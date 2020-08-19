Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/17/2020 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/10/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,700 8,386 2,382
Feeder Cattle: 6,700(100.0%) 8,386(100.0%) 2,382(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. All classes of steer and heifers suitable for grazing are trading sharply higher as much as 7.00-9-.00 higher. Demand good to very good. Quality mostly plain , very few attractive. Much cooler temperatures than normal swept in over the weekend and are expected to remain for the remainder of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (66% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;434-436;435;174.00;174.00
23;458-488;476;171.00-174.00;172.29
12;478;478;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
124;510-544;529;158.00-170.00;164.11
8;509;509;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed
161;571-588;573;153.00-164.00;158.49
20;574;574;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
181;601-648;616;151.00-164.50;157.86
27;611-634;619;141.00-146.00;144.29;Unweaned
475;656-674;661;151.50-163.00;160.13
14;695;695;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
274;705-748;733;140.00-152.00;145.63
13;717;717;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
58;755-792;775;136.00-145.50;139.24
66;816-832;822;138.50-141.00;139.97
169;858-899;868;135.00-141.75;138.27
55;908-923;915;130.50-134.25;132.38
56;993;993;129.25;129.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;366;366;169.00;169.00
16;486;486;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
107;508-548;521;130.00-161.00;150.24
23;532;532;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
174;558-596;580;141.50-152.00;149.32
21;583-585;584;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
99;600-637;621;144.00-158.00;149.66
37;624-641;630;149.00-154.00;152.08;Unweaned
212;664-694;672;142.00-153.00;149.44
20;673-678;674;133.00-139.00;134.51;Unweaned
198;707-749;731;129.00-145.00;137.77
199;756-795;779;128.00-141.50;135.64
140;801-849;819;130.00-139.50;135.50
100;870-895;880;130.00-135.00;133.99
38;901-912;909;124.00-125.00;124.77
6;1013;1013;105.00;105.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;452;452;147.00;147.00
19;524;524;144.00;144.00
26;553-575;561;125.00-133.00;127.84
56;636-646;642;138.00-144.50;142.55
20;627;627;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
20;664-682;672;126.00-129.00;127.63
11;707;707;124.00;124.00
12;770;770;130.00;130.00
5;942;942;104.00;104.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;307;307;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
13;387;387;149.00;149.00
18;371;371;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed
24;411-443;425;149.00-153.00;151.39
65;483-494;487;150.00-155.00;151.93
54;508-549;534;147.00-156.00;149.75
147;557-595;583;143.50-149.50;147.22
10;584;584;136.50;136.50;Unweaned
149;617-647;634;137.00-146.50;141.84
39;642-646;644;134.00-135.00;134.44;Fleshy
13;630;630;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
18;664-690;674;138.50-139.50;139.10
6;685;685;125.50;125.50;Unweaned
60;715-731;727;133.50-137.00;134.36
7;723;723;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
78;774-779;776;122.00-132.25;131.27
30;801-815;808;124.00-130.00;127.51
8;896;896;113.00;113.00;Fleshy
4;928;928;109.00;109.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;412-428;421;143.00-147.00;145.20
13;407;407;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
7;425;425;135.50;135.50;Unweaned
22;483-490;487;132.00-147.50;140.51
41;521-549;532;133.00-145.00;140.65
127;551-599;573;131.00-144.00;140.03
12;587;587;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
6;578;578;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
79;632-640;634;136.00-141.00;139.02
67;665-678;672;130.00-138.50;134.34
13;689;689;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
33;671-691;678;120.00-135.00;125.56;Unweaned
71;703-746;714;127.00-136.00;134.31
22;776-787;782;123.00-131.00;127.39
79;815-839;828;124.00-134.00;127.63
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;439;439;135.00;135.00
19;491;491;128.00;128.00
19;588;588;139.50;139.50
6;641;641;116.00;116.00
21;682;682;132.00;132.00
140;702-733;706;121.00-126.00;124.66
34;767-775;769;119.00-125.00;123.22
20;840-845;842;116.00-117.00;116.65
38;852-897;860;105.00-116.00;107.11
15;976;976;105.00;105.00
29;974;974;106.00;106.00;Fleshy
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;451;451;161.50;161.50
12;614;614;136.00;136.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;488;488;157.00;157.00