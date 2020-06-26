OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/23/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/16/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,576 10,584 1,200
Feeder Cattle: 7,576(100.0%) 10,584(100.0%) 1,200(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-3.00 higher, heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for an accurate trend. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly plain to average. Rainfall and cooler temperatures have came across the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (73% Steers, 27% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;474-484;478;156.00-160.00;157.78
31;518;518;154.00;154.00
87;556-596;591;144.00-146.00;145.76
173;613-649;625;141.50-144.00;141.99
20;624;624;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
78;681-698;687;136.50-139.00;137.41
7;651;651;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
188;705-724;718;134.75-143.50;139.92
70;779-784;781;131.00-132.00;131.51
599;803-842;829;125.00-136.25;131.52
697;853-894;876;120.00-131.50;125.28
440;904-947;915;116.00-126.00;119.51
422;959-994;973;110.00-121.25;116.03
124;1026-1034;1029;109.50-112.00;111.19
190;1071-1085;1083;104.00-110.75;109.84
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;417;417;152.50;152.50
23;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
15;486-491;489;147.50-151.00;148.89
13;511;511;140.00;140.00
30;540;540;128.50;128.50;Fleshy
7;524;524;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
29;523;523;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
21;581-588;585;131.00-143.00;136.11
32;562-570;567;141.00-146.00;142.86;ThinFleshed
50;629-633;631;132.00-144.00;137.21
66;601-620;612;121.00-130.00;126.24;Unweaned
86;668-681;676;139.00-143.00;141.58
12;684;684;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
147;772-798;786;120.00-131.50;127.61
121;802-829;816;120.00-125.00;123.49
603;872-897;893;113.00-120.50;118.78
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;438;438;137.50;137.50
6;475;475;135.00;135.00
8;494;494;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
22;462-493;475;110.00-127.00;119.78;Unweaned
35;510-541;524;132.00-135.00;133.42
13;603;603;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
26;746;746;123.00;123.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;486;486;134.50;134.50
12;527;527;131.50;131.50
65;575-591;587;127.50-132.00;128.52
9;646;646;130.00;130.00
40;667;667;129.50;129.50
306;703-738;719;120.50-123.50;122.09
98;760-783;772;118.00-122.00;119.94
5;786;786;116.00;116.00;Spayed
55;801;801;117.50;117.50
193;858-893;888;112.00-115.40;114.72
94;924-938;926;104.00-109.25;108.46
38;973;973;104.25;104.25
11;1029;1029;103.00;103.00
47;1062;1062;101.25;101.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;396;396;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
24;459-465;462;127.00-134.00;130.19
38;509-540;523;125.00-130.00;128.27
32;551-575;561;125.00-132.00;128.27
7;571;571;125.00;125.00;Spayed
33;603-608;605;121.00-129.00;124.65
101;672-685;684;111.00-125.50;121.57
6;741;741;118.00;118.00
18;706;706;122.50;122.50;ThinFleshed
122;759-792;778;111.00-117.50;115.22
53;837;837;113.00;113.00
88;869-893;883;105.00-111.00;109.78
16;986-995;992;99.00-100.00;99.31
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;396;396;135.00;135.00
6;448;448;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
6;408;408;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
24;455-466;463;120.00-135.00;124.30
6;529;529;128.00;128.00
17;577;577;128.50;128.50
17;608;608;110.00;110.00