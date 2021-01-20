Lawton Public Schools gave out several awards during its annual MLK Celebration, which was held virtually earlier this month.
Jeff Dixon, a former photographer for The Lawton Constitution, was recipient of the Lifetime Service Award.
Dixon started working for The Lawton Constitution while he was still in high school. He did everything at the newspaper from mixing chemicals and engraving, to photography to teaching photography at Great Plains Vocational-Technical Center (now, Great Plains Technology Center). He attended Cameron University.
In 2006, he was named the Artist of the Year by the Lawton Arts and Humanities. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and has received numerous awards from the Oklahoma Press Association.
Dixon has been married for 53 years to Mary. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Lawton Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson received the Community Service Award.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and pre-law. She is the co-founder of Lawton Mental Health Coalition, founder of Next Step homeless youth housing and is an initiator of Phase Three Youth Life Skills. She serves on several boards and committees in Lawton and has planned youth committee-based activities and serves as a program development consultant. She does grant writing, consulting, and she also is a trauma informed care trainer from the University of Oklahoma. She works in the mental health and youth prevention fields. She is employed with Our House counseling and the Wichita Prevention Network project coordinator. She has been recognized as Citizen of the Year from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
She is married to James Johnson and is the mother of three.
Z’nasia Simington and Anthony Shegog received the Young Achievers Award, given for exemplary attitude, behavior and involvement. These qualities relate to family, to church, to school community and others, and the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, LPS officials said. Simington is in the SCORE program by way of Eisenhower High School. Shegog is a senior at Lawton High School.
Three students received awards for their essays.
They are: Nathaniel Bowman, a senior at Lawton High School; Sarah Johnson, an eighth-grader at Tomlinson Middle School; and Abigail Brown, a fourth-grader at Whittier Elementary School.