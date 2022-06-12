Lawton building permits topped $4 million in May, thanks mostly to beginning of construction of another health care facility.
SIngle-family home construction remained weak; the city issued permits for two homes valued at $600,0000.
The largest permit, valued at $1.8 million, was for construction of the new Lawton Community Health Center Southcare at 502 W. Lee. It’s the latest clinic offered by Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Lawton Community Community Health Center. The 5,640-square-foot building will accommodate three primary care providers.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $280,000 permit to remodel space in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road, for a Nothing Bundt Cakes store;
•A $150,000 permit to remodel 3,684 square feet at 10 SW 2nd for Oklahoma Department of Human Services offices;
•A $75,000 permit to construct a new building at 1206 SW Bridwell Place for a marijuana dispensary;
•A $65,524 permit to install fire sprinklers in the Veterans Resource Center at 402 SW B, formerly the Armed Services YMCA;
•A $30,000 remodeling permit to expand the Scissortail Children’s School, 111 SW C;
•A $28,500 permit to construct a picnic pavilion at the Lawton Boat Club at Lake Lawtonka;
•A $25,000 remodeling permit for a handicapped-accessible bathroom at Pepsico, 1310 SW Rex Madeira Road;
•A $14,000 permit for a fire protection system at a marijuana grow facility at No. 1 SW F; and
•A $10,000 permit to upgrade the AT&T cell tower at 6333 NW Oak.