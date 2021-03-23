breaking Lawton Council repeals mask mandate By Kim McConnell kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com Mar 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lawton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal Lawton's mask mandate.The measure takes effect immediately. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandate Lawton City Council Mask Politics Repeal Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists