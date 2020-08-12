Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/10/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/3/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,386 7,229 5,252
Feeder Cattle: 8,386(100.0%) 7,229(100.0%) 5,252(100.0%)
*** Add Close With Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Monday's sale included just over 1,200 head of cattle from the Oklahoma Angus Association. These cattle, besides being a member of the Association were also at least 60 days weaned and had 2 rounds of shots. Some were also Age and Source Verified. These cattle are identified as Value Added in the report. The next Special Angus sale will be on December 7, 2020. Quality showed the complete range of plain thru attractive. Slaughter cattle prices finally made it to the century mark last week but still lag behind the current futures contract. Beef prices moved over 2.00 higher than the previous week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;395-398;397;188.00-191.00;189.51;ValueAdded
29;416;416;182.00;182.00
35;451-474;466;160.50-167.00;164.74
6;472;472;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
8;488-495;492;167.00-168.00;167.50;ValueAdded
140;501-547;512;154.00-164.50;159.52
18;537-538;538;146.00-149.00;146.83;Unweaned
34;510-544;535;159.00-168.00;163.18;ValueAdded
111;552-599;578;147.00-157.00;155.14
94;561-589;570;163.50-164.50;163.79;ThinFleshed
101;583-595;591;137.00-145.00;143.86;Unweaned
70;563-589;580;156.50-167.50;165.47;ValueAdded
396;600-646;630;147.50-159.50;151.54
154;603-640;624;141.00-150.00;142.44;Unweaned
80;607-649;629;154.00-164.00;158.67;ValueAdded
201;656-698;686;142.00-154.00;145.17
77;650-689;653;141.00-142.00;141.93;Unweaned
101;661-699;670;144.00-157.00;153.21;ValueAdded
281;714-749;728;140.00-149.10;146.81
42;700-705;703;151.00-154.50;153.42;ThinFleshed
45;712-740;731;126.00-133.00;128.19;Unweaned
216;701-745;718;142.00-152.50;148.10;ValueAdded
287;750-793;763;138.00-144.00;142.61
35;757-764;760;144.00-147.00;145.52;ValueAdded
325;803-846;834;135.50-138.50;136.34
41;823-827;826;138.50-138.75;138.58;ValueAdded
76;869-873;872;133.50-134.00;133.68
36;851-875;865;134.50-136.00;135.70;ValueAdded
28;944;944;125.25;125.25
16;927;927;127.00;127.00;ValueAdded
21;962-993;966;118.00-125.00;123.97;ValueAdded
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;340;340;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
13;447;447;160.00;160.00
7;446;446;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
15;420;420;169.00;169.00;ValueAdded
46;470-499;490;154.00-160.00;155.96
99;518-547;534;147.00-156.50;153.28
7;525;525;155.00;155.00;ValueAdded
12;560-576;569;143.50-148.50;145.55
26;599;599;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
67;626-647;638;143.00-145.00;143.36
39;655-692;669;137.00-142.00;140.08
13;670;670;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded
64;713-742;719;138.00-144.00;140.61
104;751-796;775;130.00-139.00;133.76
11;799;799;134.00;134.00;ValueAdded
11;811;811;130.00;130.00
13;857;857;135.00;135.00
7;881;881;128.00;128.00;ValueAdded
10;918;918;125.00;125.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;528;528;140.00;140.00
58;609-620;616;125.00-140.50;133.50
11;663-691;681;134.00-142.50;137.01
25;712-720;713;130.00-136.00;130.97
32;777;777;131.00;131.00
30;804-815;806;123.00-130.00;128.82
16;850;850;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;528;528;120.00;120.00
30;724;724;125.00;125.00
32;788;788;125.00;125.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;782;782;54.00;54.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;339;339;173.00;173.00
3;350;350;170.00;170.00
3;388;388;167.00;167.00;ValueAdded
31;433-445;440;146.00-154.00;149.78
128;462-498;482;144.00-152.00;148.58
9;499;499;146.50;146.50;ValueAdded
165;503-545;521;142.00-153.00;146.67
13;546;546;134.50;134.50;Unweaned
16;505-530;516;143.00-146.00;144.46;ValueAdded
281;551-599;578;134.00-144.00;141.32
4;560;560;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
57;562-599;591;140.00-151.00;142.36;ValueAdded
383;600-646;630;135.00-146.00;141.19
13;630;630;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
118;606-637;625;142.00-150.00;146.84;ValueAdded
276;659-698;672;134.00-144.50;137.05
33;654-693;674;128.00-130.00;128.93;Unweaned
28;660-689;682;136.00-143.50;139.43;ValueAdded
260;700-739;715;131.00-137.75;135.83
55;700-727;715;135.75-139.50;136.88;ValueAdded
130;770-799;787;121.00-130.50;127.86
85;752-784;775;124.00-135.25;130.16;ValueAdded
141;800-817;807;123.00-130.00;127.59
12;849;849;124.50;124.50;ValueAdded
182;873;873;123.25;123.25
36;858;858;127.00;127.00;ValueAdded
8;974;974;111.00;111.00;ValueAdded
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;331;331;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
15;422-429;425;140.00-145.00;140.99
8;439;439;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
55;455-466;460;141.00-146.50;143.76
9;494;494;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded
63;501-548;528;135.50-146.00;142.56
3;548;548;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
5;526;526;146.00;146.00;ValueAdded
35;573-590;580;139.00-139.50;139.30
4;558;558;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded
32;605-646;629;127.00-135.00;130.95
53;617;617;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed
103;659-692;677;126.00-132.00;129.56
42;708-729;719;127.00-131.00;128.82
58;752-786;765;120.00-129.50;126.15
45;806-820;815;120.00-122.50;121.46
15;862;862;117.00;117.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;427;427;139.00;139.00
5;423;423;134.00;134.00;ValueAdded
13;451-473;458;125.00;125.00
124;519-541;531;125.00-136.00;129.99
9;561;561;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed
12;606;606;125.00;125.00
65;740-749;745;117.00-126.00;120.99
13;789;789;114.00;114.00
15;804-843;823;111.00-115.00;113.18
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;322;322;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
17;392;392;155.00;155.00
11;466-476;471;151.00-158.00;154.85;Unweaned
55;512-534;529;144.00-146.00;144.42
4;623;623;136.50;136.50
18;679;679;127.00;127.00
4;808;808;119.00;119.00