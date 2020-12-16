Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/4/2020 - 12/10/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
11/30/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 48,842 35,730 48,126
Feeder Cattle: 45,622(93.4%) 33,151(92.8%) 43,894(91.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,883(3.9%) 1,631(4.6%) 2,301(4.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,337(2.7%) 948(2.7%) 1,931(4.0%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,220 cows and bulls sold with 58 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,579 head sold with 63 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,232 head sold with 44 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves mostly steady to 5.00 higher, instances of 12.00-15.00 higher. Feeder heifer calves mostly steady, instances of 8.00-10.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeders and good for calves. Cooler weather is expected to move in over the weekend and into next week. Many areas of the trade region will have a chance of snow next week. Slaughter cows sold steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-7.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 39% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (9% Stock Cows, 78% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;242;242;230.00;230.00
13;258-290;264;212.50-232.50;225.33
4;294;294;220.00;220.00;ValueAdded
137;300-349;333;174.00-225.00;203.90
11;334;334;225.00;225.00;Fancy
1;330;330;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
12;333-349;344;206.00-208.00;206.65;ValueAdded
179;350-399;375;178.00-210.00;191.20
5;370-381;377;149.00-156.00;151.75;Unweaned
162;350-382;371;199.00-212.00;206.08;ValueAdded
851;400-449;427;166.00-200.00;184.95
28;401-423;405;189.00-200.00;195.01;ThinFleshed
57;401-439;418;165.00-176.00;171.99;Unweaned
98;404-442;438;190.00-202.00;195.69;ValueAdded
931;450-499;473;162.00-189.00;175.43
20;477;477;181.50;181.50;ThinFleshed
61;473-499;490;158.00-178.00;167.48;Unweaned
193;451-498;489;154.00-196.00;172.22;ValueAdded
1240;500-549;521;150.00-178.00;163.46
79;518-537;532;165.00-181.00;177.65;ThinFleshed
145;502-548;535;154.00-169.00;158.46;Unweaned
437;502-546;523;165.00-182.50;173.14;ValueAdded
1065;550-593;569;138.00-170.00;156.00
132;557-597;584;137.00-150.00;143.39;Unweaned
337;550-597;576;143.00-168.50;163.87;ValueAdded
1302;600-648;627;133.00-155.50;143.47
216;606-648;629;131.00-144.00;136.32;Unweaned
187;619-648;638;137.25-151.00;143.47;ValueAdded
1269;650-699;671;123.00-145.00;139.16
27;681-696;692;132.00-133.00;132.29;Fleshy
142;661-693;678;127.00-137.00;131.57;Unweaned
530;654-698;665;136.00-152.00;144.81;ValueAdded
888;700-747;721;121.00-145.00;137.18
25;708;708;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed
52;704-745;721;125.00-135.00;128.84;Unweaned
248;700-744;726;139.50-147.50;143.23;ValueAdded
1135;751-799;775;115.00-143.75;135.40
56;761;761;132.00;132.00;Full
14;781-784;783;128.00-130.00;129.00;Unweaned
95;759-797;781;132.00-138.50;136.79;ValueAdded
933;802-848;826;124.00-142.85;137.46
8;846;846;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
35;808;808;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
261;803-834;811;135.00-141.75;140.36;ValueAdded
392;850-894;864;114.00-137.50;132.37
29;869-879;872;128.00-129.00;128.28;ValueAdded
128;903-947;917;115.00-132.00;127.27
29;903;903;126.00;126.00;Full
27;950-980;962;119.00-130.25;129.15
41;1010-1028;1016;119.00-124.85;122.95
8;1051-1070;1058;117.50-120.00;119.05