Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/31/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/24/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,416 8,498 0
Feeder Cattle: 9,416(100.0%) 8,498(100.0%) 0(0.0%)
Special Note: *** The Oklahoma National Stockyards will be closed next week 09/07-08/20 for the Labor Day Holiday ***
*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts. *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers are trading 4.00-7.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-5.00 lower. Steer calves mostly steady to weak, heifer calves traded 2.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate to light. Quality attractive to plain, mostly average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;329;329;191.00;191.00
5;364;364;180.00;180.00
19;432;432;175.00;175.00
7;429;429;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
171;502-527;513;155.00-166.00;160.34
102;566-593;584;148.00-157.00;150.14
430;600-634;617;140.00-152.00;148.77
77;605-639;616;130.00-140.00;136.75;Unweaned
373;655-697;684;135.00-149.85;143.82
197;701-737;710;138.00-147.50;144.03
193;750-794;770;132.00-139.75;135.74
581;830-845;843;128.00-134.00;133.65
19;834-842;839;129.50-130.00;129.66;Unweaned
147;854-895;874;126.50-136.75;131.59
9;897;897;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
317;923;923;126.75;126.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;273;273;170.00;170.00
6;363;363;161.00;161.00
79;400-424;414;152.00-168.00;162.56
14;448;448;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
34;452-479;470;141.00-161.00;154.68
124;501-548;529;130.00-155.00;143.96
275;551-587;569;125.00-151.00;142.70
21;587;587;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
137;612-644;627;128.00-145.00;135.46
54;623;623;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
19;609;609;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
195;664-696;678;125.00-143.00;134.47
52;738-749;744;126.00-142.00;132.38
118;750-793;769;124.00-139.00;130.13
20;795;795;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
142;822-849;844;121.50-129.25;125.56
29;860;860;130.50;130.50
71;918-935;931;124.25-126.25;125.81
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;366;366;144.00;144.00
47;676-698;692;125.00-128.50;127.63
41;703-714;712;116.00-129.00;120.95
17;766;766;121.50;121.50
14;843;843;116.50;116.50
13;815;815;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
9;888;888;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;698;698;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;268;268;173.00;173.00
10;327;327;166.00;166.00
35;366-390;374;152.00-166.00;161.00
16;422;422;147.00;147.00
25;452-456;454;142.00-148.00;144.63
40;494;494;136.00;136.00;Fleshy
194;533-548;542;132.50-145.00;140.12
237;556-599;588;130.50-142.10;137.91
202;609-648;633;130.50-136.00;133.09
149;651-690;673;129.75-138.50;134.20
21;655;655;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
201;704-736;723;124.00-134.75;129.57
17;706;706;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed
19;732;732;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
25;755-759;757;126.00-126.75;126.33
8;760;760;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
91;906-935;913;109.50-116.75;114.60
9;961;961;101.50;101.50;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;320-331;324;140.00-144.00;141.59
28;366;366;135.00;135.00
35;430-437;433;136.00-141.00;138.02
66;459-490;475;132.50-135.00;134.22
8;468;468;134.50;134.50;Fleshy
162;505-533;527;123.50-133.00;127.98
205;555-586;569;125.00-137.00;129.10
84;602-631;620;121.00-134.00;128.00
107;651-688;663;115.00-131.00;126.85
70;703-745;725;120.00-125.00;123.01
31;754-771;762;123.00-127.00;125.04
10;831;831;116.00;116.00
10;920;920;100.00;100.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;409;409;129.00;129.00
11;589;589;120.00;120.00
5;602;602;114.00;114.00
65;669-680;674;116.00-118.00;116.96
22;735;735;115.00;115.00
43;771-795;788;114.00-116.50;114.68
39;849;849;108.50;108.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
154;620;620;85.00;85.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;368;368;179.00;179.00
12;480;480;144.00;144.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;376;376;166.00;166.00
7;414;414;152.00;152.00
8;475;475;144.00;144.00
5;501;501;116.00;116.00
7;534;534;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
10;579;579;125.00;125.00