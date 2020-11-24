There are numerous problems that RT-PCR poses, recognized by organizations or governments such as the WHO or the CDC and by prestigious international experts on PCR, such as Dr. Stephen Bustin who considers both the arbitrariness of establishing criteria for results and the choice of the number of cycles to be nonsense because they can lead to anyone testing positive.
Fauci has known since at least July that most Covid “cases” are false. The US routinely uses 42-45 cycles, Fauci says any positive test above 35 cycles is a false positive. This is what the whole pandemic is based on — fake test results.
In July of this year Dr. Fauci was on a podcast where they talked about the PCR tests and how a positive test using a cycle threshold of greater than 35 is essentially worthless.
Then, in August of this year the New York Times ran a story about how 90% of the positive PCR tests they analyzed were run at a cycle threshold of 37.
The sources are not crazy conspiracy sources. If these things are true why is this not being covered by all sources of news? Why are we continually locked down and told to wear masks?
The kind of nonsense we’re being sold is what makes people believe in conspiracies. There is no reason for this manufactured COVID crisis to continue. I’m turning the corner on the belief that the serious nature of this pandemic is a hoax. Are people dying? Sure. Have people died? Yes. But, are they dying at the numbers being attributed to COVID-19 or were 90% of the deaths confirmed at cycle thresholds above 35? If that is the case then the world is being lied to on a scale never before seen in the history of man.
Phyllis Anderson
Lawton