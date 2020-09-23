Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/11/2020 - 9/17/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

9/7/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 33,158 10,537 26,543

Feeder Cattle: 30,070(90.7%) 9,441(89.6%) 23,922(90.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,199(6.6%) 820(7.8%) 1,426(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 889(2.7%) 276(2.6%) 1,195(4.5%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,171 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,096 head sold with 75 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,496 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves steady on light receipts. Demand good for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold mostly steady. Warmer weather has returned across the state this week, but evening temperatures are starting to cool down. Slightly cooler weather is expected next week. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 40% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 81% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;244;244;190.00;190.00

4;265-290;280;202.50-207.50;205.62

62;300-345;324;166.00-224.00;199.14

105;350-392;377;163.00-210.00;193.21

34;367-388;380;148.00-168.00;155.18;Unweaned

290;400-447;424;156.00-179.50;168.93

19;413-441;424;150.00-169.00;157.91;Unweaned

235;450-498;468;153.50-178.00;162.50

11;482-498;491;140.00-147.00;143.87;Fleshy

92;453-494;476;130.00-162.00;147.82;Unweaned

510;500-549;521;140.00-168.00;152.69

153;507-547;528;122.00-159.00;143.39;Unweaned

468;550-599;573;134.00-158.00;145.07

244;550-596;576;130.00-147.00;140.24;Unweaned

468;600-645;622;132.00-156.00;144.40

12;637;637;160.00;160.00;Fancy

19;607;607;145.50;145.50;Fleshy

60;636;636;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed

194;602-649;620;130.00-141.00;136.86;Unweaned

538;650-698;674;126.00-156.00;142.32

119;656-665;660;154.00-157.00;155.12;ThinFleshed

95;653-684;663;121.00-142.00;133.46;Unweaned

520;700-749;722;127.00-156.00;144.89

66;711;711;136.00;136.00;Fleshy

63;703-732;705;129.50-132.00;129.96;Unweaned

847;753-798;776;118.00-149.00;142.32

6;759;759;131.00;131.00;Fleshy

107;763;763;148.85;148.85;ThinFleshed

10;763-767;765;126.00-127.00;126.60;Unweaned

825;802-848;822;118.00-146.00;139.57

890;850-895;869;114.00-144.00;137.55

110;870-893;873;128.00-133.25;132.62;Fleshy

72;907-945;923;110.00-136.50;130.44

93;929;929;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

169;951-998;974;110.00-135.25;128.46

63;1001-1031;1014;111.00-130.75;126.96

14;1054-1060;1055;100.00-125.75;121.21

11;1081;1081;112.00;112.00;Full

