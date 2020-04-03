OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/31/2020 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported 3/18/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,372 1,918 6,372
Feeder Cattle: 6,372(100.0%) 1,918(100.0%) 6,372(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 10.00-15.00 lower, feeder heifers traded 8.00-12.00 lower. Demand light as both Feeder and Live Cattle contracts closed limit down today. No trend available due to limited comparable sales. Demand light to moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Weight ups were very good with several strings of thinner fleshed cattle on offer. Rain fell across the trade area for most of the day yesterday hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 33% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;356;356;177.00;177.00
17;400-403;401;153.00-175.00;164.61
5;400;400;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
29;461-493;471;174.00-181.00;178.02
16;480;480;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
67;504-544;520;152.00-178.00;168.39
23;558-568;562;158.00-161.00;159.68
131;605-611;608;135.00-143.00;137.20
66;683-697;688;122.50-139.50;126.64
10;678;678;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
269;701-742;723;120.25-127.00;123.68
193;751-799;780;114.50-123.00;120.98
30;753;753;123.50;123.50;ThinFleshed
185;803-830;810;115.00-122.00;119.51
439;850-889;873;106.00-115.00;110.74
212;900-919;909;100.00-114.50;107.11
113;950-992;977;98.50-101.00;100.12
123;1016-1034;1023;97.50-102.00;98.26
146;1050-1070;1054;99.75-101.50;100.21
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;361;361;187.00;187.00
9;439;439;147.00;147.00;Fleshy
31;450-486;465;140.00-157.00;151.43
13;469;469;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
14;500;500;146.00;146.00
101;556-576;566;142.00-159.00;151.75
65;659-695;673;114.00-126.50;123.61
102;703-729;722;110.00-118.00;113.31
21;715;715;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
157;755-781;765;109.00-119.00;113.60
159;804-833;823;106.50-116.00;112.44
168;860-895;883;98.50-111.50;102.87
186;905-948;919;92.50-103.50;99.82
148;954-997;981;96.50-104.00;97.49
14;1094;1094;91.00;91.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;639;639;95.00;95.00
25;696;696;119.00;119.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
53;318;318;27.00;27.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;271;271;20.00;20.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;267;267;167.50;167.50
45;310;310;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed
18;376-378;377;154.00-160.00;158.34
40;395;395;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
26;404-447;426;138.00-144.00;141.23
9;409;409;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
17;455-468;462;138.00-144.00;140.78
101;506-541;522;132.00-149.00;138.29
9;549;549;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
80;579-596;583;129.00-134.50;133.37
66;613-632;626;120.00-134.00;128.34
190;650-691;675;117.50-122.00;118.85
209;700-731;717;103.00-112.00;109.37
310;753-799;779;100.50-117.00;106.39
70;804-834;813;100.50-101.50;100.89
143;877-899;885;97.00-101.50;97.96
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;365;365;145.00;145.00
18;426-437;433;131.00-138.00;136.24
21;474-499;491;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
44;509-544;530;135.50-146.00;137.18
18;519;519;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
34;556;556;137.00;137.00
6;621;621;110.00;110.00
17;601-632;623;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
78;650-691;677;95.00-117.00;108.19
47;703-741;723;91.00-103.00;99.82
42;783-797;791;101.00-102.50;101.64
63;814;814;100.50;100.50
15;889;889;100.50;100.50
48;931-943;933;85.00-94.50;93.10
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;341;341;121.50;121.50
7;589;589;117.00;117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
46;317;317;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
4;398;398;170.00;170.00
57;421-442;438;157.00-160.00;157.51
14;459;459;160.00;160.00
4;580;580;136.00;136.00
68;676-680;677;118.50-120.50;119.18
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;579;579;138.50;138.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;564;564;119.00;119.00