Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/28/2020 - 9/3/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
8/24/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 25,539 28,873 12,872
Feeder Cattle: 23,393(91.6%) 26,542(91.9%) 11,462(89.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,414(5.5%) 1,641(5.7%) 665(5.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 732(2.9%) 690(2.4%) 745(5.8%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,146 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,331 head sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,279 head sold with 57 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows 1.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 5.00 higher. Demand good. Rain and thunderstorms were present across the trade region this week. A cold front is expected to move through the state next week bringing evening temperatures into the 40s. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (81% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;240;240;200.00;200.00
12;270-285;275;182.50-192.00;187.77
5;250-288;280;168.00-172.50;168.80;Unweaned
47;300-343;320;157.00-205.00;186.92
3;300-330;320;189.00-192.50;190.09;Unweaned
69;350-395;368;157.00-194.50;177.89
71;374;374;189.00;189.00;ThinFleshed
12;375-393;386;174.00-178.00;175.62;Unweaned
121;400-449;428;149.00-179.00;167.97
35;431;431;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed
14;420-445;432;154.00-168.00;161.69;Unweaned
197;450-498;469;140.00-175.00;154.32
48;464-473;471;151.00-164.00;159.38;Unweaned
412;500-549;517;143.00-166.00;158.07
114;501-546;532;141.00-157.00;147.33;Unweaned
298;550-597;575;135.00-157.00;147.43
165;556-594;574;136.00-151.00;140.69;Unweaned
649;600-645;620;130.00-158.50;147.33
153;604-642;622;130.00-140.00;135.89;Unweaned
591;650-697;681;120.00-150.00;142.50
53;653-697;672;130.00-142.00;133.19;Unweaned
419;701-744;717;120.00-147.50;140.80
43;711-725;719;130.00-132.00;131.08;Unweaned
599;750-794;771;106.00-143.50;136.65
1209;800-847;834;112.50-143.25;134.56
19;834-842;839;129.50-130.00;129.66;Unweaned
498;852-899;882;124.00-136.75;130.40
9;897;897;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
416;900-944;922;101.00-134.50;127.17
19;970-987;984;117.00-120.00;119.53
3;1023;1023;115.00;115.00
106;1005;1005;126.25;126.25;Fancy
12;1090;1090;110.00;110.00