OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/23/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/16/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,576 10,584 1,200

Feeder Cattle: 7,576(100.0%) 10,584(100.0%) 1,200(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-3.00 higher, heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for an accurate trend. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly plain to average. Rainfall and cooler temperatures have came across the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (73% Steers, 27% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;474-484;478;156.00-160.00;157.78

31;518;518;154.00;154.00

87;556-596;591;144.00-146.00;145.76

173;613-649;625;141.50-144.00;141.99

20;624;624;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

78;681-698;687;136.50-139.00;137.41

7;651;651;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

188;705-724;718;134.75-143.50;139.92

70;779-784;781;131.00-132.00;131.51

599;803-842;829;125.00-136.25;131.52

697;853-894;876;120.00-131.50;125.28

440;904-947;915;116.00-126.00;119.51

422;959-994;973;110.00-121.25;116.03

124;1026-1034;1029;109.50-112.00;111.19

190;1071-1085;1083;104.00-110.75;109.84

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;417;417;152.50;152.50

23;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

15;486-491;489;147.50-151.00;148.89

13;511;511;140.00;140.00

30;540;540;128.50;128.50;Fleshy

7;524;524;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

29;523;523;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

21;581-588;585;131.00-143.00;136.11

32;562-570;567;141.00-146.00;142.86;ThinFleshed

50;629-633;631;132.00-144.00;137.21

66;601-620;612;121.00-130.00;126.24;Unweaned

86;668-681;676;139.00-143.00;141.58

12;684;684;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

147;772-798;786;120.00-131.50;127.61

121;802-829;816;120.00-125.00;123.49

603;872-897;893;113.00-120.50;118.78

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;438;438;137.50;137.50

6;475;475;135.00;135.00

8;494;494;114.00;114.00;Fleshy

22;462-493;475;110.00-127.00;119.78;Unweaned

35;510-541;524;132.00-135.00;133.42

13;603;603;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

26;746;746;123.00;123.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;486;486;134.50;134.50

12;527;527;131.50;131.50

65;575-591;587;127.50-132.00;128.52

9;646;646;130.00;130.00

40;667;667;129.50;129.50

306;703-738;719;120.50-123.50;122.09

98;760-783;772;118.00-122.00;119.94

5;786;786;116.00;116.00;Spayed

55;801;801;117.50;117.50

193;858-893;888;112.00-115.40;114.72

94;924-938;926;104.00-109.25;108.46

38;973;973;104.25;104.25

11;1029;1029;103.00;103.00

47;1062;1062;101.25;101.25

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;396;396;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

24;459-465;462;127.00-134.00;130.19

38;509-540;523;125.00-130.00;128.27

32;551-575;561;125.00-132.00;128.27

7;571;571;125.00;125.00;Spayed

33;603-608;605;121.00-129.00;124.65

101;672-685;684;111.00-125.50;121.57

6;741;741;118.00;118.00

18;706;706;122.50;122.50;ThinFleshed

122;759-792;778;111.00-117.50;115.22

53;837;837;113.00;113.00

88;869-893;883;105.00-111.00;109.78

16;986-995;992;99.00-100.00;99.31

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;396;396;135.00;135.00

6;448;448;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

6;408;408;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

24;455-466;463;120.00-135.00;124.30

6;529;529;128.00;128.00

17;577;577;128.50;128.50

17;608;608;110.00;110.00

