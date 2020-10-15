Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/12/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/5/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,867 5,527 7,762
Feeder Cattle: 6,867(100.0%) 5,527(100.0%) 7,762(100.0%
Special Note: ***Correction to price of M&L 1 Heifers 650-700 lbs and 750-800 lbs*** *** Add Close with actual receipts ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers are trading 6.00-8.00 lower, instances 10.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves traded 4.00-6.00 lower, few trades sharply lower as much as 8.00-10.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 33% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;227;227;201.00;201.00;ThinFleshed
19;305-315;308;170.00-186.00;180.84
42;373-377;375;161.00-179.00;172.10
22;358;358;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
26;407-443;429;163.00-173.00;167.38
12;400;400;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
51;475-498;489;145.00-163.00;156.45
67;506-528;513;148.00-152.00;150.72
35;531-543;539;125.00-130.00;128.43;Unweaned
23;566-593;585;137.00-149.00;140.53
20;588-593;591;130.00-131.00;130.50;Unweaned
173;614-640;624;131.00-138.00;134.32
78;603-616;607;127.00-133.50;129.96;Unweaned
116;661-699;682;134.50-142.00;138.86
22;652;652;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
287;714-747;735;136.00-142.00;139.54
206;754-796;775;134.00-141.50;138.12
25;779;779;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
102;765;765;131.00;131.00;Full
251;800-840;818;132.00-139.00;136.77
22;813;813;130.00;130.00;Full
85;858-873;862;134.00-137.25;136.48
109;923-943;938;121.00-129.00;127.50
53;951;951;124.75;124.75
8;1050;1050;116.00;116.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;437;437;157.00;157.00
55;477-484;482;146.00-157.00;150.80
84;500-545;521;124.00-150.00;136.36
14;541;541;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
71;565-592;575;126.00-140.00;131.33
33;554-595;578;130.00-131.00;130.53;Unweaned
280;607-648;629;130.00-141.00;132.57
36;610-638;629;124.50-125.00;124.84;Unweaned
57;665-678;668;130.00-134.00;132.93
10;656;656;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
72;703-748;727;125.00-139.50;135.52
4;703;703;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
45;713-738;727;119.00-127.00;125.74;Unweaned
57;762-789;773;125.75-129.00;127.67
20;770;770;127.25;127.25;Unweaned
200;804-848;834;129.00-134.00;130.68
31;825;825;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
35;857-867;861;122.50-134.00;129.04
7;925;925;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;466-484;478;124.00-134.00;127.38
32;515-544;530;114.00-133.00;123.24
15;576;576;124.00;124.00
16;682;682;127.00;127.00
32;775;775;129.00;129.00
STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;474;474;35.00;35.00
20;608;608;45.00;45.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;330;330;151.00;151.00
10;384;384;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
48;464-488;479;129.00-132.00;130.06;Unweaned
72;501-549;530;121.00-131.00;124.44;Unweaned
11;585;585;127.00;127.00
82;567-594;578;120.00-128.00;124.94;Unweaned
30;601-605;603;126.00-126.50;126.20
33;600-649;627;119.00-123.50;120.96;Unweaned
57;676-689;683;126.00-131.00;128.26
21;684-696;689;123.00-126.00;124.84;Unweaned
127;702-745;724;127.50-133.00;130.01
30;755-782;773;125.50-128.50;126.48
12;761;761;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
16;843;843;122.00;122.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;333;333;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
25;387;387;137.00;137.00
60;429-437;433;127.00-132.00;128.69
9;446;446;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
26;404-422;413;128.00-131.00;129.47;Unweaned
71;461-497;482;121.50-129.00;126.25
25;474-496;480;118.00-119.00;118.29;Unweaned
23;514-546;522;122.00-124.00;122.55
34;515-534;525;117.00-119.00;117.98;Unweaned
156;552-597;570;120.00-128.00;122.77
45;554-583;572;111.00-120.50;116.91;Unweaned
122;614-637;627;116.00-125.50;121.65
50;613-635;629;118.00-123.00;119.25;Unweaned
47;665-689;677;116.00-125.50;123.34
13;677-696;689;118.00-120.00;118.76;Unweaned
75;728-745;735;123.00-123.50;123.15
35;741;741;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
12;788;788;124.50;124.50;Unweaned
14;806;806;124.00;124.00
37;866-891;870;115.00-118.00;115.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;314;314;121.00;121.00
38;405;405;124.00;124.00
47;461-466;464;118.00-119.00;118.35
23;540;540;115.00;115.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;223;223;171.00;171.00
32;359-389;366;155.00-165.00;162.67
8;451;451;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
19;528;528;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
25;558;558;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
9;692;692;119.50;119.50
8;695;695;118.50;118.50;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;406-440;434;138.00-139.00;138.17
9;457;457;142.00;142.00
6;518;518;122.00;122.00
11;535;535;119.00;119.00;Unweaned