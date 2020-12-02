Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/20/2020 - 11/26/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
11/16/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 16,401 52,841 9,411
Feeder Cattle: 15,024(91.6%) 48,126(91.1%) 8,302(88.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 973(5.9%) 2,698(5.1%) 770(8.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 404(2.5%) 2,017(3.8%) 339(3.6%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,377 cows and bulls sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last week: 4,165 head sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last Year: 959 head sold with 80 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 3 auctions: Ada, OKC, Tulsa. Feeder cattle sold mostly 3.00-5.00 higher on a light test. Steer and heifer calves 3.00-7.00 higher on a light test. Demand good for all classes. Many barns experiencing lighter numbers this week due to the thanksgiving holiday. Combined weighted average for 3 auctions: OKC, Tulsa, and Woodward. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 6.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (87% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 5% Cow-Calf Pairs, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 35%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;267-295;282;192.50-210.00;200.03
39;300-344;325;170.00-210.00;186.47
69;350-393;381;179.00-203.00;191.37
46;355-373;364;205.00-212.00;208.26;Fancy
16;363;363;211.00;211.00;ThinFleshed
224;400-444;418;170.00-196.00;181.79
15;436;436;166.00;166.00;Fleshy
10;435;435;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
298;450-486;471;156.00-186.00;172.41
4;455;455;172.50;172.50;ThinFleshed
4;460;460;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
294;500-543;518;146.50-172.50;157.18
8;536;536;146.00;146.00;Fleshy
53;508-547;540;141.00-155.00;152.76;Unweaned
360;550-590;574;135.00-158.50;148.34
60;583;583;141.50;141.50;Fleshy
24;552;552;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
16;562-592;575;126.00-153.00;140.84;Unweaned
193;600-647;623;125.00-147.00;135.95
81;612-648;639;130.00-140.00;137.39;Unweaned
121;650-698;674;124.00-139.00;137.05
26;689;689;133.50;133.50;Fleshy
199;657-696;673;125.00-144.00;133.62;Unweaned
339;700-747;728;116.50-145.00;137.76
25;747;747;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
149;700-741;722;131.25-142.00;136.71;Unweaned
283;750-796;772;106.00-143.75;138.27
20;807-825;808;120.00-142.00;140.88
35;823;823;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
26;855-876;873;111.00-121.00;119.53
13;863;863;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
8;914;914;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
5;973;973;117.00;117.00;Fleshy