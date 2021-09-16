Mayor Stan Booker has apologized for what he called a misunderstanding this summer in identifying the city clerk and the Ward 4 City Councilman as being under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The allegations were also reported by two local media outlets.
The issue, which surfaced in early June, has been the topic of a conflict of interest investigation conducted by the City Attorney’s Office under guidelines specified in City Code. That investigation was first referenced on the July 13 City Council agenda. No action was taken in open session.
The investigation has been the scheduled topic of at least four other meetings since then, with the last two special council meetings for executive session (Aug. 31 and Sept. 13) canceled. The issue was addressed by the council in open session at Tuesday’s meeting after being discussed in executive session.
City officials have declined to comment on the investigation, noting it is covered by personnel/confidentiality provisions in state law. But at Tuesday’s session, the seven council members present unanimously approved a motion read by Ward 5 Councilman Allen Hampton: “The agenda item has been resolved and that no further action needs to be taken.” No details were given as to the resolution Hampton mentioned in his motion. The city attorney released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the city had no further comment.
As soon as the vote was tallied, Booker read a statement addressing “a misunderstanding that I unintentionally helped perpetuate regarding allegations of an OSBI investigation that involved the City of Lawton and open records laws.” Booker said his role in sharing information led to “unnecessary public embarrassment for our city clerk, Ms. Hushbeck and one of our council members, Mr. Burk.”
In June, two media outlets identified City Clerk Traci Hushbeck and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk as being under investigation by the OSBI. One outlet said Tuesday that its inaccurate June 7 report about Hushbeck was based on a tip from the mayor.
In his statement, Booker said he had been provided information from various public outlets and “understood the information to be accurate and shared this information with other members of the public.” Booker said he later learned some of the information was not true.
“I have apologized. I deeply regret my role in this misunderstanding,” he said in his statement.
June 11, the City of Lawton issued a statement saying statements that the city clerk was under investigation were not accurate, stating “City Management contacted OSBI officials to confirm that there is no investigation involving this City staff member.” City officials also said the city’s legal department requested OSBI investigate a threat made to Burk. They did not release any details of that threat and Burk has declined comment.
An area newspaper said June 11 it had confirmed OSBI agents were “actively investigating allegations of impropriety by Lawton City Councilman Jay Burk.” The paper also referenced a lawsuit it filed against the City of Lawton and Burk in April, alleging violations of the state’s Open Records Act in failing to release Burk’s personal cell phone records associated with his activities as a member of the council and related committees. Those records were released by the city earlier this summer, after private and personal business details were redacted, city officials said.
The conflict of interest investigation was conducted under Chapter 17 of Lawton City Code, which gives that authority to the city attorney. The mayor has the authority to set the council agenda, but City Attorney John Ratliff is listed as the initiator on the executive session item.
The policy referenced in that city code specifies elected and appointed officials, as well as city employees, shall be impartial and devoted to the best interests of the city, but also conduct themselves “as not to give occasion for distrust of their impartiality or of their devotion to the City’s best interests.”
Those same officials also are forbidden from disclosing any information acquired in the course of his/her official duties or use such information to further his or others’ financial, personal or political interests. Complaints stemming from this ordinance and involving elected or appointed officials are to be filed with the city attorney’s office, and it is that office that is tasked with notifying the council, the mayor and the city manager, then investigating the issue.