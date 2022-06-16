This Saturday will mark the first time Lawton’s Juneteenth committee has celebrated the day as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth has been celebrated nationally on June 19 since 1865. It commemorates the day the last slaves learned of their freedom.
Lawton’s celebration will take place on Saturday at the Patterson Center; the official holiday will be Sunday, with federal observation taking place on Monday.
Bishop John Dunaway is the head of the Juneteenth planning committee. He believes that within 10 years, Lawton’s Juneteenth celebration will be the largest in the state.
“In my opinion, Lawton is the best city in the state of Oklahoma. We are a city unlike any other in the state. We have so much great diversity here,” Dunaway said. “This is our first year celebrating as a national holiday. The vision going forward is that Lawton’s Juneteenth Celebration will bring in people from across Oklahoma and nearby states.”
This year’s Juneteenth celebration will begin with an opening ceremony to feature a scripted event, song and narration. The theme is “Celebrating Community, Church and School.”
“I have been informed that we have a church here in Lawton that is older than the State of Oklahoma,” Dunaway said. “The name of that church will come out on Saturday. It just shows that we have quite a bit of history right here in our great city of Lawton in regard to churches and community, and how they shaped our state.”
Cheryl Monts will serve as the mistress of ceremonies during the celebration, which will include bounce houses, rock walls, laser tag and other activities. There also will be food and live music.
“We are going to have an opportunity to eat some very good food with a great menu,” Dunaway said.
The celebration represents the combined efforts of many organizations and nonprofits, according to Dunaway, who said the event would not be possible without those sponsors and volunteers.
“All of these groups came together and put in this effort to make this happen. And next year we want to make it even bigger. We’re looking at bringing in some national artists next year, we may even make it a two-day event. We’ve already started planning for it,” Dunaway said. “This is only going to grow from here.”