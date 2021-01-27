Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/17/2021 - 1/23/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
1/11/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 46,260 42,801 32,164
Feeder Cattle: 43,723(94.5%) 40,052(93.6%) 30,732(95.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,547(3.3%) 1,628(3.8%) 1,019(3.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 990(2.1%) 1,121(2.6%) 413(1.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,537 cows and bulls sold with 61 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,749 head sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,550 head sold with 66 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate. Many parts of the trade region saw warmer temperatures this week. Rain is expected to move across the state this weekend and throughout next week. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 4.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 95% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 80% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;267-278;270;203.00-212.50;205.93
147;300-349;328;171.00-217.00;196.85
168;350-398;380;172.00-204.00;183.01
14;375;375;173.00;173.00;Unweaned
495;400-449;426;169.00-198.00;184.11
65;420-429;426;183.00-204.00;198.37;ThinFleshed
51;435-446;444;168.00-176.00;174.31;Unweaned
941;450-498;478;161.00-185.00;175.59
36;458-485;466;182.00-191.00;189.77;ThinFleshed
18;476;476;167.00;167.00;Unweaned
1032;501-549;524;152.50-178.00;167.03
65;503-508;505;171.00-189.00;186.31;ThinFleshed
11;500-503;502;141.00-159.00;155.74;Unweaned
1166;550-599;572;139.00-170.00;157.00
35;557;557;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed
48;553-590;565;143.00-149.00;148.02;Unweaned
1252;600-649;623;132.00-157.00;145.96
63;614-636;620;139.00-141.00;140.63;Fleshy
42;602-626;609;155.00-159.00;157.73;ThinFleshed
26;603-631;624;135.00-140.00;137.25;Unweaned
1329;650-698;674;122.00-148.00;138.05
107;667-695;678;125.00-132.00;127.45;Unweaned
1789;701-749;728;116.00-142.25;134.39
96;705-746;719;123.00-127.00;126.42;Fleshy
41;703-746;735;120.00-130.00;127.07;Unweaned
1178;750-796;772;113.00-139.00;132.42
55;768-775;772;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
1537;800-849;821;114.50-140.00;130.54
99;804-815;807;124.00-127.75;124.80;Fleshy
711;850-893;868;108.00-133.50;127.80
178;850-892;876;123.75-126.50;125.42;Fleshy
524;900-944;921;115.00-127.75;124.16
49;902;902;129.00;129.00;Fancy
34;909-943;930;116.00-119.00;117.12;Fleshy
6;929;929;129.00;129.00;ThinFleshed
75;964-991;985;116.00-125.00;122.93
8;954;954;119.50;119.50;Fleshy
11;1012;1012;115.00;115.00
60;1056-1087;1068;113.00-118.00;115.69
18;1200;1200;100.00;100.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
103;310-345;337;160.00-200.00;179.56
93;356-398;378;158.00-177.00;167.56
232;404-448;433;160.00-177.50;167.84
6;441;441;160.00;160.00;Fleshy
11;433;433;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
194;450-498;481;155.50-172.00;163.56
4;463;463;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
383;500-546;526;147.00-164.00;155.91
20;511;511;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed
35;506-547;527;132.00-149.00;140.12;Unweaned
520;553-599;580;130.00-159.00;146.85
42;559;559;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
82;571-590;588;123.00-139.00;131.51;Unweaned
464;600-647;632;124.00-140.00;133.57
21;610;610;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed
39;625-630;629;129.00-130.00;129.13;Unweaned
484;652-699;682;118.00-136.00;131.49
18;683-697;688;119.00-128.00;124.96;Unweaned
467;701-748;727;120.00-136.00;128.72
22;718;718;131.50;131.50;ThinFleshed
16;713;713;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
387;755-796;775;107.50-131.25;128.45
398;802-847;830;104.00-131.00;125.53
181;855-897;860;100.00-127.00;124.25
6;874;874;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
105;911-927;923;100.00-121.50;120.48
6;973;973;114.00;114.00
36;1064;1064;106.00;106.00