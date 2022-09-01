SAN DIEGO — A native of Lawton, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,” said Guzman. “Several of my friends in high school were joining so I checked out the benefits and the potential jobs and then joined.”
Today, Guzman serves as a retail specialist.
Guzman is responsible for the paperwork and the money for the ship’s departments and interior stores, similar to being an accountant or bookkeeper in the civilian world.
Guzman relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Lawton to succeed in the military.
“My parents taught me that hard work pays off,” said Guzman. “In the military, if you work hard you will be recognized and promoted.”
Boxer, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, and is the sixth U.S. ship to bear the name. The ship recently completed a scheduled maintenance availability and is preparing for upcoming operations.
Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. Amphibious assault ships transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft, according to Navy officials. They also are capable of accessing 75 percent of the world’s beaches.
“The Navy deploys personnel and assets around the world at a moment’s notice to protect our national interest,” said Guzman.
Sailors like Guzman have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest moment was when I got my second Navy Achievement Medal which was presented to me by a command that I was temporarily attached to,” said Guzman. “It was rewarding to get recognized for my hard work.”
As Guzman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means representing our country with pride,” added Guzman. “I am a representative of the Navy core values, and it makes me proud.”