Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/31/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/24/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 9,416 8,498 0

Feeder Cattle: 9,416(100.0%) 8,498(100.0%) 0(0.0%)

Special Note: *** The Oklahoma National Stockyards will be closed next week 09/07-08/20 for the Labor Day Holiday ***

*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts. *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers are trading 4.00-7.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-5.00 lower. Steer calves mostly steady to weak, heifer calves traded 2.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate to light. Quality attractive to plain, mostly average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;329;329;191.00;191.00

5;364;364;180.00;180.00

19;432;432;175.00;175.00

7;429;429;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

171;502-527;513;155.00-166.00;160.34

102;566-593;584;148.00-157.00;150.14

430;600-634;617;140.00-152.00;148.77

77;605-639;616;130.00-140.00;136.75;Unweaned

373;655-697;684;135.00-149.85;143.82

197;701-737;710;138.00-147.50;144.03

193;750-794;770;132.00-139.75;135.74

581;830-845;843;128.00-134.00;133.65

19;834-842;839;129.50-130.00;129.66;Unweaned

147;854-895;874;126.50-136.75;131.59

9;897;897;122.00;122.00;Fleshy

317;923;923;126.75;126.75

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;273;273;170.00;170.00

6;363;363;161.00;161.00

79;400-424;414;152.00-168.00;162.56

14;448;448;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

34;452-479;470;141.00-161.00;154.68

124;501-548;529;130.00-155.00;143.96

275;551-587;569;125.00-151.00;142.70

21;587;587;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed

137;612-644;627;128.00-145.00;135.46

54;623;623;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

19;609;609;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

195;664-696;678;125.00-143.00;134.47

52;738-749;744;126.00-142.00;132.38

118;750-793;769;124.00-139.00;130.13

20;795;795;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

142;822-849;844;121.50-129.25;125.56

29;860;860;130.50;130.50

71;918-935;931;124.25-126.25;125.81

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;366;366;144.00;144.00

47;676-698;692;125.00-128.50;127.63

41;703-714;712;116.00-129.00;120.95

17;766;766;121.50;121.50

14;843;843;116.50;116.50

13;815;815;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

9;888;888;117.00;117.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;698;698;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;268;268;173.00;173.00

10;327;327;166.00;166.00

35;366-390;374;152.00-166.00;161.00

16;422;422;147.00;147.00

25;452-456;454;142.00-148.00;144.63

40;494;494;136.00;136.00;Fleshy

194;533-548;542;132.50-145.00;140.12

237;556-599;588;130.50-142.10;137.91

202;609-648;633;130.50-136.00;133.09

149;651-690;673;129.75-138.50;134.20

21;655;655;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

201;704-736;723;124.00-134.75;129.57

17;706;706;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed

19;732;732;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

25;755-759;757;126.00-126.75;126.33

8;760;760;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

91;906-935;913;109.50-116.75;114.60

9;961;961;101.50;101.50;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;320-331;324;140.00-144.00;141.59

28;366;366;135.00;135.00

35;430-437;433;136.00-141.00;138.02

66;459-490;475;132.50-135.00;134.22

8;468;468;134.50;134.50;Fleshy

162;505-533;527;123.50-133.00;127.98

205;555-586;569;125.00-137.00;129.10

84;602-631;620;121.00-134.00;128.00

107;651-688;663;115.00-131.00;126.85

70;703-745;725;120.00-125.00;123.01

31;754-771;762;123.00-127.00;125.04

10;831;831;116.00;116.00

10;920;920;100.00;100.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;409;409;129.00;129.00

11;589;589;120.00;120.00

5;602;602;114.00;114.00

65;669-680;674;116.00-118.00;116.96

22;735;735;115.00;115.00

43;771-795;788;114.00-116.50;114.68

39;849;849;108.50;108.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

154;620;620;85.00;85.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;368;368;179.00;179.00

12;480;480;144.00;144.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;376;376;166.00;166.00

7;414;414;152.00;152.00

8;475;475;144.00;144.00

5;501;501;116.00;116.00

7;534;534;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

10;579;579;125.00;125.00

