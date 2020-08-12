Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/10/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/3/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,386 7,229 5,252

Feeder Cattle: 8,386(100.0%) 7,229(100.0%) 5,252(100.0%)

*** Add Close With Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Monday's sale included just over 1,200 head of cattle from the Oklahoma Angus Association. These cattle, besides being a member of the Association were also at least 60 days weaned and had 2 rounds of shots. Some were also Age and Source Verified. These cattle are identified as Value Added in the report. The next Special Angus sale will be on December 7, 2020. Quality showed the complete range of plain thru attractive. Slaughter cattle prices finally made it to the century mark last week but still lag behind the current futures contract. Beef prices moved over 2.00 higher than the previous week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;395-398;397;188.00-191.00;189.51;ValueAdded

29;416;416;182.00;182.00

35;451-474;466;160.50-167.00;164.74

6;472;472;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

8;488-495;492;167.00-168.00;167.50;ValueAdded

140;501-547;512;154.00-164.50;159.52

18;537-538;538;146.00-149.00;146.83;Unweaned

34;510-544;535;159.00-168.00;163.18;ValueAdded

111;552-599;578;147.00-157.00;155.14

94;561-589;570;163.50-164.50;163.79;ThinFleshed

101;583-595;591;137.00-145.00;143.86;Unweaned

70;563-589;580;156.50-167.50;165.47;ValueAdded

396;600-646;630;147.50-159.50;151.54

154;603-640;624;141.00-150.00;142.44;Unweaned

80;607-649;629;154.00-164.00;158.67;ValueAdded

201;656-698;686;142.00-154.00;145.17

77;650-689;653;141.00-142.00;141.93;Unweaned

101;661-699;670;144.00-157.00;153.21;ValueAdded

281;714-749;728;140.00-149.10;146.81

42;700-705;703;151.00-154.50;153.42;ThinFleshed

45;712-740;731;126.00-133.00;128.19;Unweaned

216;701-745;718;142.00-152.50;148.10;ValueAdded

287;750-793;763;138.00-144.00;142.61

35;757-764;760;144.00-147.00;145.52;ValueAdded

325;803-846;834;135.50-138.50;136.34

41;823-827;826;138.50-138.75;138.58;ValueAdded

76;869-873;872;133.50-134.00;133.68

36;851-875;865;134.50-136.00;135.70;ValueAdded

28;944;944;125.25;125.25

16;927;927;127.00;127.00;ValueAdded

21;962-993;966;118.00-125.00;123.97;ValueAdded

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;340;340;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

13;447;447;160.00;160.00

7;446;446;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

15;420;420;169.00;169.00;ValueAdded

46;470-499;490;154.00-160.00;155.96

99;518-547;534;147.00-156.50;153.28

7;525;525;155.00;155.00;ValueAdded

12;560-576;569;143.50-148.50;145.55

26;599;599;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed

67;626-647;638;143.00-145.00;143.36

39;655-692;669;137.00-142.00;140.08

13;670;670;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded

64;713-742;719;138.00-144.00;140.61

104;751-796;775;130.00-139.00;133.76

11;799;799;134.00;134.00;ValueAdded

11;811;811;130.00;130.00

13;857;857;135.00;135.00

7;881;881;128.00;128.00;ValueAdded

10;918;918;125.00;125.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;528;528;140.00;140.00

58;609-620;616;125.00-140.50;133.50

11;663-691;681;134.00-142.50;137.01

25;712-720;713;130.00-136.00;130.97

32;777;777;131.00;131.00

30;804-815;806;123.00-130.00;128.82

16;850;850;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;528;528;120.00;120.00

30;724;724;125.00;125.00

32;788;788;125.00;125.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;782;782;54.00;54.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;339;339;173.00;173.00

3;350;350;170.00;170.00

3;388;388;167.00;167.00;ValueAdded

31;433-445;440;146.00-154.00;149.78

128;462-498;482;144.00-152.00;148.58

9;499;499;146.50;146.50;ValueAdded

165;503-545;521;142.00-153.00;146.67

13;546;546;134.50;134.50;Unweaned

16;505-530;516;143.00-146.00;144.46;ValueAdded

281;551-599;578;134.00-144.00;141.32

4;560;560;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

57;562-599;591;140.00-151.00;142.36;ValueAdded

383;600-646;630;135.00-146.00;141.19

13;630;630;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

118;606-637;625;142.00-150.00;146.84;ValueAdded

276;659-698;672;134.00-144.50;137.05

33;654-693;674;128.00-130.00;128.93;Unweaned

28;660-689;682;136.00-143.50;139.43;ValueAdded

260;700-739;715;131.00-137.75;135.83

55;700-727;715;135.75-139.50;136.88;ValueAdded

130;770-799;787;121.00-130.50;127.86

85;752-784;775;124.00-135.25;130.16;ValueAdded

141;800-817;807;123.00-130.00;127.59

12;849;849;124.50;124.50;ValueAdded

182;873;873;123.25;123.25

36;858;858;127.00;127.00;ValueAdded

8;974;974;111.00;111.00;ValueAdded

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;331;331;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

15;422-429;425;140.00-145.00;140.99

8;439;439;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

55;455-466;460;141.00-146.50;143.76

9;494;494;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded

63;501-548;528;135.50-146.00;142.56

3;548;548;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

5;526;526;146.00;146.00;ValueAdded

35;573-590;580;139.00-139.50;139.30

4;558;558;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded

32;605-646;629;127.00-135.00;130.95

53;617;617;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed

103;659-692;677;126.00-132.00;129.56

42;708-729;719;127.00-131.00;128.82

58;752-786;765;120.00-129.50;126.15

45;806-820;815;120.00-122.50;121.46

15;862;862;117.00;117.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;427;427;139.00;139.00

5;423;423;134.00;134.00;ValueAdded

13;451-473;458;125.00;125.00

124;519-541;531;125.00-136.00;129.99

9;561;561;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed

12;606;606;125.00;125.00

65;740-749;745;117.00-126.00;120.99

13;789;789;114.00;114.00

15;804-843;823;111.00-115.00;113.18

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;322;322;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

17;392;392;155.00;155.00

11;466-476;471;151.00-158.00;154.85;Unweaned

55;512-534;529;144.00-146.00;144.42

4;623;623;136.50;136.50

18;679;679;127.00;127.00

4;808;808;119.00;119.00

