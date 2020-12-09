Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/27/2020 - 12/3/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
11/23/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 35,730 16,401 35,685
Feeder Cattle: 33,151(92.8%) 15,024(91.6%) 32,602(91.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,631(4.6%) 973(5.9%) 1,604(4.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 948(2.7%) 404(2.5%) 1,479(4.1%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,579 cows and bulls sold with 63 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,377 head sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,050 head sold with 53 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves 3.00-9.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Winter weather moved across the trade area this week bringing a winter mix of snow and ice to many areas. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 5% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;244-245;244;207.50-223.00;217.45
10;270-295;279;215.00-225.00;219.50
8;287;287;225.00;225.00;ThinFleshed
94;300-347;323;188.00-220.00;205.78
188;351-397;374;177.00-207.00;194.22
27;350-375;364;197.00-211.00;208.77;ThinFleshed
20;353-391;377;164.00-179.00;172.11;Unweaned
3;360;360;210.00;210.00;Value;Added
524;401-448;426;152.50-197.00;180.38
114;400-438;413;183.50-207.00;194.59;ThinFleshed
14;415-439;436;148.00-156.00;154.91;Unweaned
520;450-499;471;154.50-187.50;172.53
44;494;494;170.00;170.00;Fleshy
24;450-488;480;174.00-177.00;176.41;ThinFleshed
45;457-488;470;135.00-164.00;147.75;Unweaned
893;500-549;522;149.00-175.00;162.59
105;501-531;513;164.25-175.00;171.86;ThinFleshed
120;511-539;528;138.00-165.00;146.67;Unweaned
836;550-599;571;135.00-164.50;153.59
27;583;583;155.00;155.00;Fleshy
21;553-556;556;152.00-154.00;152.28;ThinFleshed
67;550-598;568;126.00-149.00;143.25;Unweaned
1025;600-648;622;130.00-153.00;140.90
303;601-649;622;123.50-148.00;139.99;Unweaned
919;650-698;672;127.00-156.75;141.30
48;682;682;137.50;137.50;Fleshy
247;650-698;670;127.00-142.00;135.72;Unweaned
844;700-749;722;122.00-146.00;137.45
22;700-714;706;132.50-133.50;132.91;Fleshy
13;701;701;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
103;702-745;729;125.00-136.00;130.68;Unweaned
517;752-799;776;116.00-148.00;134.42
21;768;768;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
23;759-762;761;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
657;800-844;822;111.00-146.00;136.54
280;850-894;872;115.00-135.00;130.49
89;910-918;917;127.50-131.75;131.23
9;971-990;980;102.00-128.00;114.04
2;1015;1015;108.00-116.00;112.00
100;1073;1073;127.00;127.00