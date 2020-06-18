Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/5/2020 - 6/11/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/1/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 35,149 45,128 34,172
Feeder Cattle: 32,554(92.6%) 42,161(93.4%) 31,428(92.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,823(5.2%) 2,158(4.8%) 1,604(4.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 772(2.2%) 809(1.8%) 1,140(3.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,651 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,048 with 71 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,731 with 54 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers unevenly steady with early week sales steady to 3.00 higher; late in the week turning 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Calves trended mostly steady to lower on the week. Many new crop calves surfacing and with the high heat, these sold to limited demand. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Cattle futures trended mostly lower, limiting the demand at those sales later in the week. Cash slaughter trade turned lower by late week as Boxed Beef prices continued to trend lower. Wheat harvest is in full swing across the state with just over 35 percent complete. Mother Nature turned the faucet off in June and the extreme drought conditions have moved into West Central Oklahoma. Now at least half of the state is reporting abnormally dry conditions. Things don't look to be getting any better soon either as temps expected to reach 100 for a few days next week. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (10% Stock Cows, 64% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 26% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;214-215;214;190.00-200.00;195.70
1;250;250;192.50;192.50
10;255-295;283;168.00-176.00;173.30;Unweaned
63;300-348;323;165.50-191.00;178.31
4;313-340;325;154.00-165.00;158.32;Unweaned
142;350-398;380;162.00-182.50;172.72
7;365-395;384;156.00-164.00;159.79;Unweaned
206;400-448;424;150.00-170.00;160.87
293;450-496;473;146.00-168.00;156.02
9;484;484;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
433;500-548;526;132.00-162.00;146.92
12;535-548;542;135.00-144.00;139.55;Unweaned
577;550-599;574;129.00-158.00;144.83
50;554-574;566;145.00-146.00;145.86;Unweaned
99;560;560;154.00;154.00;Value;Added
451;600-648;621;125.00-150.50;140.91
43;627;627;145.75;145.75;ThinFleshed
70;626-639;628;128.00-141.00;138.92;Unweaned
377;650-695;673;120.00-149.00;138.75
126;663-692;679;119.50-141.00;135.71;Unweaned
936;700-749;724;117.00-143.00;134.88
19;745;745;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
7;710;710;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
797;750-798;773;115.00-138.50;129.25
15;782-785;783;120.00-125.00;121.67;Fleshy
37;757;757;140.75;140.75;ThinFleshed
11;750;750;123.50;123.50;Unweaned
1206;800-849;826;111.00-132.00;124.09
1583;850-897;869;106.00-126.50;120.90
23;895;895;116.00;116.00;Full
1445;901-948;924;109.25-125.00;115.29
436;954-999;971;103.00-116.00;109.12
32;980;980;104.00;104.00;Fleshy
384;1010-1035;1021;103.25-117.00;108.61
123;1053-1098;1061;99.00-107.60;106.34
8;1143;1143;100.50;100.50
5;1373;1373;85.00;85.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;300-344;319;163.00-173.00;168.88
11;329;329;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
90;350-395;373;158.00-176.00;167.44
142;400-448;431;140.00-160.00;152.72
17;442;442;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
4;444;444;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
223;452-499;480;140.00-160.00;153.34
32;482;482;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
247;500-549;523;130.00-158.00;145.81
29;534-538;536;134.00-134.50;134.21;Unweaned
293;553-598;582;122.00-151.00;138.75
38;576;576;147.50;147.50;ThinFleshed
29;586-587;586;130.00-131.00;130.55;Unweaned
314;600-648;638;120.00-146.00;136.15
63;622;622;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
35;624-647;634;130.00-136.00;132.62;Unweaned
387;651-698;681;120.00-141.50;133.66
290;700-739;716;121.50-138.50;131.46
471;750-788;769;115.00-126.25;125.08
180;801-845;819;102.00-126.50;122.67
24;833-835;834;126.00-128.00;126.92;ThinFleshed
390;860-895;881;113.00-121.50;116.19
72;902-938;922;110.00-117.50;114.69
230;964-998;985;93.50-108.75;105.00
10;1135;1135;93.00;93.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;300-320;302;149.00-163.00;154.52
22;376-395;390;148.00-162.00;160.15
40;410-449;440;131.00-149.00;138.67
130;450-497;483;125.00-146.00;139.86
42;500-534;521;115.00-130.00;125.54
257;550-599;584;116.00-139.00;128.26
9;568;568;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
42;600-642;624;110.00-136.00;127.28
29;660-695;679;111.00-123.50;121.65
70;703-745;729;110.00-127.00;123.71
21;777-781;779;118.00-120.00;118.85
109;800-840;814;110.00-118.50;114.29
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;547;547;116.00;116.00
9;738;738;110.00;110.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;758;758;92.50;92.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;243;243;175.00;175.00
1;215;215;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
3;255-275;263;152.50-163.00;159.02
3;260-295;272;145.00-150.00;147.68;Unweaned
72;300-348;330;126.00-161.00;148.03
7;333;333;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
109;350-398;378;144.00-159.00;151.19
294;400-449;428;134.50-154.50;144.83
347;450-499;468;130.00-148.00;139.21
454;500-549;524;123.00-147.00;132.22
68;507-542;530;120.50-131.00;128.85;Unweaned
651;550-599;570;114.00-145.00;131.05
18;568-591;578;120.00-125.00;122.73;Unweaned
820;600-649;629;110.00-132.00;124.91
35;616;616;123.50;123.50;Fleshy
102;610;610;136.00;136.00;ThinFleshed
16;618-620;619;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
835;650-697;673;109.00-131.00;123.34
25;671-691;685;114.00-121.00;119.13;Unweaned
998;700-746;725;104.00-126.00;118.88
8;739;739;108.00;108.00;Fleshy
19;721-737;734;99.00-112.50;109.71;Unweaned
672;750-799;779;103.00-126.50;115.60
516;800-848;818;97.00-116.50;112.09
397;854-896;879;100.00-112.50;105.80
193;904-938;924;98.00-112.25;105.62
57;951-995;965;84.00-102.00;98.18
27;1003-1038;1008;82.00-100.00;97.25
8;1094;1094;98.50;98.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;300-336;328;139.00-142.00;140.89
76;361-398;375;134.00-144.00;140.57
51;400-448;427;121.00-143.00;135.00
10;415;415;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
219;450-496;484;115.00-140.00;133.27
281;500-549;524;109.00-136.00;128.64
316;550-595;577;100.00-135.00;125.85
327;600-643;622;101.00-127.00;122.15
578;651-695;664;95.00-125.00;120.70
310;700-748;721;100.00-121.50;118.88
252;750-798;770;97.00-117.00;113.93
21;763;763;117.25;117.25;ThinFleshed
31;803-846;825;108.00-109.00;108.53
19;828;828;100.00;100.00;Fleshy
212;850-898;873;95.00-108.50;104.49
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;310-345;327;126.00-140.00;131.35
39;350-398;376;127.00-143.00;134.15
122;400-448;425;110.00-139.00;131.28
108;455-495;479;114.00-134.00;123.49
90;505-545;531;100.00-128.50;122.10
29;550-590;567;112.00-121.00;117.39
10;568;568;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed
15;600-635;626;95.00-107.00;101.04
24;663;663;119.00;119.00
36;700-746;734;90.00-108.00;104.38
28;770-780;775;80.00-109.50;106.95
37;834;834;100.00;100.00
15;868;868;95.00;95.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;595;595;109.00;109.00
HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;687;687;120.50;120.50
45;855;855;112.00;112.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;285-295;292;172.50-175.00;174.19
28;300-345;317;160.00-189.00;175.65
30;350-393;365;160.00-179.00;168.32
94;405-445;428;140.00-165.00;152.91
84;450-498;476;130.00-157.00;145.21
100;500-545;520;123.00-148.00;137.62
110;550-596;577;118.00-141.00;128.05
4;558;558;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
46;600-648;621;113.00-135.00;123.14
42;650-694;672;90.00-134.00;117.92
15;707-738;717;103.00-119.00;113.54
39;750-781;764;97.00-119.50;112.15
3;775;775;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
14;808-845;835;90.00-104.00;100.65
15;902-938;919;96.50-102.00;98.77
1;995;995;87.00;87.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;375-390;382;145.00-157.00;152.74
18;402-407;405;132.50-150.00;144.21
7;498-499;499;125.00-127.00;125.57
7;510-532;526;119.00-132.50;129.02
1;595;595;115.00;115.00
5;626;626;116.00;116.00
6;713;713;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;300-340;319;141.00-163.00;153.32
1;360;360;136.00;136.00
10;400-448;431;113.00-142.00;131.22
8;450-495;472;122.00-139.00;131.55
2;510-530;520;108.00-120.00;114.12
7;610-640;621;105.00-118.00;109.58
3;665-695;683;103.00-112.00;108.28
1;750;750;95.00;95.00