Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/17/2020 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/10/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,700 8,386 2,382

Feeder Cattle: 6,700(100.0%) 8,386(100.0%) 2,382(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. All classes of steer and heifers suitable for grazing are trading sharply higher as much as 7.00-9-.00 higher. Demand good to very good. Quality mostly plain , very few attractive. Much cooler temperatures than normal swept in over the weekend and are expected to remain for the remainder of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (66% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;434-436;435;174.00;174.00

23;458-488;476;171.00-174.00;172.29

12;478;478;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

124;510-544;529;158.00-170.00;164.11

8;509;509;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed

161;571-588;573;153.00-164.00;158.49

20;574;574;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

181;601-648;616;151.00-164.50;157.86

27;611-634;619;141.00-146.00;144.29;Unweaned

475;656-674;661;151.50-163.00;160.13

14;695;695;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

274;705-748;733;140.00-152.00;145.63

13;717;717;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

58;755-792;775;136.00-145.50;139.24

66;816-832;822;138.50-141.00;139.97

169;858-899;868;135.00-141.75;138.27

55;908-923;915;130.50-134.25;132.38

56;993;993;129.25;129.25

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;366;366;169.00;169.00

16;486;486;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed

107;508-548;521;130.00-161.00;150.24

23;532;532;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

174;558-596;580;141.50-152.00;149.32

21;583-585;584;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

99;600-637;621;144.00-158.00;149.66

37;624-641;630;149.00-154.00;152.08;Unweaned

212;664-694;672;142.00-153.00;149.44

20;673-678;674;133.00-139.00;134.51;Unweaned

198;707-749;731;129.00-145.00;137.77

199;756-795;779;128.00-141.50;135.64

140;801-849;819;130.00-139.50;135.50

100;870-895;880;130.00-135.00;133.99

38;901-912;909;124.00-125.00;124.77

6;1013;1013;105.00;105.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;452;452;147.00;147.00

19;524;524;144.00;144.00

26;553-575;561;125.00-133.00;127.84

56;636-646;642;138.00-144.50;142.55

20;627;627;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

20;664-682;672;126.00-129.00;127.63

11;707;707;124.00;124.00

12;770;770;130.00;130.00

5;942;942;104.00;104.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;307;307;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

13;387;387;149.00;149.00

18;371;371;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed

24;411-443;425;149.00-153.00;151.39

65;483-494;487;150.00-155.00;151.93

54;508-549;534;147.00-156.00;149.75

147;557-595;583;143.50-149.50;147.22

10;584;584;136.50;136.50;Unweaned

149;617-647;634;137.00-146.50;141.84

39;642-646;644;134.00-135.00;134.44;Fleshy

13;630;630;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

18;664-690;674;138.50-139.50;139.10

6;685;685;125.50;125.50;Unweaned

60;715-731;727;133.50-137.00;134.36

7;723;723;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

78;774-779;776;122.00-132.25;131.27

30;801-815;808;124.00-130.00;127.51

8;896;896;113.00;113.00;Fleshy

4;928;928;109.00;109.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

24;412-428;421;143.00-147.00;145.20

13;407;407;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

7;425;425;135.50;135.50;Unweaned

22;483-490;487;132.00-147.50;140.51

41;521-549;532;133.00-145.00;140.65

127;551-599;573;131.00-144.00;140.03

12;587;587;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

6;578;578;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

79;632-640;634;136.00-141.00;139.02

67;665-678;672;130.00-138.50;134.34

13;689;689;129.00;129.00;Fleshy

33;671-691;678;120.00-135.00;125.56;Unweaned

71;703-746;714;127.00-136.00;134.31

22;776-787;782;123.00-131.00;127.39

79;815-839;828;124.00-134.00;127.63

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;439;439;135.00;135.00

19;491;491;128.00;128.00

19;588;588;139.50;139.50

6;641;641;116.00;116.00

21;682;682;132.00;132.00

140;702-733;706;121.00-126.00;124.66

34;767-775;769;119.00-125.00;123.22

20;840-845;842;116.00-117.00;116.65

38;852-897;860;105.00-116.00;107.11

15;976;976;105.00;105.00

29;974;974;106.00;106.00;Fleshy

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;451;451;161.50;161.50

12;614;614;136.00;136.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;488;488;157.00;157.00

