MLS Miami Messi Training Messi

Lionel Messi, center, and Sergio Busquets, left, stretch during a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday.

 AP

Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in.

The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

Recommended for you