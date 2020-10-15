Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/12/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/5/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,867 5,527 7,762

Feeder Cattle: 6,867(100.0%) 5,527(100.0%) 7,762(100.0%

Special Note: ***Correction to price of M&L 1 Heifers 650-700 lbs and 750-800 lbs*** *** Add Close with actual receipts ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers are trading 6.00-8.00 lower, instances 10.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves traded 4.00-6.00 lower, few trades sharply lower as much as 8.00-10.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 33% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;227;227;201.00;201.00;ThinFleshed

19;305-315;308;170.00-186.00;180.84

42;373-377;375;161.00-179.00;172.10

22;358;358;180.00;180.00;Unweaned

26;407-443;429;163.00-173.00;167.38

12;400;400;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

51;475-498;489;145.00-163.00;156.45

67;506-528;513;148.00-152.00;150.72

35;531-543;539;125.00-130.00;128.43;Unweaned

23;566-593;585;137.00-149.00;140.53

20;588-593;591;130.00-131.00;130.50;Unweaned

173;614-640;624;131.00-138.00;134.32

78;603-616;607;127.00-133.50;129.96;Unweaned

116;661-699;682;134.50-142.00;138.86

22;652;652;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

287;714-747;735;136.00-142.00;139.54

206;754-796;775;134.00-141.50;138.12

25;779;779;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

102;765;765;131.00;131.00;Full

251;800-840;818;132.00-139.00;136.77

22;813;813;130.00;130.00;Full

85;858-873;862;134.00-137.25;136.48

109;923-943;938;121.00-129.00;127.50

53;951;951;124.75;124.75

8;1050;1050;116.00;116.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;437;437;157.00;157.00

55;477-484;482;146.00-157.00;150.80

84;500-545;521;124.00-150.00;136.36

14;541;541;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

71;565-592;575;126.00-140.00;131.33

33;554-595;578;130.00-131.00;130.53;Unweaned

280;607-648;629;130.00-141.00;132.57

36;610-638;629;124.50-125.00;124.84;Unweaned

57;665-678;668;130.00-134.00;132.93

10;656;656;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

72;703-748;727;125.00-139.50;135.52

4;703;703;129.00;129.00;Fleshy

45;713-738;727;119.00-127.00;125.74;Unweaned

57;762-789;773;125.75-129.00;127.67

20;770;770;127.25;127.25;Unweaned

200;804-848;834;129.00-134.00;130.68

31;825;825;132.00;132.00;Fleshy

35;857-867;861;122.50-134.00;129.04

7;925;925;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;466-484;478;124.00-134.00;127.38

32;515-544;530;114.00-133.00;123.24

15;576;576;124.00;124.00

16;682;682;127.00;127.00

32;775;775;129.00;129.00

STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;474;474;35.00;35.00

20;608;608;45.00;45.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

32;330;330;151.00;151.00

10;384;384;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

48;464-488;479;129.00-132.00;130.06;Unweaned

72;501-549;530;121.00-131.00;124.44;Unweaned

11;585;585;127.00;127.00

82;567-594;578;120.00-128.00;124.94;Unweaned

30;601-605;603;126.00-126.50;126.20

33;600-649;627;119.00-123.50;120.96;Unweaned

57;676-689;683;126.00-131.00;128.26

21;684-696;689;123.00-126.00;124.84;Unweaned

127;702-745;724;127.50-133.00;130.01

30;755-782;773;125.50-128.50;126.48

12;761;761;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

16;843;843;122.00;122.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;333;333;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

25;387;387;137.00;137.00

60;429-437;433;127.00-132.00;128.69

9;446;446;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

26;404-422;413;128.00-131.00;129.47;Unweaned

71;461-497;482;121.50-129.00;126.25

25;474-496;480;118.00-119.00;118.29;Unweaned

23;514-546;522;122.00-124.00;122.55

34;515-534;525;117.00-119.00;117.98;Unweaned

156;552-597;570;120.00-128.00;122.77

45;554-583;572;111.00-120.50;116.91;Unweaned

122;614-637;627;116.00-125.50;121.65

50;613-635;629;118.00-123.00;119.25;Unweaned

47;665-689;677;116.00-125.50;123.34

13;677-696;689;118.00-120.00;118.76;Unweaned

75;728-745;735;123.00-123.50;123.15

35;741;741;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed

12;788;788;124.50;124.50;Unweaned

14;806;806;124.00;124.00

37;866-891;870;115.00-118.00;115.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;314;314;121.00;121.00

38;405;405;124.00;124.00

47;461-466;464;118.00-119.00;118.35

23;540;540;115.00;115.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;223;223;171.00;171.00

32;359-389;366;155.00-165.00;162.67

8;451;451;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

19;528;528;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

25;558;558;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

9;692;692;119.50;119.50

8;695;695;118.50;118.50;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

27;406-440;434;138.00-139.00;138.17

9;457;457;142.00;142.00

6;518;518;122.00;122.00

11;535;535;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

