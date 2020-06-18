Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/5/2020 - 6/11/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/1/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 35,149 45,128 34,172

Feeder Cattle: 32,554(92.6%) 42,161(93.4%) 31,428(92.0%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,823(5.2%) 2,158(4.8%) 1,604(4.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 772(2.2%) 809(1.8%) 1,140(3.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: 2,651 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,048 with 71 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,731 with 54 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers unevenly steady with early week sales steady to 3.00 higher; late in the week turning 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Calves trended mostly steady to lower on the week. Many new crop calves surfacing and with the high heat, these sold to limited demand. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Cattle futures trended mostly lower, limiting the demand at those sales later in the week. Cash slaughter trade turned lower by late week as Boxed Beef prices continued to trend lower. Wheat harvest is in full swing across the state with just over 35 percent complete. Mother Nature turned the faucet off in June and the extreme drought conditions have moved into West Central Oklahoma. Now at least half of the state is reporting abnormally dry conditions. Things don't look to be getting any better soon either as temps expected to reach 100 for a few days next week. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (10% Stock Cows, 64% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 26% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;214-215;214;190.00-200.00;195.70

1;250;250;192.50;192.50

10;255-295;283;168.00-176.00;173.30;Unweaned

63;300-348;323;165.50-191.00;178.31

4;313-340;325;154.00-165.00;158.32;Unweaned

142;350-398;380;162.00-182.50;172.72

7;365-395;384;156.00-164.00;159.79;Unweaned

206;400-448;424;150.00-170.00;160.87

293;450-496;473;146.00-168.00;156.02

9;484;484;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

433;500-548;526;132.00-162.00;146.92

12;535-548;542;135.00-144.00;139.55;Unweaned

577;550-599;574;129.00-158.00;144.83

50;554-574;566;145.00-146.00;145.86;Unweaned

99;560;560;154.00;154.00;Value;Added

451;600-648;621;125.00-150.50;140.91

43;627;627;145.75;145.75;ThinFleshed

70;626-639;628;128.00-141.00;138.92;Unweaned

377;650-695;673;120.00-149.00;138.75

126;663-692;679;119.50-141.00;135.71;Unweaned

936;700-749;724;117.00-143.00;134.88

19;745;745;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

7;710;710;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

797;750-798;773;115.00-138.50;129.25

15;782-785;783;120.00-125.00;121.67;Fleshy

37;757;757;140.75;140.75;ThinFleshed

11;750;750;123.50;123.50;Unweaned

1206;800-849;826;111.00-132.00;124.09

1583;850-897;869;106.00-126.50;120.90

23;895;895;116.00;116.00;Full

1445;901-948;924;109.25-125.00;115.29

436;954-999;971;103.00-116.00;109.12

32;980;980;104.00;104.00;Fleshy

384;1010-1035;1021;103.25-117.00;108.61

123;1053-1098;1061;99.00-107.60;106.34

8;1143;1143;100.50;100.50

5;1373;1373;85.00;85.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;300-344;319;163.00-173.00;168.88

11;329;329;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

90;350-395;373;158.00-176.00;167.44

142;400-448;431;140.00-160.00;152.72

17;442;442;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

4;444;444;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

223;452-499;480;140.00-160.00;153.34

32;482;482;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

247;500-549;523;130.00-158.00;145.81

29;534-538;536;134.00-134.50;134.21;Unweaned

293;553-598;582;122.00-151.00;138.75

38;576;576;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed

29;586-587;586;130.00-131.00;130.55;Unweaned

314;600-648;638;120.00-146.00;136.15

63;622;622;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

35;624-647;634;130.00-136.00;132.62;Unweaned

387;651-698;681;120.00-141.50;133.66

290;700-739;716;121.50-138.50;131.46

471;750-788;769;115.00-126.25;125.08

180;801-845;819;102.00-126.50;122.67

24;833-835;834;126.00-128.00;126.92;ThinFleshed

390;860-895;881;113.00-121.50;116.19

72;902-938;922;110.00-117.50;114.69

230;964-998;985;93.50-108.75;105.00

10;1135;1135;93.00;93.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;300-320;302;149.00-163.00;154.52

22;376-395;390;148.00-162.00;160.15

40;410-449;440;131.00-149.00;138.67

130;450-497;483;125.00-146.00;139.86

42;500-534;521;115.00-130.00;125.54

257;550-599;584;116.00-139.00;128.26

9;568;568;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

42;600-642;624;110.00-136.00;127.28

29;660-695;679;111.00-123.50;121.65

70;703-745;729;110.00-127.00;123.71

21;777-781;779;118.00-120.00;118.85

109;800-840;814;110.00-118.50;114.29

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;547;547;116.00;116.00

9;738;738;110.00;110.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;758;758;92.50;92.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;243;243;175.00;175.00

1;215;215;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

3;255-275;263;152.50-163.00;159.02

3;260-295;272;145.00-150.00;147.68;Unweaned

72;300-348;330;126.00-161.00;148.03

7;333;333;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

109;350-398;378;144.00-159.00;151.19

294;400-449;428;134.50-154.50;144.83

347;450-499;468;130.00-148.00;139.21

454;500-549;524;123.00-147.00;132.22

68;507-542;530;120.50-131.00;128.85;Unweaned

651;550-599;570;114.00-145.00;131.05

18;568-591;578;120.00-125.00;122.73;Unweaned

820;600-649;629;110.00-132.00;124.91

35;616;616;123.50;123.50;Fleshy

102;610;610;136.00;136.00;ThinFleshed

16;618-620;619;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

835;650-697;673;109.00-131.00;123.34

25;671-691;685;114.00-121.00;119.13;Unweaned

998;700-746;725;104.00-126.00;118.88

8;739;739;108.00;108.00;Fleshy

19;721-737;734;99.00-112.50;109.71;Unweaned

672;750-799;779;103.00-126.50;115.60

516;800-848;818;97.00-116.50;112.09

397;854-896;879;100.00-112.50;105.80

193;904-938;924;98.00-112.25;105.62

57;951-995;965;84.00-102.00;98.18

27;1003-1038;1008;82.00-100.00;97.25

8;1094;1094;98.50;98.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;300-336;328;139.00-142.00;140.89

76;361-398;375;134.00-144.00;140.57

51;400-448;427;121.00-143.00;135.00

10;415;415;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

219;450-496;484;115.00-140.00;133.27

281;500-549;524;109.00-136.00;128.64

316;550-595;577;100.00-135.00;125.85

327;600-643;622;101.00-127.00;122.15

578;651-695;664;95.00-125.00;120.70

310;700-748;721;100.00-121.50;118.88

252;750-798;770;97.00-117.00;113.93

21;763;763;117.25;117.25;ThinFleshed

31;803-846;825;108.00-109.00;108.53

19;828;828;100.00;100.00;Fleshy

212;850-898;873;95.00-108.50;104.49

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;310-345;327;126.00-140.00;131.35

39;350-398;376;127.00-143.00;134.15

122;400-448;425;110.00-139.00;131.28

108;455-495;479;114.00-134.00;123.49

90;505-545;531;100.00-128.50;122.10

29;550-590;567;112.00-121.00;117.39

10;568;568;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed

15;600-635;626;95.00-107.00;101.04

24;663;663;119.00;119.00

36;700-746;734;90.00-108.00;104.38

28;770-780;775;80.00-109.50;106.95

37;834;834;100.00;100.00

15;868;868;95.00;95.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;595;595;109.00;109.00

HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

35;687;687;120.50;120.50

45;855;855;112.00;112.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;285-295;292;172.50-175.00;174.19

28;300-345;317;160.00-189.00;175.65

30;350-393;365;160.00-179.00;168.32

94;405-445;428;140.00-165.00;152.91

84;450-498;476;130.00-157.00;145.21

100;500-545;520;123.00-148.00;137.62

110;550-596;577;118.00-141.00;128.05

4;558;558;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

46;600-648;621;113.00-135.00;123.14

42;650-694;672;90.00-134.00;117.92

15;707-738;717;103.00-119.00;113.54

39;750-781;764;97.00-119.50;112.15

3;775;775;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

14;808-845;835;90.00-104.00;100.65

15;902-938;919;96.50-102.00;98.77

1;995;995;87.00;87.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;375-390;382;145.00-157.00;152.74

18;402-407;405;132.50-150.00;144.21

7;498-499;499;125.00-127.00;125.57

7;510-532;526;119.00-132.50;129.02

1;595;595;115.00;115.00

5;626;626;116.00;116.00

6;713;713;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;300-340;319;141.00-163.00;153.32

1;360;360;136.00;136.00

10;400-448;431;113.00-142.00;131.22

8;450-495;472;122.00-139.00;131.55

2;510-530;520;108.00-120.00;114.12

7;610-640;621;105.00-118.00;109.58

3;665-695;683;103.00-112.00;108.28

1;750;750;95.00;95.00

