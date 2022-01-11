breaking Lawton Public Schools goes to virtual learning Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton Public Schools will be going to virtual classroom instruction beginning Wednesday, according to a letter from Superintendent Kevin Hime.The move to virtual days is in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the district and in the community, according to the letter.Monday is a holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the letter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holiday Kevin Hime Education Letter Classroom Learning Beginning Instruction Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists