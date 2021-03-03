Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/21/2021 - 2/27/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
2/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 18,113 664 35,363
Feeder Cattle: 16,635(91.8%) 664(100.0%) 33,514(94.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,013(5.6%) 0(0.0%) 1,016(2.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 465(2.6%) 0(0.0%) 833(2.4%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,478 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last Week: 0 head sold with 0 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,938 head sold with 52 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: : Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. All cattle tested on light receipts. Feeder steers sold unevenly steady. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested, but had instances of 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle, good for calves. Warmer weather made it's way across the trade region this week melting most of the snow. Conditions remain muddy in most areas. Warm weather is expected to continue next week with scattered rain chances. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady on very light receipts. Demand good. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (14% Stock Cows, 58% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;295;295;205.00;205.00
51;300-348;327;180.00-211.00;196.51
8;303;303;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed
115;350-398;368;178.00-208.00;198.15
168;400-448;427;169.00-199.00;184.75
3;418;418;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
146;450-499;476;167.50-184.00;177.31
3;498;498;159.00;159.00;Fleshy
26;466-492;486;189.00-193.00;189.89;ThinFleshed
10;452-470;459;156.00-173.00;166.04;Unweaned
382;500-549;526;159.00-183.00;170.59
333;550-599;571;152.00-176.50;161.37
3;587;587;142.00;142.00;Fleshy
9;564;564;149.00;149.00;Full
355;600-648;622;139.00-159.00;149.42
31;602;602;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
10;632-642;637;139.00-142.00;140.51;Unweaned
584;650-698;670;126.00-154.00;142.74
22;650;650;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
831;700-748;726;122.50-145.50;137.45
10;707;707;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
782;750-799;779;116.00-139.00;133.40
722;801-846;826;119.00-136.35;131.48
579;850-886;873;119.00-134.00;130.47
50;875;875;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
639;900-948;923;110.00-132.00;127.31
196;950-995;967;115.50-127.00;125.24
70;1002-1024;1007;114.50-123.00;120.67
6;1078;1078;115.00;115.00
9;1128;1128;107.50;107.50