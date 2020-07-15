Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/13/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/6/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,234 4,446 7,938

Feeder Cattle: 8,234(100.0%) 4,446(100.0%) 7,938(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 5.00 higher, largest advance under 850 lbs. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher, 5 weights up to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers and heifer calves 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes.. Quality mostly average. Several thin fleshed cattle included. Much needed moisture fell over most of the trade area bringing relief to much of an early drought. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;449;449;167.00;167.00

69;458-492;482;154.00-166.00;157.04

8;458;458;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

111;521-544;530;155.00-167.00;162.68

50;519-523;522;137.00-141.00;137.56;Unweaned

282;557-595;574;144.00-158.00;152.74

119;604-644;633;143.00-152.00;145.74

291;651-692;665;141.00-151.50;146.34

45;659-687;678;130.00-136.00;132.89;Unweaned

336;702-745;718;136.50-147.50;141.88

39;704;704;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

475;754-796;769;134.00-142.75;138.87

144;804-848;816;132.00-142.00;138.30

10;819;819;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

276;850-888;862;126.00-138.50;131.26

34;851;851;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed

71;913-948;928;123.00-124.00;123.10

22;974;974;119.50;119.50

100;1016;1016;119.50;119.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;428;428;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed

27;468-486;479;143.00-157.00;151.42

18;510-548;525;148.00-152.00;150.38

15;509;509;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

81;554-599;572;140.00-151.00;146.15

16;577;577;148.50;148.50;ThinFleshed

135;612-642;623;141.00-154.50;145.85

162;625-640;636;146.50-147.00;146.88;ThinFleshed

69;670-683;676;125.00-141.00;135.75

278;709-745;727;130.00-140.50;136.28

85;770-786;772;131.00-138.00;136.66

210;817-841;828;122.00-134.50;129.75

36;858-897;877;123.50-131.50;126.16

7;915;915;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;566-574;569;132.00;132.00

12;618;618;126.00;126.00

7;629;629;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

67;707;707;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;791;791;125.00;125.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;368;368;159.00;159.00

4;373;373;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

13;442;442;146.00;146.00

14;427;427;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

92;478-498;489;142.50-151.00;144.85

4;463;463;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

57;520-549;535;136.00-147.50;142.43

224;555-588;578;133.00-139.00;135.86

47;551-577;568;127.00-132.00;130.48;Unweaned

235;601-640;620;131.50-135.75;133.14

35;625;625;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed

42;634-646;645;126.00-128.50;126.29;Unweaned

405;652-687;660;128.00-137.00;133.94

448;701-749;727;127.50-134.00;129.48

55;753-781;773;122.50-124.50;123.51

81;802-829;819;120.75-124.00;121.93

59;851-868;859;118.00-124.50;119.80

28;908-931;921;112.00-114.00;113.13

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;391;391;147.00;147.00

14;361;361;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

7;446;446;138.00;138.00

10;429;429;150.50;150.50;ThinFleshed

21;477;477;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed

45;527-548;534;127.00-136.00;133.31

54;562-589;576;129.00-135.50;133.08

53;602-646;623;129.00-133.50;132.34

108;661-676;672;123.00-132.00;129.06

77;704-736;727;120.00-128.00;124.44

59;776-784;778;120.00-126.00;124.44

24;756;756;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed

58;807-829;821;118.00-118.50;118.33

66;881;881;114.25;114.25

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;509;509;130.00;130.00

6;523;523;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed

7;552;552;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

21;617-619;618;122.00-127.00;124.62

11;673;673;119.00;119.00

49;727;727;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed

18;829;829;114.00;114.00

HEIFERS - Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;506;506;84.00;84.00

28;689;689;80.00;80.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;579;579;127.00;127.00

6;580;580;123.50;123.50;Unweaned

7;736;736;112.00;112.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;500;500;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

6;652;652;130.00;130.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;409;409;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed

