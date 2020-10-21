Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/9/2020 - 10/15/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

10/5/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 30,003 30,644 37,618

Feeder Cattle: 26,005(86.7%) 27,144(88.6%) 33,390(88.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,399(8.0%) 2,170(7.1%) 2,616(7.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,599(5.3%) 1,330(4.3%) 1,612(4.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,974 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,500 head sold with 62 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,087 head sold with 64 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 8.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 6.00 lower. Cooler weather is expected to move across the state next week bringing evening temperatures into the 40s. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower at the beginning of the week and mostly 1.00-4.00 higher towards the end of the week. Slaughter bulls mostly 1.00-3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Many cows were moved to market this week as dry conditions continue in the trade region. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 11% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;227;227;201.00;201.00;ThinFleshed

67;300-340;313;155.00-211.00;179.97

10;307;307;182.00;182.00;Unweaned

140;350-398;367;158.00-206.00;173.48

18;398;398;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

22;358;358;180.00;180.00;Unweaned

226;400-449;430;151.00-177.00;167.31

12;400;400;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

29;406;406;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

44;402-442;417;140.00-163.00;151.00;Unweaned

419;450-498;478;136.00-171.00;158.87

14;452;452;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

423;500-548;520;138.00-161.00;149.68

75;500-549;530;125.00-149.00;134.48;Unweaned

272;550-599;578;126.00-152.00;140.05

13;593;593;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

6;583;583;136.00;136.00;Full

114;554-599;586;119.00-137.00;130.94;Unweaned

512;600-645;627;122.00-150.00;137.37

131;603-649;614;117.00-133.50;128.54;Unweaned

334;650-699;674;120.00-144.00;136.38

38;665-688;685;123.00-132.00;130.10;Fleshy

96;652-686;668;119.50-139.00;128.03;Unweaned

587;700-747;730;120.00-146.00;137.50

61;710-737;728;127.00-129.00;127.41;Fleshy

7;742;742;133.00;133.00;Full

42;703-717;707;119.00-127.00;123.56;Unweaned

601;750-799;777;120.00-146.75;137.91

50;779-788;784;123.00-124.00;123.50;Fleshy

107;765-794;766;131.00-133.00;131.10;Full

36;772-779;776;112.00-124.00;121.82;Unweaned

486;800-848;823;120.00-141.00;136.54

48;835-840;835;125.00-127.00;126.65;Fleshy

22;813;813;130.00;130.00;Full

580;851-887;865;110.00-143.50;135.66

156;900-943;933;121.00-135.00;127.79

230;906-947;946;135.85-142.50;136.07;Fancy

131;951-999;961;114.00-136.75;130.21

18;1016-1038;1027;127.00;127.00

64;1050-1061;1054;116.00-125.00;122.86

