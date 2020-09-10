Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/28/2020 - 9/3/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

8/24/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 25,539 28,873 12,872

Feeder Cattle: 23,393(91.6%) 26,542(91.9%) 11,462(89.0%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,414(5.5%) 1,641(5.7%) 665(5.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 732(2.9%) 690(2.4%) 745(5.8%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,146 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,331 head sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,279 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows 1.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 5.00 higher. Demand good. Rain and thunderstorms were present across the trade region this week. A cold front is expected to move through the state next week bringing evening temperatures into the 40s. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (81% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;240;240;200.00;200.00

12;270-285;275;182.50-192.00;187.77

5;250-288;280;168.00-172.50;168.80;Unweaned

47;300-343;320;157.00-205.00;186.92

3;300-330;320;189.00-192.50;190.09;Unweaned

69;350-395;368;157.00-194.50;177.89

71;374;374;189.00;189.00;ThinFleshed

12;375-393;386;174.00-178.00;175.62;Unweaned

121;400-449;428;149.00-179.00;167.97

35;431;431;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed

14;420-445;432;154.00-168.00;161.69;Unweaned

197;450-498;469;140.00-175.00;154.32

48;464-473;471;151.00-164.00;159.38;Unweaned

412;500-549;517;143.00-166.00;158.07

114;501-546;532;141.00-157.00;147.33;Unweaned

298;550-597;575;135.00-157.00;147.43

165;556-594;574;136.00-151.00;140.69;Unweaned

649;600-645;620;130.00-158.50;147.33

153;604-642;622;130.00-140.00;135.89;Unweaned

591;650-697;681;120.00-150.00;142.50

53;653-697;672;130.00-142.00;133.19;Unweaned

419;701-744;717;120.00-147.50;140.80

43;711-725;719;130.00-132.00;131.08;Unweaned

599;750-794;771;106.00-143.50;136.65

1209;800-847;834;112.50-143.25;134.56

19;834-842;839;129.50-130.00;129.66;Unweaned

498;852-899;882;124.00-136.75;130.40

9;897;897;122.00;122.00;Fleshy

416;900-944;922;101.00-134.50;127.17

19;970-987;984;117.00-120.00;119.53

3;1023;1023;115.00;115.00

106;1005;1005;126.25;126.25;Fancy

12;1090;1090;110.00;110.00

