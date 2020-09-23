Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/11/2020 - 9/17/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/7/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 33,158 10,537 26,543
Feeder Cattle: 30,070(90.7%) 9,441(89.6%) 23,922(90.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,199(6.6%) 820(7.8%) 1,426(5.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 889(2.7%) 276(2.6%) 1,195(4.5%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,171 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,096 head sold with 75 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,496 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves steady on light receipts. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold mostly steady. Warmer weather has returned across the state this week, but evening temperatures are starting to cool down. Slightly cooler weather is expected next week. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 40% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 81% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;244;244;190.00;190.00
4;265-290;280;202.50-207.50;205.62
62;300-345;324;166.00-224.00;199.14
105;350-392;377;163.00-210.00;193.21
34;367-388;380;148.00-168.00;155.18;Unweaned
290;400-447;424;156.00-179.50;168.93
19;413-441;424;150.00-169.00;157.91;Unweaned
235;450-498;468;153.50-178.00;162.50
11;482-498;491;140.00-147.00;143.87;Fleshy
92;453-494;476;130.00-162.00;147.82;Unweaned
510;500-549;521;140.00-168.00;152.69
153;507-547;528;122.00-159.00;143.39;Unweaned
468;550-599;573;134.00-158.00;145.07
244;550-596;576;130.00-147.00;140.24;Unweaned
468;600-645;622;132.00-156.00;144.40
12;637;637;160.00;160.00;Fancy
19;607;607;145.50;145.50;Fleshy
60;636;636;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed
194;602-649;620;130.00-141.00;136.86;Unweaned
538;650-698;674;126.00-156.00;142.32
119;656-665;660;154.00-157.00;155.12;ThinFleshed
95;653-684;663;121.00-142.00;133.46;Unweaned
520;700-749;722;127.00-156.00;144.89
66;711;711;136.00;136.00;Fleshy
63;703-732;705;129.50-132.00;129.96;Unweaned
847;753-798;776;118.00-149.00;142.32
6;759;759;131.00;131.00;Fleshy
107;763;763;148.85;148.85;ThinFleshed
10;763-767;765;126.00-127.00;126.60;Unweaned
825;802-848;822;118.00-146.00;139.57
890;850-895;869;114.00-144.00;137.55
110;870-893;873;128.00-133.25;132.62;Fleshy
72;907-945;923;110.00-136.50;130.44
93;929;929;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
169;951-998;974;110.00-135.25;128.46
63;1001-1031;1014;111.00-130.75;126.96
14;1054-1060;1055;100.00-125.75;121.21
11;1081;1081;112.00;112.00;Full