;973;973;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt;Range Avg;Wt Price Range;Avg Price

16;315-329;319;173.00-180.00;175.25

8;340;340;193.00;193.00;ThinFleshed

18;364;364;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

8;431;431;170.00;170.00

55;412;412;194.50;194.50;ThinFleshed

80;467-499;494;161.00-168.00;164.10

11;453;453;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

30;492-495;495;162.00-167.00;166.17;Unweaned

83;500-548;531;151.00-165.00;155.75

51;518-542;533;136.00-141.00;137.73;Unweaned

119;555-599;571;140.50-151.50;147.86

49;581-594;587;127.00-133.00;129.97;Fleshy

232;556-599;574;131.50-149.50;141.59;Unweaned

78;611-637;620;138.00-142.00;139.37

57;606-642;628;132.00-138.50;136.54;Unweaned

138;658-688;682;131.00-141.00;138.10

8;671;671;131.00;131.00;Fleshy

110;654-699;673;128.00-142.00;134.99;Unweaned

114;723-743;739;132.50-144.00;135.77

21;728-742;737;120.00-134.00;125.27;Fleshy

9;715;715;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

26;750-798;761;128.00-138.50;135.96

41;754;754;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

30;825-840;834;134.00-135.00;134.60

44;856-896;881;131.25-138.00;133.23

8;921;921;123.00;123.00

