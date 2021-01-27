Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/17/2021 - 1/23/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

1/11/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 46,260 42,801 32,164

Feeder Cattle: 43,723(94.5%) 40,052(93.6%) 30,732(95.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,547(3.3%) 1,628(3.8%) 1,019(3.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 990(2.1%) 1,121(2.6%) 413(1.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,537 cows and bulls sold with 61 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,749 head sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,550 head sold with 66 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate. Many parts of the trade region saw warmer temperatures this week. Rain is expected to move across the state this weekend and throughout next week. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 4.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 95% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 80% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;267-278;270;203.00-212.50;205.93

147;300-349;328;171.00-217.00;196.85

168;350-398;380;172.00-204.00;183.01

14;375;375;173.00;173.00;Unweaned

495;400-449;426;169.00-198.00;184.11

65;420-429;426;183.00-204.00;198.37;ThinFleshed

51;435-446;444;168.00-176.00;174.31;Unweaned

941;450-498;478;161.00-185.00;175.59

36;458-485;466;182.00-191.00;189.77;ThinFleshed

18;476;476;167.00;167.00;Unweaned

1032;501-549;524;152.50-178.00;167.03

65;503-508;505;171.00-189.00;186.31;ThinFleshed

11;500-503;502;141.00-159.00;155.74;Unweaned

1166;550-599;572;139.00-170.00;157.00

35;557;557;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed

48;553-590;565;143.00-149.00;148.02;Unweaned

1252;600-649;623;132.00-157.00;145.96

63;614-636;620;139.00-141.00;140.63;Fleshy

42;602-626;609;155.00-159.00;157.73;ThinFleshed

26;603-631;624;135.00-140.00;137.25;Unweaned

1329;650-698;674;122.00-148.00;138.05

107;667-695;678;125.00-132.00;127.45;Unweaned

1789;701-749;728;116.00-142.25;134.39

96;705-746;719;123.00-127.00;126.42;Fleshy

41;703-746;735;120.00-130.00;127.07;Unweaned

1178;750-796;772;113.00-139.00;132.42

55;768-775;772;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

1537;800-849;821;114.50-140.00;130.54

99;804-815;807;124.00-127.75;124.80;Fleshy

711;850-893;868;108.00-133.50;127.80

178;850-892;876;123.75-126.50;125.42;Fleshy

524;900-944;921;115.00-127.75;124.16

49;902;902;129.00;129.00;Fancy

34;909-943;930;116.00-119.00;117.12;Fleshy

6;929;929;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed

75;964-991;985;116.00-125.00;122.93

8;954;954;119.50;119.50;Fleshy

11;1012;1012;115.00;115.00

60;1056-1087;1068;113.00-118.00;115.69

18;1200;1200;100.00;100.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

103;310-345;337;160.00-200.00;179.56

93;356-398;378;158.00-177.00;167.56

232;404-448;433;160.00-177.50;167.84

6;441;441;160.00;160.00;Fleshy

11;433;433;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

194;450-498;481;155.50-172.00;163.56

4;463;463;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

383;500-546;526;147.00-164.00;155.91

20;511;511;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed

35;506-547;527;132.00-149.00;140.12;Unweaned

520;553-599;580;130.00-159.00;146.85

42;559;559;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

82;571-590;588;123.00-139.00;131.51;Unweaned

464;600-647;632;124.00-140.00;133.57

21;610;610;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed

39;625-630;629;129.00-130.00;129.13;Unweaned

484;652-699;682;118.00-136.00;131.49

18;683-697;688;119.00-128.00;124.96;Unweaned

467;701-748;727;120.00-136.00;128.72

22;718;718;131.50;131.50;ThinFleshed

16;713;713;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

387;755-796;775;107.50-131.25;128.45

398;802-847;830;104.00-131.00;125.53

181;855-897;860;100.00-127.00;124.25

6;874;874;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

105;911-927;923;100.00-121.50;120.48

6;973;973;114.00;114.00

36;1064;1064;106.00;106.00

