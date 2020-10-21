Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/9/2020 - 10/15/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
10/5/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 30,003 30,644 37,618
Feeder Cattle: 26,005(86.7%) 27,144(88.6%) 33,390(88.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,399(8.0%) 2,170(7.1%) 2,616(7.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,599(5.3%) 1,330(4.3%) 1,612(4.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,974 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,500 head sold with 62 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,087 head sold with 64 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 8.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 6.00 lower. Cooler weather is expected to move across the state next week bringing evening temperatures into the 40s. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower at the beginning of the week and mostly 1.00-4.00 higher towards the end of the week. Slaughter bulls mostly 1.00-3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Many cows were moved to market this week as dry conditions continue in the trade region. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 11% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;227;227;201.00;201.00;ThinFleshed
67;300-340;313;155.00-211.00;179.97
10;307;307;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
140;350-398;367;158.00-206.00;173.48
18;398;398;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
22;358;358;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
226;400-449;430;151.00-177.00;167.31
12;400;400;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
29;406;406;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
44;402-442;417;140.00-163.00;151.00;Unweaned
419;450-498;478;136.00-171.00;158.87
14;452;452;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
423;500-548;520;138.00-161.00;149.68
75;500-549;530;125.00-149.00;134.48;Unweaned
272;550-599;578;126.00-152.00;140.05
13;593;593;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
6;583;583;136.00;136.00;Full
114;554-599;586;119.00-137.00;130.94;Unweaned
512;600-645;627;122.00-150.00;137.37
131;603-649;614;117.00-133.50;128.54;Unweaned
334;650-699;674;120.00-144.00;136.38
38;665-688;685;123.00-132.00;130.10;Fleshy
96;652-686;668;119.50-139.00;128.03;Unweaned
587;700-747;730;120.00-146.00;137.50
61;710-737;728;127.00-129.00;127.41;Fleshy
7;742;742;133.00;133.00;Full
42;703-717;707;119.00-127.00;123.56;Unweaned
601;750-799;777;120.00-146.75;137.91
50;779-788;784;123.00-124.00;123.50;Fleshy
107;765-794;766;131.00-133.00;131.10;Full
36;772-779;776;112.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned
486;800-848;823;120.00-141.00;136.54
48;835-840;835;125.00-127.00;126.65;Fleshy
22;813;813;130.00;130.00;Full
580;851-887;865;110.00-143.50;135.66
156;900-943;933;121.00-135.00;127.79
230;906-947;946;135.85-142.50;136.07;Fancy
131;951-999;961;114.00-136.75;130.21
18;1016-1038;1027;127.00;127.00
64;1050-1061;1054;116.00-125.00;122.86