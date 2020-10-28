Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/16/2020 - 10/22/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
10/12/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,846 30,003 39,290
Feeder Cattle: 25,008(86.7%) 26,005(86.7%) 35,085(89.3%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,583(9.0%) 2,399(8.0%) 2,359(6.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,255(4.4%) 1,599(5.3%) 1,846(4.7%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,838 cows and bulls sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,974 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,051 head sold with 58 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 3.00-10.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-12.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 6.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 8.00 lower. A cold front will move across the state next week bringing chances of rain and snow. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls mostly 1.00-5.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 43% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (21% Stock Cows, 69% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;267-285;277;165.00-175.00;170.87
77;303-347;324;158.00-208.00;178.90
13;316-335;320;153.00-155.00;154.52;Unweaned
118;350-398;382;146.00-195.00;165.31
19;358-390;382;167.50-178.00;171.16;ThinFleshed
5;386;386;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
247;400-449;416;143.00-177.50;161.64
13;438;438;182.00;182.00;Fancy
41;400-405;403;169.00-179.00;176.86;ThinFleshed
50;400-417;406;152.00-170.00;162.72;Unweaned
290;450-493;476;140.00-170.00;157.90
49;455-476;475;153.00-173.00;171.90;ThinFleshed
146;457-496;475;125.50-158.00;147.44;Unweaned
368;500-549;517;131.00-163.00;149.67
40;509;509;159.00;159.00;Fancy
35;502-511;505;146.00-149.00;147.20;ThinFleshed
268;515-547;533;126.00-149.50;137.30;Unweaned
425;550-598;568;123.00-155.00;137.96
16;581-597;589;127.00-128.00;127.49;Fleshy
16;564;564;140.00-145.00;142.50;ThinFleshed
261;555-598;577;120.00-138.00;131.41;Unweaned
489;600-649;620;117.00-139.00;130.45
16;600;600;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
187;605-648;623;115.00-135.00;129.41;Unweaned
401;650-699;672;118.00-137.00;130.34
410;651-697;683;116.00-131.75;126.53;Unweaned
601;700-748;722;113.00-135.50;127.97
11;722;722;122.50;122.50;Fleshy
67;706-737;718;111.00-124.50;119.77;Unweaned
274;750-798;777;117.00-135.00;128.64
14;755;755;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
61;757-793;771;114.50-123.50;116.71;Unweaned
547;800-849;827;112.00-136.00;128.83
10;814;814;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
197;850-897;867;110.00-133.50;126.22
4;856;856;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
168;901-940;925;119.00-130.00;125.72
105;950-995;970;111.00-125.00;118.65
27;1013-1035;1017;114.00-118.00;117.51
139;1051-1085;1059;105.00-121.25;119.17