Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/23/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/16/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,094 13,829 5,483
Feeder Cattle: 10,094(100.0%) 13,829(100.0%) 5,483(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00-5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves are trading 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate, good for long weaned calves ready to be grazing immediately. Wheat pastures across the trade area are in good condition and have producers eager to turn out calves. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt;Range Avg;Wt Price Range;Avg Price
6;338;338;202.00;202.00
29;379-393;387;190.00-203.00;197.92
46;355-373;364;205.00-212.00;208.26;Fancy
16;363;363;211.00;211.00;ThinFleshed
96;402-437;410;186.00-196.00;190.71
15;436;436;166.00;166.00;Fleshy
183;457-473;467;173.00-186.00;178.58
101;500-535;515;162.00-172.50;166.93
8;536;536;146.00;146.00;Fleshy
44;546-547;546;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
218;550-588;575;149.00-158.50;153.73
60;583;583;141.50;141.50;Fleshy
24;552;552;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
9;562;562;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
76;611-634;619;137.00-147.00;142.23
81;612-648;639;130.00-140.00;137.39;Unweaned
51;668-698;685;139.00;139.00
26;689;689;133.50;133.50;Fleshy
186;657-696;673;130.50-144.00;134.22;Unweaned
301;710-742;730;134.00-145.00;139.42
25;747;747;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
149;700-741;722;131.25-142.00;136.71;Unweaned
251;755-796;773;137.00-143.75;140.81
19;807;807;142.00;142.00
35;823;823;145.00;145.00;Thin;Fleshed
13;863;863;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
8;914;914;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
5;973;973;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt;Range Avg;Wt Price Range;Avg Price
16;315-329;319;173.00-180.00;175.25
8;340;340;193.00;193.00;ThinFleshed
18;364;364;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
8;431;431;170.00;170.00
55;412;412;194.50;194.50;ThinFleshed
80;467-499;494;161.00-168.00;164.10
11;453;453;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
30;492-495;495;162.00-167.00;166.17;Unweaned
83;500-548;531;151.00-165.00;155.75
51;518-542;533;136.00-141.00;137.73;Unweaned
119;555-599;571;140.50-151.50;147.86
49;581-594;587;127.00-133.00;129.97;Fleshy
232;556-599;574;131.50-149.50;141.59;Unweaned
78;611-637;620;138.00-142.00;139.37
57;606-642;628;132.00-138.50;136.54;Unweaned
138;658-688;682;131.00-141.00;138.10
8;671;671;131.00;131.00;Fleshy
110;654-699;673;128.00-142.00;134.99;Unweaned
114;723-743;739;132.50-144.00;135.77
21;728-742;737;120.00-134.00;125.27;Fleshy
9;715;715;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
26;750-798;761;128.00-138.50;135.96
41;754;754;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
30;825-840;834;134.00-135.00;134.60
44;856-896;881;131.25-138.00;133.23
8;921;921;123.00;123.00