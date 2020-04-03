OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/31/2020 – Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported 3/18/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,372 1,918 6,372

Feeder Cattle: 6,372(100.0%) 1,918(100.0%) 6,372(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 10.00-15.00 lower, feeder heifers traded 8.00-12.00 lower. Demand light as both Feeder and Live Cattle contracts closed limit down today. No trend available due to limited comparable sales. Demand light to moderate. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Weight ups were very good with several strings of thinner fleshed cattle on offer. Rain fell across the trade area for most of the day yesterday hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 33% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;356;356;177.00;177.00

17;400-403;401;153.00-175.00;164.61

5;400;400;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

29;461-493;471;174.00-181.00;178.02

16;480;480;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed

67;504-544;520;152.00-178.00;168.39

23;558-568;562;158.00-161.00;159.68

131;605-611;608;135.00-143.00;137.20

66;683-697;688;122.50-139.50;126.64

10;678;678;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

269;701-742;723;120.25-127.00;123.68

193;751-799;780;114.50-123.00;120.98

30;753;753;123.50;123.50;ThinFleshed

185;803-830;810;115.00-122.00;119.51

439;850-889;873;106.00-115.00;110.74

212;900-919;909;100.00-114.50;107.11

113;950-992;977;98.50-101.00;100.12

123;1016-1034;1023;97.50-102.00;98.26

146;1050-1070;1054;99.75-101.50;100.21

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;361;361;187.00;187.00

9;439;439;147.00;147.00;Fleshy

31;450-486;465;140.00-157.00;151.43

13;469;469;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

14;500;500;146.00;146.00

101;556-576;566;142.00-159.00;151.75

65;659-695;673;114.00-126.50;123.61

102;703-729;722;110.00-118.00;113.31

21;715;715;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed

157;755-781;765;109.00-119.00;113.60

159;804-833;823;106.50-116.00;112.44

168;860-895;883;98.50-111.50;102.87

186;905-948;919;92.50-103.50;99.82

148;954-997;981;96.50-104.00;97.49

14;1094;1094;91.00;91.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;639;639;95.00;95.00

25;696;696;119.00;119.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

53;318;318;27.00;27.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;271;271;20.00;20.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;267;267;167.50;167.50

45;310;310;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed

18;376-378;377;154.00-160.00;158.34

40;395;395;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

26;404-447;426;138.00-144.00;141.23

9;409;409;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

17;455-468;462;138.00-144.00;140.78

101;506-541;522;132.00-149.00;138.29

9;549;549;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

80;579-596;583;129.00-134.50;133.37

66;613-632;626;120.00-134.00;128.34

190;650-691;675;117.50-122.00;118.85

209;700-731;717;103.00-112.00;109.37

310;753-799;779;100.50-117.00;106.39

70;804-834;813;100.50-101.50;100.89

143;877-899;885;97.00-101.50;97.96

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;365;365;145.00;145.00

18;426-437;433;131.00-138.00;136.24

21;474-499;491;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

44;509-544;530;135.50-146.00;137.18

18;519;519;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

34;556;556;137.00;137.00

6;621;621;110.00;110.00

17;601-632;623;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

78;650-691;677;95.00-117.00;108.19

47;703-741;723;91.00-103.00;99.82

42;783-797;791;101.00-102.50;101.64

63;814;814;100.50;100.50

15;889;889;100.50;100.50

48;931-943;933;85.00-94.50;93.10

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;341;341;121.50;121.50

7;589;589;117.00;117.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

46;317;317;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

4;398;398;170.00;170.00

57;421-442;438;157.00-160.00;157.51

14;459;459;160.00;160.00

4;580;580;136.00;136.00

68;676-680;677;118.50-120.50;119.18

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;579;579;138.50;138.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;564;564;119.00;119.00

