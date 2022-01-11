Lawton Public Schools

Lawton Public Schools will be going to virtual classroom instruction beginning Wednesday, according to a letter from Superintendent Kevin Hime.

The move to virtual days is in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the district and in the community, according to the letter.

Monday is a holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the letter.